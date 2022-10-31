ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaysville, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ksl.com

Police identify Provo man killed in shed explosion

PROVO — Police on Wednesday released the name of a Provo man who was killed when his shed exploded in Provo late last month. Paul Schneiter, 87, was in the outbuilding attached to a garage at a home in the area of 1600 W. 1000 North, when the explosion happened early on the morning of Oct. 21.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Roy woman scares off robber with knife during parking lot attack

ROY, Utah — A Roy woman is recounting the moments she stood her ground against an attacker in a grocery store parking lot, taking steps to protect herself against a robber trying to stab her, and it may have saved the woman’s life. Soundra Fehr was putting away...
ROY, UT
ksl.com

Man in critical condition after car crash in Sandy

SANDY — A driver is in critical condition after his vehicle crashed with another Tuesday night in Sandy. The man was driving west on 10600 South and trying to turn left at 700 East when he collided with an eastbound vehicle on 10600 South, Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said.
SANDY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Woman buying costume at Utah man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

After attempted kidnapping, Lehi police have a message for parents

LEHI, Utah — Lehi police say a teenage girl did everything right on Saturday night when she thwarted what police call a kidnapping attempt. The Lehi kidnapping attempt happened at Thanksgiving Point around 10:30 p.m. “She definitely thought quick, and I think it saved her from a situation that...
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Clearfield police searching for missing and endangered 12-year-old

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Clearfield City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old endangered runaway. Photo courtesy of Clearfield City Police Department Facebook. Torrence Martin is a 12-year-old, African American male, standing at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has...
CLEARFIELD, UT

