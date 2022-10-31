ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
KXAN

Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
People

Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi in His Home Was Reportedly Looking for House Speaker: 'Where Is Nancy?'

CNN reports that the intruder confronted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband asking about her before attacking him with a hammer and attempting to tie him up "until Nancy got home" When an intruder broke into a San Francisco home early Friday morning, they were searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Armed with a hammer, they were unable to locate her — so they instead attacked her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, who was in the residence. That's according to new reports by CNN, who received detail from sources briefed on the violent...
WASHINGTON, CA
The List

Nancy Pelosi Releases Her First Statement Since The Attack On Her Husband Left Him Hospitalized

The assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband was horrifying. On October 28, Speaker Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked with a hammer by intruder David DePape (via CNN). As DePape was tying up the 82-year-old, Paul was able to dial 911 which dispatched police to their home. After DePape's arrest, authorities revealed that Speaker Pelosi was reportedly the target of the attack.
NBC Bay Area

Long Recovery Process Expected for Paul Pelosi After Attack

As the investigation continues into the brutal attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still recovering at San Francisco General. The Speaker's Office is in charge of providing updates on her husband's condition, but no recent information has been released. However, the speaker did visit...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Paul Pelosi released from hospital in San Francisco

Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital six days after an assault that left him with a fractured skull and injuries to his head and arm, CNN reported on Thursday. The attack on Mr Pelosi, who is married to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, occurred in early hours of Friday morning. The alleged assailant, 42-year-old David DePape, was reportedly looking for Ms Pelosi, who was not in San Francisco at the time of the assault. Mr Pelosi reportedly called the police from the bathroom of the home before allegedly being assaulted with a hammer and was transported to an area...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Timeline: Paul Pelosi Attack

More details continue emerging from federal agents about the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. We now have a better idea of what happened to Paul Pelosi inside the San Francisco home last Friday -- down to the minutes before and after the attack. Ian Cull has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Official: Man in Pelosi attack shouldn't have reentered US

The Canadian man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacking her husband with a hammer should have been flagged by immigration officials and blocked from getting back into the U.S. after overstaying his authorized entry more than two decades ago, a federal official said Thursday.David DePape, 42, legally entered the United States in 2000 and later left the country and returned a few times, including entering in March 2008 at San Diego’s San Ysidro border crossing, said a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nymag.com

Pelosi Attacker Allegedly Planned to Kidnap and Torture Speaker: Updates

The violent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband last week might have been a lot worse. Federal prosecutors charged David DePape with attempting to kidnap the Speaker of the House when he allegedly broke into her San Francisco home with zip ties, looking for her, with a plan to break her kneecaps. DePape also faces federal and state charges related to the assault of Paul Pelosi.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

