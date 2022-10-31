Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Several SDG&E Customers Impacted by Power Outages Around San Diego County
Nearly 1,000 customers were without power due to several outages across San Diego County that were first reported on Wednesday, according to San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E). Residents in Sorrento, Kensington, Clairemont and nearly a dozen other communities in San Diego experienced outages that lasted from Wednesday to early...
Carlsbad Desalination Plant Hits Milestone: 100 Billion Gallons Served
The Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant has served more than 100 billion gallons of water over the past seven years — a milestone reached in late October, the San Diego County Water Authority and plant owners announced Tuesday. The plant, which produces 50 million gallons of...
Cold storm brings rain, gusty winds to San Diego County
The first storm of the season brought isolated showers, cooler temperatures, and gusty winds to San Diego County Wednesday.
delmartimes.net
Home of the Week, 14224 Recuerdo Dr., Del Mar
Amazing ocean & Racetrack views from this single story home. Full high-end revitalization, with no details missed.
San Diego Business Journal
Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods
A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes west of San Diego
The quake was reported at 8:53 p.m. over 2,500 miles away from the San Diego coast, according to USGS.
Did San Diegans in the 80s and 90s accurately predict the future?
SAN DIEGO — Since the beginning of humankind, people have been trying to predict the future, relying on horoscopes, crystal balls, tarot cards, the Magic 8 Ball and many other methods. Here at CBS 8, we uncovered stories from decades ago in our archives, with predictions for San Diego's...
onscene.tv
Female Driver Flips Her Mustang in Very Wet Conditions | Chula Vista
11.02.2022 | 8:58 AM | CHULA VISTA – The female driver of the car took the turn from the street onto the on-ramp at too fast a speed for the wet road conditions. Her vehicle left the roadway and crashed, rolling down the embankment. She was able to self-extricate...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Mountains See First Snow of the Season
San Diegans woke up to rainy, windy and cold weather Thursday after a storm moved across Southern California bringing in the first snow of the season. Mountain snow fell at elevations higher than 5,000 feet in the county, resulting in white snow cover on Mt. Laguna, as shown by their live cam. They received about one to three inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory expired at 10 a.m. as snow showers will diminish.
Rain Beginning in San Diego as Mountain Communities Brace for Snow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of San Diego County until 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Radar showed showers over much of Southern California shortly after daybreak. “A cold low pressure system from the northwest will bring much cooler weather through Thursday with...
CHP: San Ysidro man ejected, killed in crash on SR-15 near City Heights
A San Ysidro man is dead and traffic was shut down following a car crash in the southbound lane of State Route 15 Thursday afternoon.
San Diego County Retail Poised for Growth with 7 New Projects in Pipeline, Mostly in South County
The overall vacancy rate for San Diego retailers was a “very healthy” 5.0% in the last quarter, down from 6.3% a year ago, according to an analysis of the local market. The sector showed a strong 342,000 square feet of occupancy growth in the quarter, for a total 885,000-square-feet increase in 2022, Cushman & Wakefield noted in its Marketbeat report.
Driver dies when pickup truck hits guardrail
A man died Thursday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a metal guardrail on state Route 15, authorities said.
weddingstylemagazine.com
EPIC CALIFORNIA WEDDINGS AT HOTEL DEL CORONADO
California has no shortage of beautiful and unique destinations for couples planning a wedding in the Golden State. For a wedding experience that is truly unique and ripe with coastal glamour, Hotel del Coronado is in a league of its own. Hotel del Coronado is less like a single wedding venue, and more like an entire world that couples and their guests may explore and enjoy together for an epic California wedding weekend. Christina Canalez, Director of Catering at Hotel del Coronado, shares more about what makes the property such a special wedding destination.
KPBS
Winter weather advisory issued for San Diego County mountains
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of San Diego County until 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Wet snow is expected in the San Diego County mountain areas with total accumulations of 1 to 2 inches above 5,000 feet, and 2 to 4 inches on the highest peaks.
iheart.com
San Diego May Experience Rare “Fireball Swarm” According To Astronomers
San Diego could get to experience what is called a "Fireball Swarm" meteor shower in the coming days. The National Weather Service says It is expected to appear this Friday and Saturday with clear visibility conditions. The best times to see the meteor showers is between midnight and dawn. The...
chulavistatoday.com
Caltrans to close some I-5 Ramps for wrong-way driver prevention upgrades
Caltrans initiated efforts to deter wrong-way driving on Interstate 5 throughout San Diego County, the agency announced Wednesday. Crews will work to update 33 ramps along I-5, with closures occurring Thursday nights through Sunday mornings. Construction will begin Nov.3 from 9 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m., and Saturday from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.
NBC San Diego
Certain North County Communities Under Water Restrictions Amid Drought
Californians are living in the state’s driest period on record and residents are being asked to conserve water as reservoirs run low and demand exceeds a supply stressed by climate change. The Vallecitos Water District is moving San Marcos and surrounding areas to restrict outdoor irrigation to two days...
kusi.com
Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
onscene.tv
Men Arrested Wearing Stolen SDSO Uniforms & Gear | San Diego
11.02.2022 | 2:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercedes with Arizona plates covered in fake bullet hole stickers for an equipment violation (covered license plate). The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on...
