Gardiner, MT

Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Releases Stunning Photo of Rainbow Forming During Geyser Eruption

Yellowstone National Park‘s official Facebook account posted a stunning photo of a rainbow forming during a geyser eruption at the park on Tuesday morning. In the picture, a snowy hillside lined with trees serves as a the backdrop to the huge geyser spray at the left of the frame. The mist reveals a rainbow that stretches across the width of the frame. A few bystanders line the fenced-in area of the geyser to view the magnificent sight.
Whiskey Riff

Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich

Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana

Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Female Tourist Ripped for Playing With Baby Dangerously Close to Glacier National Park Rapids: Pics

Recently, images went viral showing a mom and her baby getting far too close to raging waters in Glacier National Park. The string of pics, which left us face-palming, shows a mom and her young child sitting way too close to the park’s intense rapids near McDonald Falls. To make it even worse, the two are sitting at a steep incline on the rock face as the mom holds the baby’s hands so it can stand up.
ALASKA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous National Parks

America is home to some of the world's most majestic and beautiful national parks. But with that beauty comes danger. These parks have many hazards, both natural and man-made. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, United States.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
Idaho Press

Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
BOISE, ID
Whiskey Riff

Mule Deer Sneaks Into Bison Herd To Escape Attacking Coyote At Yellowstone National Park

Talk about quick thinking. Coyotes can be some of the most dangerous creatures in all of the wild, especially if they have a partner. Not known to hunt in packs like wolves, coyotes generally keep it much smaller, like their immediate family. Most of the time they hunt solo, but can work together, making it much more difficult for their prey to escape. A mule deer found itself being chased down by one of these coyotes in Yellowstone National Park. […] The post Mule Deer Sneaks Into Bison Herd To Escape Attacking Coyote At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALASKA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sierra travelers hit with heavy snow and road closures

NYACK — Heavy snowfall arrived in the Sierra on Tuesday, causing spinouts and forcing highway shutdowns up and down the mountain.During the afternoon hours, drivers traveling along Interstate 80 felt the effects of the Sierra snow."You can't be in a hurry. Just be OK with 25 miles per hour and you'll get there," said Angela Sneed.Sneed was driving from Roseville to Reno with her sister, Ellie Drisenga, and their new puppy. The trio made a pitstop in Nyack."Full tank of gas, case of water and beef jerky," said Sneed, who listed off items gathered during the stop.The sisters also had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-04 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow likely. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches possible over the south. Over the north including Mammoth 3 to 6 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.
PARK COUNTY, WY

