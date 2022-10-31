Robert Patrick Brown was born July 17th, 1951, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As a young boy his family moved to Claremore. There he would attend Claremore schools, where he enjoyed participating in the Marching band. It was in the early years of school that he would meet Reggie Baughman, who would become a lifelong friend. During his high school years, he would meet Judy Timmons. The two would begin talking and enjoy their first date together at their senior prom, with the class of 1969. Two years later the couple would be engaged and married on August 6, 1971. Over the next several years Pat’s working career would move him and his family to Terryville, Connecticut, then to South Carolina. Pat’s work had him setting up large machinery for big industrial plants and later designing electrical controls that would be sent all over the world. His work would take him all over the United States and to countries such as Canada, Mexico, Russia, Yugoslavia, and Israel. In 1985 Pat would move his family from South Carolina back to Claremore, Oklahoma. He would work in the Claremore area until retiring in 2012.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO