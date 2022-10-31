Read full article on original website
Tulsa-Tulane Football Game Day Information
The Game: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Tulane Green Wave. For Tickets: Purchase Tickets Online at www.TulsaHurricane.com. Tickets on Game Day: Tickets will be sold at the ticket booths beginning at 9:30 a.m. Office Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30-5 p.m. Game Day Reynolds Center Ticket Office Hours: 9:30 a.m. thru end of...
Church Studio plants magnolia trees to honor Tulsa musician
TULSA, Okla. — A transformation begins Thursday outside the Church Studio in midtown Tulsa to honor a Tulsa musician. Landscape crews will plant four varieties of magnolia trees in the half acre lot, just four lots west of the Church Studio. The green space honors J.J. Cale and is inspired by his song, “Magnolia”. The area will be called Magnolia Meadows, and overlooks downtown Tulsa.
Tulsa Women’s Soccer Trio Named to The American All-Rookie Team
Tulsa women's soccer players Jordan Frederick, Tatum Sanders and Maggie SymSmith were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team, as announced today by the league office. Frederick, a freshman forward from Bixby, Okla., tied for a team-best 12 points as she finished the season with four goals and a...
Watch the Tulsa Football Press Conference
TULSA, Okla. –– — Watch thePhilip Montgomery press conference as the head coach previews this week's home game against the No. 19-ranked Tulane Green Wave. Watch HERE as Coach Montgomery fielded questions from the media at Tulsa's weekly press conference. The Tulsa-Tulane game is slated for a...
Remembering Robert Patrick Brown
Robert Patrick Brown was born July 17th, 1951, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As a young boy his family moved to Claremore. There he would attend Claremore schools, where he enjoyed participating in the Marching band. It was in the early years of school that he would meet Reggie Baughman, who would become a lifelong friend. During his high school years, he would meet Judy Timmons. The two would begin talking and enjoy their first date together at their senior prom, with the class of 1969. Two years later the couple would be engaged and married on August 6, 1971. Over the next several years Pat’s working career would move him and his family to Terryville, Connecticut, then to South Carolina. Pat’s work had him setting up large machinery for big industrial plants and later designing electrical controls that would be sent all over the world. His work would take him all over the United States and to countries such as Canada, Mexico, Russia, Yugoslavia, and Israel. In 1985 Pat would move his family from South Carolina back to Claremore, Oklahoma. He would work in the Claremore area until retiring in 2012.
Illegal Motion Podcast: All is Not OK in Oklahoma State
The guys recap the week eight slate of games and look ahead to a huge showdown between Tennessee and Georgia...
Tulsa’s Wes Bottenburg Earns Two National Team of the Week Honors
Tulsa men's soccer player Wes Bottenburg was named to the College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer National Teams of the Week, as announced by the respective publication. Bottenburg scored the game-winning goal against UCF as he headed in a score at the 74:24 mark off a corner kick taken by Sergio Baena. Bottenburg also helped anchor a defense that allowed just two shots and earned the shutout. For his efforts he was named as the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on October 31.
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
Tulsa’s Sixth-Ranked Men’s Soccer Team Drops 3-2 Decision to 16th-Ranked SMU in Regular Season Finale; Finishes Fourth in The American
Tulsa's sixth-ranked men's soccer team dropped a 3-2 decision to 16th-ranked SMU in the regular season finale on Wednesday night at the Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The Golden Hurricane fell to 9-3-2 on the season and 5-3-1 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Mustangs moved to 10-4-1 overall and a 6-3 in the league.
2022 Update Tulsa Area Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide
The Tulsa area really lights up around the holidays and there’s even more this year 2022!. This article shows the upcoming Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy in the Tulsa area this year (2022). Bookmark and Save this Article for easy reference to plan your...
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Florida
Authorities say two teenagers who disappeared from the Sooner State have been found halfway across the country.
New adventure park opens in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — Families in Owasso now have a new place to go have fun and adventure. Airtopia Adventure Park features trampoline jumping, trampoline dodgeball, a ninja obstacle course, high ropes course, traverse climbing wall and other activities. The $4.4-million facility is 40 thousand square feet, and also features...
Farm Hippie plants deep roots in downtown Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — An idea planted on a Collinsville farm has grown into a booming business on Main Street in Collinsville. "It started with us, and 5,000 bees in the back of Chevy Tahoe," says Ash Winfield. Ash and his wife, Carrie Beth, are the co-owners of Farm Hippie....
Strong To Severe Thunderstorm Chances Return Friday
TULSA, Okla. - It is a windy and partly-cloudy Thursday before shower and storm chances return to Green Country on Friday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds will roll across the area on Thursday with speeds from 15 to 30 mph. Mostly...
21 Coffins Recovered in Tulsa Massacre Hunt
Officials said that the search for the remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has turned up 21 more coffins in unmarked graves in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery. Oklahoma State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck stated Monday that seventeen adult-sized graves were discovered on Friday and Saturday. Furthermore, the city revealed on Tuesday that four burials, two adult-sized and two child-sized, had been discovered.
Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
Scheels is coming to Tulsa with tax incentive from city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scheels is coming to Tulsa. The sporting goods store is set to open in 2024 and is getting a tax incentive from the city. Scheels plans to invest more than $100 million into the western portion of Woodland Hills Mall. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Partner...
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
Ceramic tiger, golf clubs, dishes all recovered after Tulsa burglary confession
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) says Sean Ware confessed to several burglaries after a wide range of stolen items were found in his home. Officers received a report of a burglary at a home near 15th and Utica on Oct. 15. In that case the victim said tools, keys, NASA coins and other items were stolen when someone broke into the garage.
