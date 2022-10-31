Read full article on original website
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:15 p.m. EDT
Dan and Tanya Snyder hire firm to explore sale of Commanders. The NFL's Washington Commanders could soon be for sale. Owners Dan and Tanya Snyder say they have hired Bank of America Securities to consider potential transactions. Asked if the Snyders were considering selling part or all of the team, a spokesperson said, “We are exploring all options.” The Commanders are worth an estimated $5.6 billion, according to Forbes. That ranks sixth among the league's 32 teams. Snyder’s ownership in Washington has come under increased pressure recently amid investigations by the league office and Congress into the team’s workplace culture and potential financial improprieties.
Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self
The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming 2022-23 season in relation to an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption launched in 2017, Stadium's Jeff Goodman initially reported on Wednesday (November 2). Self and...
Seahawks CB Tre Brown could return soon from knee injury
RENTON — It’s been almost a year since Tre Brown saw his rookie season come to a devastating end, but the second-year Seahawks cornerback is eager to remind the world just how talented he is. Last week, Brown returned to practice for the first time since he suffered...
Morning Briefing: Nov. 4, 2022
The Seahawks’ October to remember — a 4-1 record that stamped them as surprisingly legitimate playoff contenders — was rewarded with a whole lot of hardware Thursday. Specifically, the team claimed three player of the month awards from the league — quarterback Geno Smith as the NFC Offensive Player of the Month, running back Kenneth Walker III as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month and cornerback Tariq Woolen as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month.
Kraken’s Andre Burakovsky has been force on ice and jokester off it
The NHL regular season, an 82-game slog, is serious business. Cutting the tension was, and remains, the work of Kraken winger Andre Burakovsky nine seasons into his career. The stories aren’t always fit to print, but “every road trip, there’s something with him,” goaltender Philipp Grubauer said. Something forgotten, undergarments stolen, skirting the line with the arrival times.
