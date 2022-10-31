ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego Business Journal

Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods

A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Mountains See First Snow of the Season

San Diegans woke up to rainy, windy and cold weather Thursday after a storm moved across Southern California bringing in the first snow of the season. Mountain snow fell at elevations higher than 5,000 feet in the county, resulting in white snow cover on Mt. Laguna, as shown by their live cam. They received about one to three inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory expired at 10 a.m. as snow showers will diminish.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego County Retail Poised for Growth with 7 New Projects in Pipeline, Mostly in South County

The overall vacancy rate for San Diego retailers was a “very healthy” 5.0% in the last quarter, down from 6.3% a year ago, according to an analysis of the local market. The sector showed a strong 342,000 square feet of occupancy growth in the quarter, for a total 885,000-square-feet increase in 2022, Cushman & Wakefield noted in its Marketbeat report.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weddingstylemagazine.com

EPIC CALIFORNIA WEDDINGS AT HOTEL DEL CORONADO

California has no shortage of beautiful and unique destinations for couples planning a wedding in the Golden State. For a wedding experience that is truly unique and ripe with coastal glamour, Hotel del Coronado is in a league of its own. Hotel del Coronado is less like a single wedding venue, and more like an entire world that couples and their guests may explore and enjoy together for an epic California wedding weekend. Christina Canalez, Director of Catering at Hotel del Coronado, shares more about what makes the property such a special wedding destination.
CORONADO, CA
KPBS

Winter weather advisory issued for San Diego County mountains

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of San Diego County until 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Wet snow is expected in the San Diego County mountain areas with total accumulations of 1 to 2 inches above 5,000 feet, and 2 to 4 inches on the highest peaks.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Caltrans to close some I-5 Ramps for wrong-way driver prevention upgrades

Caltrans initiated efforts to deter wrong-way driving on Interstate 5 throughout San Diego County, the agency announced Wednesday. Crews will work to update 33 ramps along I-5, with closures occurring Thursday nights through Sunday mornings. Construction will begin Nov.3 from 9 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m., and Saturday from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Certain North County Communities Under Water Restrictions Amid Drought

Californians are living in the state’s driest period on record and residents are being asked to conserve water as reservoirs run low and demand exceeds a supply stressed by climate change. The Vallecitos Water District is moving San Marcos and surrounding areas to restrict outdoor irrigation to two days...
SAN MARCOS, CA
kusi.com

Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Men Arrested Wearing Stolen SDSO Uniforms & Gear | San Diego

11.02.2022 | 2:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercedes with Arizona plates covered in fake bullet hole stickers for an equipment violation (covered license plate). The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on...
SAN DIEGO, CA

