Driver dies when pickup truck hits guardrail
A man died Thursday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a metal guardrail on state Route 15, authorities said.
CHP: San Ysidro man ejected, killed in crash on SR-15 near City Heights
A San Ysidro man is dead and traffic was shut down following a car crash in the southbound lane of State Route 15 Thursday afternoon.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido’s Fire Department Update
On October 28, 2022the Escondido Police and Fire Communication Center received a report of smoke at 155 E Grand Ave. Upon arrival, Firefighters found smoke coming from the basement at Plan 9 Alehouse, requested a full first alarm commercial response and evacuated the building. Firefighters found that kettle for brewing ale had been used which ignited nearby combustibles. The smoldering fire in the space between the first floor and the basement was extinguished and the smoke was removed. There were no injuries and no damage to adjoining businesses.
NBC San Diego
All Southbound I-15 Traffic Being Detoured to I-805 Due to Deadly Crash: CHP
Southbound Interstate 15 traffic is being detoured to I-805 due to a deadly rollover crash, according to the CHP. A truck was driving at high speeds and rolled over. One person died in the crash, the CHP said. NBC 7's live traffic map showed southbound I-15 traffic backed up to...
Man found dead in car stopped on Mission Valley freeway ramp
A person was found dead inside a vehicle stopped on a Mission Valley freeway connector, authorities reported Wednesday.
onscene.tv
Female Driver Flips Her Mustang in Very Wet Conditions | Chula Vista
11.02.2022 | 8:58 AM | CHULA VISTA – The female driver of the car took the turn from the street onto the on-ramp at too fast a speed for the wet road conditions. Her vehicle left the roadway and crashed, rolling down the embankment. She was able to self-extricate...
3 injured after semi collides with 9 vehicles on I-5
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were left with minor injuries after a nine-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 on Oct. 29, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officials said they received a call for the crash on northbound I-5, south of Twisselman Road at 11:20 a.m. During the course of their […]
chulavistatoday.com
Caltrans to close some I-5 Ramps for wrong-way driver prevention upgrades
Caltrans initiated efforts to deter wrong-way driving on Interstate 5 throughout San Diego County, the agency announced Wednesday. Crews will work to update 33 ramps along I-5, with closures occurring Thursday nights through Sunday mornings. Construction will begin Nov.3 from 9 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m., and Saturday from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.
NBC San Diego
Several SDG&E Customers Impacted by Power Outages Around San Diego County
Nearly 1,000 customers were without power due to several outages across San Diego County that were first reported on Wednesday, according to San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E). Residents in Sorrento, Kensington, Clairemont and nearly a dozen other communities in San Diego experienced outages that lasted from Wednesday to early...
Noise advisory in effect this week at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego
The Marine Corps Recruit Depot are alerting local residents of a noise advisory in effect for this Wednesday due to ceremonial cannon fire, military officials said.
NBC San Diego
Married Couple, 3rd Victim Killed in Mission Beach Head-On Crash Are ID'd
The three people killed Saturday in Mission Beach in a head-on crash were identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office. Andrew Paul Small, 62, was driving a Ford EcoSport at a little after 3 p.m. with his wife, 70-year-old Mary Elizabeth Small, in the front passenger seat when, for some reason, Andrew slumped over the steering wheel while traveling at a high rate of speed and veered into the oncoming lane, according to the M.E.'s office. The couple were both San Diego residents.
onscene.tv
Men Arrested Wearing Stolen SDSO Uniforms & Gear | San Diego
11.02.2022 | 2:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercedes with Arizona plates covered in fake bullet hole stickers for an equipment violation (covered license plate). The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on...
countynewscenter.com
San Diego County COVID-19 Update – 11-3-2022
The COVID-19 virus continues to circulate in San Diego County and all people are urged to be vaccinated and receive the updated booster. Information on the virus and vaccine is available at this link. Following is this week’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through October 29, 2022.
Ship crew returning to San Diego rescued from fire off Mexican coast
The crew of a fishing vessel returning to San Diego from Cabo San Lucas was rescued after the ship engine caught fire off the Mexican coast, the U.S Coast Guard said.
Dead Great White Shark found at Torrey Pines
SAN DIEGO — A Great White Shark washed ashore at Torrey Pines Beach Sunday. Local park rangers brought it up to the Beach Trail as several Torrey Pines hikers gathered around. CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen was out hiking when she stumbled across the dead shark right before her eyes. She snapped a picture and talked to an expert Wednesday to find out more.
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
Cold storm brings rain, gusty winds to San Diego County
The first storm of the season brought isolated showers, cooler temperatures, and gusty winds to San Diego County Wednesday.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Fire Department Paramedic Back at Work After Being Attacked on the Job
A Chula Vista Fire Department paramedic is already back to work after he was attacked by a detained suspect in an ambulance early Wednesday. The suspect was chased down by a K9 after officers saw him leaving a home on Hilltop Drive that he burglarized shortly after midnight on Oct. 26, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. He was being treated for dog bites in an ambulance when he broke out of his restraints and attacked the paramedic.
Motorcyclist killed in East County crash
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in East County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
VIDEO: Group tries to stop carjacking in Pacific Beach
A witness captured video of a carjacking in Pacific Beach in which a man grabbed a driver and then forcefully pulled him out of his car.
