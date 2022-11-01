ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Joe Burrow gets asked about missing Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals' 32-13 loss to Browns on Monday Night Football

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt the absence of his wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the teams’ 32-13 loss against the Browns on Monday Night Football. Burrow has yet to beat Cleveland in his NFL career, dropping to 0-4 in four starts against Cincinnati's AFC North rival. However, a tough loss without his go-to target in Chase is not being used as an excuse from the quarterback.
CINCINNATI, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

2022 NFL Trade Deadline: 5 Cleveland Browns who could be traded

CLEVELAND — NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to complete their final trades of the 2022 season. With that in mind, let's look at five players the Cleveland Browns could potentially deal away ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. RB Kareem Hunt. Running back Kareem...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Trade of the year? Browns hit jackpot with WR Amari Cooper

The Browns sat out the record-breaking NFL trade deadline day Tuesday. Is it because they already made the trade of the year?. In acquiring WR Amari Cooper in March, Cleveland gave up a fifth-round pick and swapped positions of sixth-rounders with the Cowboys. On Tuesday. the Steelers sent WR Chase Claypool to the Bears for a second-round pick.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Bass: Who's smiling now, Bengals fans?

Sometimes, you just need to find a way to smile. Losing 32-13 at Cleveland on Monday night was shocking, demoralizing, deflating, frustrating, angering, saddening, crappy ... must I continue? After winning two straight and four out of five, the Bengals TP’d you on Halloween. It was painful to watch....
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/3: Berry Speaks, No Controversy, and Total Inertia

It is the Week of Glorious Bengals Victory, Day 3, and Kareem Hunt remains in Cleveland. This is of little surprise, as the trade deadline has passed. Still, the running back continues to impress with Webdorkian levels of inertia and the ability to not relocate in any meaningful way. That changes, of course, when he hits a football field, whereas with a Webdork, the best one can hope for is something that spurs the ingestion of bourbon and Ho-Hos, just not at the same time. Usually. Otherwise, it’s mostly “sit, surf, and type” all day long. Exciting stuff.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy