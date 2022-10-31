Read full article on original website
Carlos Uybungco
2d ago
old chula vista getting to be more and more violent because elected government officials only care about where they live which is East lake and Otay ranch. most of the police force is east of the 805. yeah headquarters may be in westside but all are out on the eastside.
Reply(6)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tips sought in fatal 2014 shooting in Golden Hill
Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in determining who fatally shot a man in a Golden Hill-area neighborhood eight years ago.
Police identify teen, suspect in Nestor murder-suicide
San Diego Police said at this point in the investigation, they don't know what the motive was for the shooting.
Man arrested in string of East County robberies
Officers arrested a man suspected of violating the terms of his parole and of committing several robberies in East County, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Traffic Stop Uncovers Stolen Sheriff's Department Equipment
San Diego police are trying to figure out how two men got a hold of sheriff's department uniforms and gear, including bullet-proof vests. San Diego Police Department officers patrolling San Diego's Bay Terraces neighborhood early Tuesday spotted an apparent equipment violation on a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers...
chulavistatoday.com
Young Couple Who Died in Nestor Murder-Suicide ID'd
Authorities today publicly identified a young couple who died last week in a murder-suicide in a Nestor-area apartment. Manuel Valenzuela Jr., 20, shot his girlfriend, 16-year-old Abigail Lopez, inside his rental residence in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, then turned the gun on himself, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Police find stolen sheriff's uniforms, equipment in car during traffic stop
San Diego Police officers discovered stolen sheriff’s department gear inside a car during a traffic stop in Paradise Hills early Wednesday morning.
Teen victims identified in National City shooting
Candles, balloons and cards mark the location where a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old boy were shot to death Friday night during a Halloween party.
Delivery driver turned dognapper arraigned in court
A woman suspected of taking a dog from an Encinitas home while working as a delivery driver was arraigned in court Wednesday, according to the Superior Court of California's Public Affairs Office.
Husband Pleads Guilty in Fatal Stabbing of Rhona Fantone at Lemon Grove Home
A man who fatally stabbed his wife at the couple’s Lemon Grove home pleaded guilty this week to a second-degree murder count. Jay Barcelon, 32, was arrested and charged for the 2021, slaying of Rhona Fantone, 30, at their home on Dain Court. Deputies responded to the home at...
NBC San Diego
Man Stabbed Repeatedly Near Mission Bay Park: Police
A 59-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he was stabbed near the Mission Bay Park area of San Diego. The victim was standing near a fire pit on 2800 Mission Bay Drive at 8:23 p.m. Monday when a couple approached him, asking for water, according to San Diego Police.
Police ID teens who were fatally shot in National City
National City Police identified the two teens who were gunned down late Friday night on 17th Street.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego police arrest 2 men with law enforcement style gear, uniforms
The alleged deputy impersonators appeared to be asleep while officers conducted the search. They were cited for narcotics and impersonating an officer and released.
Teen Girl, Boy Fatally Shot Near House Party in National City ID’d
Authorities Tuesday released the names of two teenagers who were fatally shot last week in a South Bay neighborhood. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Gillian Aguilera, 16, and 18-year-old Edwin Barrera mortally wounded in the 1800 block of East 17th Street in National City shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.
NBC San Diego
As Police Search for Road Rage Suspect, Dia de Los Muertos Fundraiser Remembers Slain Loved One
One week after a Chula Vista man was shot and killed in broad daylight, police are still looking for a suspect, and the victim’s family, who started a fundraiser after his death, is pleading for witnesses to come forward. Eddie Villasenor, 38, was pronounced dead at a local hospital...
Carlsbad police arrest man suspected of possessing stolen car
A man was arrested Monday in North County on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and a felony warrant, the Carlsbad Police Department said.
chulavistatoday.com
Stolen Sheriff's Gear Found During Traffic Stop
San Diego Police found stolen sheriff’s department gear inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Paradise Hills. An obstructed license plate on a Mercedes-Benz sedan triggered the traffic stop at around 1:30 a.m. near Woodman Street and Wattle Drive, according to ABC 10. Police detained the driver, who was dressed in a Sheriff’s uniform and a bulletproof vest, and his passenger for questioning.
Man stabbed 7 times at Mission Bay Park on Halloween night
A 59-year-old man was stabbed seven times at Mission Bay Park on Halloween night, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Buttle.
NBC San Diego
Married Couple, 3rd Victim Killed in Mission Beach Head-On Crash Are ID'd
The three people killed Saturday in Mission Beach in a head-on crash were identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office. Andrew Paul Small, 62, was driving a Ford EcoSport at a little after 3 p.m. with his wife, 70-year-old Mary Elizabeth Small, in the front passenger seat when, for some reason, Andrew slumped over the steering wheel while traveling at a high rate of speed and veered into the oncoming lane, according to the M.E.'s office. The couple were both San Diego residents.
Man found dead in car stopped on Mission Valley freeway ramp
A person was found dead inside a vehicle stopped on a Mission Valley freeway connector, authorities reported Wednesday.
One Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Mission Valley Freeway Connector
A traffic crash on a Mission Valley freeway connector left one person dead Wednesday, authorities reported. The fatal wreck on the ramp from southbound Interstate 805 to westbound Interstate 8 took place at about 7 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim, whose identity was not immediately available,...
Comments / 7