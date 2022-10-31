ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido’s Fire Department Update

On October 28, 2022the Escondido Police and Fire Communication Center received a report of smoke at 155 E Grand Ave. Upon arrival, Firefighters found smoke coming from the basement at Plan 9 Alehouse, requested a full first alarm commercial response and evacuated the building. Firefighters found that kettle for brewing ale had been used which ignited nearby combustibles. The smoldering fire in the space between the first floor and the basement was extinguished and the smoke was removed. There were no injuries and no damage to adjoining businesses.
ESCONDIDO, CA
KGET

3 injured after semi collides with 9 vehicles on I-5

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were left with minor injuries after a nine-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 on Oct. 29, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officials said they received a call for the crash on northbound I-5, south of Twisselman Road at 11:20 a.m. During the course of their […]
EL CAJON, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Caltrans to close some I-5 Ramps for wrong-way driver prevention upgrades

Caltrans initiated efforts to deter wrong-way driving on Interstate 5 throughout San Diego County, the agency announced Wednesday. Crews will work to update 33 ramps along I-5, with closures occurring Thursday nights through Sunday mornings. Construction will begin Nov.3 from 9 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m., and Saturday from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Married Couple, 3rd Victim Killed in Mission Beach Head-On Crash Are ID'd

The three people killed Saturday in Mission Beach in a head-on crash were identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office. Andrew Paul Small, 62, was driving a Ford EcoSport at a little after 3 p.m. with his wife, 70-year-old Mary Elizabeth Small, in the front passenger seat when, for some reason, Andrew slumped over the steering wheel while traveling at a high rate of speed and veered into the oncoming lane, according to the M.E.'s office. The couple were both San Diego residents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Men Arrested Wearing Stolen SDSO Uniforms & Gear | San Diego

11.02.2022 | 2:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercedes with Arizona plates covered in fake bullet hole stickers for an equipment violation (covered license plate). The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

San Diego County COVID-19 Update – 11-3-2022

The COVID-19 virus continues to circulate in San Diego County and all people are urged to be vaccinated and receive the updated booster. Information on the virus and vaccine is available at this link. Following is this week’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through October 29, 2022.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Dead Great White Shark found at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO — A Great White Shark washed ashore at Torrey Pines Beach Sunday. Local park rangers brought it up to the Beach Trail as several Torrey Pines hikers gathered around. CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen was out hiking when she stumbled across the dead shark right before her eyes. She snapped a picture and talked to an expert Wednesday to find out more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Fire Department Paramedic Back at Work After Being Attacked on the Job

A Chula Vista Fire Department paramedic is already back to work after he was attacked by a detained suspect in an ambulance early Wednesday. The suspect was chased down by a K9 after officers saw him leaving a home on Hilltop Drive that he burglarized shortly after midnight on Oct. 26, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. He was being treated for dog bites in an ambulance when he broke out of his restraints and attacked the paramedic.
CHULA VISTA, CA

