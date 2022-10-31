Read full article on original website
vucommodores.com
Vanderbilt Announces Name, Image and Likeness Marketplace
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Athletics and Opendorse have teamed up to launch a name, image and likeness marketplace for Commodore student-athletes. The marketplace offers Commodore student-athletes a quick and easy way for businesses, sponsors and supporters to get in touch with student-athletes in accordance with local laws and NCAA regulations.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. Georgia: Prediction and preview
Tennessee and Georgia face off in what could be the Game of the Year this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Buckle up. This is going to be an all-timer. Tennessee vs. Georgia preview. No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings vs. No....
Three Vols named to Preseason All-SEC Teams by league's coaches
Three Tennessee basketball players received preseason recognition on Wednesday afternoon when the SEC released its preseason coaches All-SEC teams on Wednesday morning. The coaches' preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. Senior guard Santiago...
atozsports.com
Kentucky defensive coordinator sounded humbled after playing Tennessee Vols
After every game the Tennessee Vols have played this season, the opposing head coach and/or defensive coordinator has been at a complete loss. From Nick Saban to Brian Kelly, it’s been a who’s who of frustrated coaches this season. You can add Kentucky Wildcats defensive coordinator Brad White...
vucommodores.com
Tournament Run Comes to an End
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Vanderbilt fell to No. 3 Alabama 2-1 in the SEC Tournament semifinals Thursday at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex. Fifth-seeded Vanderbilt scored first off a Peyton Cutshall header in the 15th minute. Cutshall scored in both of Vandy’s games at the tournament. Raegan Kelley provided...
vucommodores.com
Thomas Roush, BA’97, Endows Men’s Golf Coaching Position
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Athletics announced Wednesday that its men’s golf head coaching position has been endowed through a generous gift from Dr. Thomas Roush, BA’97, a former Vanderbilt student-athlete and captain of the men’s golf team. Now in his 11th season leading one of the...
vucommodores.com
A Champion's Drive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Eight minutes. Gordon Sargent estimates that’s about the time that elapsed between his final putt in the final round of stroke play during this year’s NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship and the start of a four-way playoff to decide the individual national championship.
vucommodores.com
Commodores Set for Final Fall Event
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt men’s tennis program returns to action for the final time this fall when play begins Friday morning at the Georgia Tech Invitational. The Commodores will enter three doubles teams along with seven individuals in singles competition, with the tournament field including two other SEC squads and a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference members including the host Yellow Jackets.
vucommodores.com
Vanderbilt, Fanatics to Provide Custom Name, Image and Likeness Apparel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Athletics has collaborated with Fanatics and OneTeam to provide Commodore student-athletes the opportunity to benefit from their name, image and likeness through an integrated licensed sports merchandise relationship. Personalized T-shirts featuring the names and numbers of various Vanderbilt student-athletes are now available for purchase online.
vucommodores.com
Brower and the Boys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The day was Sept. 6. A Monday. Not one of the more memorable days in the short tenure of Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea. The Saturday prior, Lea had lost his debut with the Commodores, a 23-3 letdown to visiting East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt Stadium. So when Scott Brower entered Lea’s office about 48 hours later, Brower’s proposal was not high on Lea’s to-do list.
vucommodores.com
Dores Head to Charlotte
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt swimming travels to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the fourth scheduled competition of the season when the Commodores face Queens and Richmond in a two-day tri-meet Friday at 3 p.m. CT and Saturday at 9 a.m. CT at the Levine Aquatic Center. “It’s been nice to...
vucommodores.com
Dores Battle Memphis to Open Season
VANDERBILT COMMODORES (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. RV/NR – MEMPHIS TIGERS (0-0, 0-0 AAC) Vanderbilt opens the fourth season of the Jerry Stackhouse era with a home test versus Memphis on opening night. The Commodores return three starters (Jordan Wright, Quentin Millora-Brown and Myles Stute) and two other student-athletes who...
wpln.org
Amendment 4 asks Tennessee voters to strike the ban on ministers serving in the legislature, but not the ban on atheists
A violation of the Tennessee Constitution is pretty easy to spot at Nashville’s Lee Chapel AME any given Sunday. “God has opened some doors for folks in here. God has made a way out of no way for some folks in here,” Pastor Harold Love Jr. tells congregants during a recent service. “God has healed some folks in here.”
vucommodores.com
Game Day Guide for Basketball
In advance of the Commodores’ upcoming basketball seasons, Vanderbilt Athletics has announced game day information and activities—both returning from last season and new—for the 2022-23 season. The men’s basketball team opens the season at home on Nov. 7 vs. Memphis. The women’s basketball team’s home opener is...
vucommodores.com
Advancing to the Semifinals
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Vanderbilt advances to the SEC Championship semifinals after defeating ninth-ranked Arkansas in a penalty shootout, 5-4. The fifth-seeded Commodores and fourth-seeded Razorbacks were even at 1-1 through both overtime periods to setup the PK drama. Vandy stepped to the spot first and missed before Arkansas slotted...
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
What Rick Barnes said about Gonzaga film, Monday's opener against Tennessee Tech
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday to share his takeaways from watching the Gonzaga film, the latest on Josiah-Jordan James' health, where the Vols are defensively, depth at point guard, Monday's season-opener against Tennessee Tech and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WSMV
TSU professor resigns after video shows him screaming at student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University professor says he has resigned from his position after a controversial video of him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students had called for now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard to resign. “I deeply regret what happened in class....
The glassification of Nashville — will it stand the test of time?
The city’s skyline has been transformed by shimmering structures and some wonder if they’ll stand the test of time
