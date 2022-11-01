How Idaho Republicans, Democrats are addressing abortion heading into election

Read full article on original website
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
Originally published Nov. 1 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor.
Idaho Labor offices throughout the state help veterans gain their postsecondary education
Steve, a retired veteran from the Idaho National Guard, didn’t think attending a job fair would change his life. But it did. In an amazing way. To get there, Steve reached out to Kenneth Scott, an Idaho Department of Labor veterans’ representative in Post Falls who provided him with the tools he needed to reach his career goals.
Washington sheriffs ask public to research candidates before voting
SPOKANE - As crime continues to be on voters' minds this election cycle, Tuesday, sheriffs across the state are calling some legislators out for claiming they are pro-police in order to get votes this election cycle. Police reform laws, enacted in 2021, are a hot-button issue for law enforcement agencies...
'We know this is a crisis.' Inslee pitches homeless reforms for next Legislature
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee gave a high-level preview of what he will push for during next year’s legislative session to combat homelessness in Washington state from Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. “We know this is a crisis in the state of Washington,” Inslee said at a press conference from the...
Wednesday's Powerball Drawing Produces Two $100,000 WInning Tickets in Idaho
BOISE - Wednesday night’s Powerball draw produced two, $100,000 winning tickets in Idaho. According to the Idaho Lottery, one ticket was sold in Ada County, the second was sold in Oneida County along the Idaho-Utah border. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s draw were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60...
Lisa McClellan Named New Idaho DMV Administrator
BOISE - Lisa McClellan, who has been with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) since 2004, was recently named Idaho's new DMV Administrator. As the leader of DMV, McClellan will manage a dedicated team of 244 professionals. Lisa holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Lewis Clark State College from 2009...
Rural Teachers Can Now Apply for $12,000 in Education Funding
BOISE - At long last, Idaho educators working in rural or underserved districts and schools have the chance to apply for up to $12,000 that could be put toward student loans or other educational expenses. The program was created by the Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 1290, which Governor Brad...
Washington Department of Commerce Receives Over $5.2 Million to Help End Youth Homelessness
OLYMPIA - The Washington Department of Commerce will benefit from a new $5.29 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support a wide range of programs aimed at ending youth homelessness. In total, eleven counties in Washington state will benefit from the grant, including Asotin...
WA Building Code Council may allow gas or electricity to power required heat pumps
After much debate, a proposal to require heating systems and water heaters in new homes be powered exclusively by electricity rather than natural gas may be dropped from new Washington state construction rules. The natural gas vs. electricity issue dominated the roughly one hour of discussion on new residential buildings’...
Idaho Fish and Game Seeking Information on Bull Moose Illegally Shot in Unit 32A
Conservation officers with the Idaho Fish and Game are seeking information regarding a bull moose that was illegally shot approximately one mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A. To view a map of Idaho's designated hunting units, click HERE. According to the IDFG, conservation officer Ben Hurd responded to...
