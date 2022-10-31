On October 28, 2022the Escondido Police and Fire Communication Center received a report of smoke at 155 E Grand Ave. Upon arrival, Firefighters found smoke coming from the basement at Plan 9 Alehouse, requested a full first alarm commercial response and evacuated the building. Firefighters found that kettle for brewing ale had been used which ignited nearby combustibles. The smoldering fire in the space between the first floor and the basement was extinguished and the smoke was removed. There were no injuries and no damage to adjoining businesses.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO