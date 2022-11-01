ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Could the Yankees pull off an unexpected Giancarlo Stanton trade?

The New York Yankees will be looking to clear money off the books this off-season, notably offloading the contract of Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks. While they may have to pay a portion of their contracts to another team, they can clear a significant amount of flexibility regarding their funds, which can be directly allocated to Aaron Judge or another free agent acquisition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Assessing the San Diego Padres' offseason outlook

2022 was a big success for the Padres, as they made the playoffs in a full season for the first time since 2006. They then knocked off the 101-win Mets as well as the 111-win Dodgers, slaying “the dragon up the freeway.” The Phillies put a stop to the magic in the NLCS but it was still the best campaign in recent Padres history. They have a strong core together to keep the good times going in 2023, but will also have to address some gaps created when some key pieces hit free agency.
SAN DIEGO, CA

