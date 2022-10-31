Bannock County Jail employee again charged in connection with death of Olympic speed skater

Read full article on original website
Police investigating Idaho Falls neighborhood after reports of gunshot
IDAHO FALLS – Police are investigating a shooting incident in an Idaho Falls neighborhood. Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the shooting happened inside an apartment complex at the intersection of Canal Avenue and K Street at 9:40 a.m. Thursday. Officers found an adult man...
Idaho man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah's 3rd District Court with financial...
Spike strips deployed to stop driver going 100 mph on Highway 20, police say
IDAHO FALLS — A 45-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged after allegedly speeding 100 miles per hour and not stopping for troopers. Christian Authur Kimbro was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and misdemeanor reckless driving. According to an affidavit of probable cause...
South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Oct 27
South Idaho police are asking the public for assistance locating a Bannock County teenager who hasn't had contact with family in days. Have you seen Jillian Jo Wall?. Jillian Jo Wall's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Her last contact date is October 27, 2022, and there have been no known updates in this missing person case. Wall, 16, is 5'1" and weighs 120 pounds, according to her profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.
Opening statements begin Tuesday in murder case after jury is picked
IDAHO FALLS — After spending hours in the morning and part of the afternoon, a jury has been selected in the trial of a man accused of murder. Jake Eilander, 37, was present during the jury selection process in a Bonneville County courtroom Monday. Eilander is scheduled for a two-week trial with District Judge Stevan Thompson.
Opening statements begin in murder trial for local man accused in shooting death behind Planet Fitness
IDAHO FALLS – The second day in a trial for an Idaho Falls man accused of second-degree murder began Tuesday. Jake Eilander, 37, appeared clean-shaven, as opposed to his thick-bearded mugshot, during his second day of trial. He was indicted on charges of second-degree murder on June 17, after the alleged shooting death of 44-year-old Ulysses Rangel behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls on March 30.
What the grandfather of a Delphi murder victim told East Idaho News 6 months ago
IDAHO FALLS — Sitting at a table in a large conference room six months ago, Mike Patty told EastIdahoNews.com he was confident police would find the person who killed his granddaughter. Patty spoke with me during CrimeCon in Las Vegas. He and his family were there to talk about...
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, October 31st, on US30, just west of Lava Hot Springs. A 60-year-old male, from Hansen, and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on US30 in 2008...
Motorcyclist injured in crash with SUV on busy residential street in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A man was injured Tuesday in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on a busy residential street in Pocatello, according to local police. A man riding a motorcycle was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center following a collision with a Nissan Rogue near the intersection of East Walnut Street and Jefferson Avenue shortly before noon, Pocatello police said. The extent of the man’s injuries...
Authorities offer condolences to family of deceased hunter from Idaho Falls
ARCO – A local family is mourning the loss of a hunter, whose body was found in Butte County after a 10-day search. A news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office indicate Michael Faller’s body was found in the North Creek area of Butte County in an area with lots of trees and steep terrain.
Wednesday's Powerball Drawing Produces Two $100,000 WInning Tickets in Idaho
BOISE - Wednesday night’s Powerball draw produced two, $100,000 winning tickets in Idaho. According to the Idaho Lottery, one ticket was sold in Ada County, the second was sold in Oneida County along the Idaho-Utah border. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s draw were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60...
Police investigate rollover crash near Blackfoot
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. The post Police investigate rollover crash near Blackfoot appeared first on Local News 8.
East Idaho firefighters battle two rural haystack blazes, one Pocatello kitchen fire
East Idaho firefighters were busy battling two haystack blazes and a kitchen fire in Pocatello over the past several days. What was a massive haystack fire is still smoldering along Goodenough Road southwest of McCammon after first being reported around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to McCammon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Johnny Ketner. Ketner said the blaze was contained around 6 a.m. Sunday and he expects the blaze to be fully...
Early in-person and absentee voting count so far
Counties in the area are experiencing a fairly steady year as they see early in-person and absentee ballots roll in. The post Early in-person and absentee voting count so far appeared first on Local News 8.
Pocatello street shut down, residents evacuated after possible grenade found in neighborhood
POCATELLO — A city street was shut down and homes were evacuated after a resident found what appeared to be a grenade on Monday afternoon. The resident found the possible grenade around 1:30 p.m. Monday at a home on South Ninth Avenue between East Whitman and East Bonneville streets near Idaho State University, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The resident immediately called 911 about the possible unexploded ordnance and Pocatello...
$60,000 in losses reported following haystack fire deemed ‘suspicious’ by officials
FORT HALL — On Oct. 31, Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a haystack fire at 7:40 p.m. FHFD and North Bannock County both responded to the residence located on the Fort Hall Reservation. Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading down the stack while the farmers used...
Two people die, two injured in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 near Lava Hot Springs
Idaho State Police are investigating a double fatal crash on U.S. Highway 30 west of Lava Hot Springs. The crash occurred around 12:10 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 30 near the intersection of Maughan Road. A 60-year-old Hansen man with a 58-year-old male passenger, also from Hansen, was driving eastbound on Highway 30 in a 2008 Cadillac STS when a female juvenile driver with juvenile female passenger in a 2014...
