Kentucky State

lakercountry.com

Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing

Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
KENTUCKY STATE
wklw.com

Kentucky Recruiting Dispatchers to Provide a Lifeline to Citizens and Law Enforcement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) is currently seeking Kentuckians to join the agency as a telecommunicator to fill 46 full-time positions at 13 posts across the commonwealth. Telecommunicators are front-line essential law enforcement personnel who answer the call to provide assistance and assurance to both citizens and law enforcement officers when someone calls 9-1-1. “Telecommunicators are essential to our law enforcement and are truly the bridge between our state troopers and the public.,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I encourage any Kentuckian who wants a challenging, yet rewarding career, to serve their community by applying today. Let’s work together to create a better, safer Kentucky for future generations.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Flu cases on the rise in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flu cases are on the rise in Kentucky. In the last week, the number of confirmed flu cases has more than doubled. Health officials have a lot of factors that they look at to estimate what our flu season will look like and, right now, a lot of those factors are pointing to one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFURT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, November 3. The briefing was held at 11:30 a.m. at the Capitol. He and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman updated the Commonwealth on the growth of the general fund; economic development progress; the Education First Plan; the Bowling Green Veterans Center; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts; the 200th anniversary of the founding of Calloway County and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

FBI warns election workers to be cautious: 'Nationwide, we've reviewed over 1000 threats, or potential threats'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the midterm election just days away, the FBI is urging election officials and poll workers to be aware of any potential threats. FBI Louisville Special Agent William Kurtz -- based in Bowling Green but oversees election crime investigations across Kentucky -- says since the last election cycle, authorities have seen a significant uptick in voters contacting officials directly.
KENTUCKY STATE
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Call center workers in Kentucky strike for better working conditions

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Maximus call center workers in London are wanting higher pay, more time off in between calls and clear policies that protect them from abusive calls. “In this instance, our contract is mostly doing work for the Affordable Care Act, known as the Health Insurance Market Place, and the Medicare program, mostly acting as customer service,” said worker Clinton Sams.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Kynect health insurance enrollment now open for 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians in search of health insurance coverage can now shop through the state’s exchange. Health and dental coverage plans that begin in 2023 are now available to enroll in on the state’s Kynect marketplace. Enrollment is open through January 15. All of the plans...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear makes public appearance in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made a stop in western Kentucky on Wednesday to help celebrate the opening of a new center that helps residents get access to healthcare. The ribbon was cut on Passport’s new One Stop Help Center in Owensboro. They offer help with accessing healthcare and resources. We’re told […]
OWENSBORO, KY
leoweekly.com

Kentucky Faces Another Risk from Natural Disasters: Seasonal Depression

*This story was originally published by Public News Service. Mental health experts say this winter may be especially difficult for people who have lost homes or loved ones in the Eastern Kentucky floods, and those who are rebuilding after last year’s deadly tornadoes in the western part of the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Beshear mulls options on medical marijuana in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear gave the state an update on his progress as he examined the possibilities of executive action on legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky. Beshear said he expects to have an announcement ready this month. This comes after an online poll conducted by Beshear’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Ky. county Sept. 2022 unemployment data released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s county unemployment data for September has been released. Jobless rates fell in 119 Kentucky counties between September 2021 and September 2022, according to the unemployment data. This is according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, which is an agency of the Kentucky Education and...
KENTUCKY STATE
College Heights Herald

Kentucky voters to decide amendment on right to abortion

This November, Kentucky voters will approve or reject an amendment to the state constitution regarding protection for abortion. Constitutional Amendment 2 will ask if voters want to add this sentence to the constitution: “To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

In Focus: Kentucky's new law capping insulin copays

KENTUCKY — We’re talking about National Diabetes Month, which takes place every year, during the month of November. It’s a time when communities across the country and right here in the Bluegrass state team up to bring attention to diabetes. Diabetes is a disease that occurs when...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
WARREN COUNTY, KY

