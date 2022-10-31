Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
ksl.com
Police identify Provo man killed in shed explosion
PROVO — Police on Wednesday released the name of a Provo man who was killed when his shed exploded in Provo late last month. Paul Schneiter, 87, was in the outbuilding attached to a garage at a home in the area of 1600 W. 1000 North, when the explosion happened early on the morning of Oct. 21.
KUTV
Driver found deceased with gunshot wound to head when UHP responds to I-15 crash
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol Troopers responding to a crash on I-15 on Wednesday found a man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said. The crash involved a jackknifed vehicle hauler, which was blocking multiple southbound lanes at 5200 South in...
Driver dies of gunshot on I-15; road rage not suspected
One person has died from a gunshot wound during an incident Wednesday involving a truck that jack-knifed on Interstate 15 in Murray.
KSLTV
Roy woman scares off robber with knife during parking lot attack
ROY, Utah — A Roy woman is recounting the moments she stood her ground against an attacker in a grocery store parking lot, taking steps to protect herself against a robber trying to stab her, and it may have saved the woman’s life. Soundra Fehr was putting away...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Shooter had kids in car with him during road-rage incident on I-15 in Kaysville
CENTERVILLE, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police said a driver who allegedly shot at another motorist Monday on Interstate 15 had his kids in the car, which will add to the charges against him. And enough motorists witnessed the incident in the Kaysville area and called 911...
Fraudulent spending leads to stolen vehicle and foot chase at Outlets
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On Tuesday, in a statement by Summit County Sheriff’s office, a man reported fraudulent use of two of his credit cards at the Chevron in Coalville. […]
upr.org
Woman recovering in hospital after shot by stray bullet at an Ogden Halloween party
A woman is currently in the hospital after an alleged shooting at an Ogden Halloween party that took place early Sunday morning. Officials with Ogden Police say that the shooting took place in the area of 900 North Grammercy Avenue after a verbal disagreement broke out when a group of people were told to leave the party in question.
ksl.com
Man in critical condition after car crash in Sandy
SANDY — A driver is in critical condition after his vehicle crashed with another Tuesday night in Sandy. The man was driving west on 10600 South and trying to turn left at 700 East when he collided with an eastbound vehicle on 10600 South, Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said.
kjzz.com
Utah family asks for help identifying suspects in unsolved murder from 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of a man who was killed in 2021 was joined by a private investigator to provide updates in the unsolved case. Joseph Salas, 49, was discovered dead in the Jordan River of Salt Lake City in June 2021. A private investigator for...
Family releases footage of suspects possibly connected to killing of Joe Salas
New information is being released regarding the death of Joe Salas, whose body was found in the Jordan River on June 9, 2021.
ksl.com
Provo man's weeklong crime spree includes impersonating officer, slashing tires, police say
OREM — A Provo man arrested a week ago and accused of trying to force a teenager into his car, impersonating an officer and later crashing into a light pole was arrested again over the weekend and accused of new crimes, including slashing more than a dozen tires. The...
Gephardt Daily
Police: College student escapes kidnapping after being trapped in bedroom of Provo home
PROVO, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A college student escaped a kidnapping Monday after police say a 39-year-old man trapped her in the bedroom of his Provo home. Provo police say the female college student went to a home at 2475 W. 200 North to buy a hat for a costume.
kjzz.com
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
eastidahonews.com
Woman buying costume at Utah man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday
PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was...
kslnewsradio.com
After attempted kidnapping, Lehi police have a message for parents
LEHI, Utah — Lehi police say a teenage girl did everything right on Saturday night when she thwarted what police call a kidnapping attempt. The Lehi kidnapping attempt happened at Thanksgiving Point around 10:30 p.m. “She definitely thought quick, and I think it saved her from a situation that...
KSLTV
Man accused of cutting woman in Roy parking lot during attempted robbery
ROY, Utah — A woman who had just loaded groceries into her car at a Roy store parking lot suffered a cut finger after a man, who police said is transient, tried to rob her at knifepoint. The attack happened just before midnight on Halloween at the WinCo store...
kslnewsradio.com
High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says
SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
kslnewsradio.com
Clearfield police searching for missing and endangered 12-year-old
CLEARFIELD, Utah — Clearfield City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old endangered runaway. Photo courtesy of Clearfield City Police Department Facebook. Torrence Martin is a 12-year-old, African American male, standing at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has...
KSLTV
Utah family pleads drivers to pay attention after son was fatally hit
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family has a plea for drivers to slow down and pay attention. Dan Long and Clark Monk’s 9-year-old son was killed on July 6 by a distracted driver. This is their first Halloween without him. “He loved to dress up, he...
