247Sports
Joe Burrow gets asked about missing Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals' 32-13 loss to Browns on Monday Night Football
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt the absence of his wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the teams’ 32-13 loss against the Browns on Monday Night Football. Burrow has yet to beat Cleveland in his NFL career, dropping to 0-4 in four starts against Cincinnati's AFC North rival. However, a tough loss without his go-to target in Chase is not being used as an excuse from the quarterback.
Former NFL lineman opens Pulp Smoothie & Juice Bar in North Olmsted: Photos
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Former NFL lineman and 2010 North Olmsted High School graduate Matt Rotheram recently returned home to open a Pulp Smoothie & Juice Bar, located at 27650 Lorain Road. “When I was younger, I thought I’d open something along the lines of football training, like a gym,”...
Can this be the start of something big for the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook while thinking about the Browns’ 32-13 victory over Cincinnati:. 1. Jacoby Brissett said: “We really needed to get back to playing our style of football. That is running and throwing it on our terms. Running plays on our terms.”
brownsnation.com
3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals
The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
WKYC
2022 NFL Trade Deadline: 5 Cleveland Browns who could be traded
CLEVELAND — NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to complete their final trades of the 2022 season. With that in mind, let's look at five players the Cleveland Browns could potentially deal away ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. RB Kareem Hunt. Running back Kareem...
Yardbarker
Trade of the year? Browns hit jackpot with WR Amari Cooper
The Browns sat out the record-breaking NFL trade deadline day Tuesday. Is it because they already made the trade of the year?. In acquiring WR Amari Cooper in March, Cleveland gave up a fifth-round pick and swapped positions of sixth-rounders with the Cowboys. On Tuesday. the Steelers sent WR Chase Claypool to the Bears for a second-round pick.
Cleveland Cavaliers get first extended look at ‘death lineup’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff and his other assistants had just returned from their annual coaching retreat at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort when the stunning news broke: Cleveland had acquired three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Forget all those plans. Time for new ones.
Bass: Who's smiling now, Bengals fans?
Sometimes, you just need to find a way to smile. Losing 32-13 at Cleveland on Monday night was shocking, demoralizing, deflating, frustrating, angering, saddening, crappy ... must I continue? After winning two straight and four out of five, the Bengals TP’d you on Halloween. It was painful to watch....
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/3: Berry Speaks, No Controversy, and Total Inertia
It is the Week of Glorious Bengals Victory, Day 3, and Kareem Hunt remains in Cleveland. This is of little surprise, as the trade deadline has passed. Still, the running back continues to impress with Webdorkian levels of inertia and the ability to not relocate in any meaningful way. That changes, of course, when he hits a football field, whereas with a Webdork, the best one can hope for is something that spurs the ingestion of bourbon and Ho-Hos, just not at the same time. Usually. Otherwise, it’s mostly “sit, surf, and type” all day long. Exciting stuff.
Andrew Berry: ‘Our belief in Kevin Stefanski is just as strong as the day we hired him’
BEREA, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski has come under fire the first half of the season for play calling and the team’s 3-5 record, but the organization would hire him over again tomorrow. “Kevin has had to navigate some pretty unique circumstances and some pretty difficult circumstances during his...
