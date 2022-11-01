Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Veterans honored in Shawnee with new monument
Oklahoma Daily
Unhoused Normanites plea for systemic changes in Section 8 housing process
Becky Tyler was a stay-at-home mom. Alfredo Tandarne spent game days in Norman as a custodian in the Sooners’ stadium. Walisa Sanders was retired. Tyler, Tandarne and Sanders now experience homelessness and need help as they seek housing. Sanders said that people with Section 8 vouchers, an assistance program...
okcfox.com
Aldi stores in Oklahoma and around the country matching 2019 prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As consumers grapple with rising prices, Aldi is doing its part to help bring some relief. The supermarket chain said holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages will match 2019 prices beginning on November 2. The chain said those discounts could be up to...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Tribal, local leaders break ground on OKC indoor resort, waterpark
Oklahoma City is one step closer to becoming home to a $400 million resort and indoor waterpark.
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
KOCO
Oklahoma protestors looking for gubernatorial candidate to stop turnpike
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma protestors are making sure they’re heard on the campaign trail. They are looking for a gubernatorial candidate to stop the turnpike. Gov. Kevin Stitt did answer some questions on Wednesday in Norman, but that doesn’t mean they left happy. Some of the...
KOCO
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new OKANA Resort in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning for a new hotel and resort that will be built near the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. The OKANA Resort will feature an 11-story, 404-room hotel, a water park, a family entertainment center, a conference center, a spa, a golf simulator, retail outlets and dining. The $400 million resort also will include a First Americans retail gallery and amphitheater.
KOCO
Hospital opens doors in Purcell to take on patients, provide care
PURCELL, Okla. — A brand-new hospital opened its doors in Purcell, ready to take patients and provide care. Officials said the new building isn’t only exciting for the community but necessary to provide healthcare for rural communities. It is the big red building right off Interstate 35 whenever...
OKC Dentist Offering Halloween Candy Buy-Back
A metro dentist has a unique way for everyone to get rid of their extra Halloween candy. By dropping excess candy off at Lori LoVett's office near Northwest 13th Street and Shartel Avenue, guests can get $1 back per pound of candy, as well as a goodie bag. Candy can...
Photos: Lovable dogs looking for home for the holidays
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of adoptable dogs and cats who are in need of a loving home.
405magazine.com
Max Flavor in Mid-Del
10 Mid-Del restaurants you need to try now. To a larger than necessary degree, traffic patterns determine where we eat most of the time. Destination restaurants for special events are the most common exception, but most people tend to eat at restaurants within a couple miles of home and work, or along a route between. That cuts us off from delicious food in other parts of the 405. We’d like to take some time to highlight several great choices in areas of the city you might not visit often, or that might be near you but just outside your normal driving routes, in hopes of broadening your horizons of deliciousness. We begin with 10 Mid-Del Restaurants to Try Now.
Tornado threat: Dallas, Austin among large cities in Plains where severe weather expected Friday
The weather setup points to a classic severe weather scenario in the central US Friday evening with storms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.
KOCO
Timeline: Severe storms with risk of tornadoes, hail coming into Oklahoma
Severe storms with the risk of tornadoes and hail are heading into Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says you won't see severe storms until the overnight hours, with the first window coming from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday across western Oklahoma. The risk Friday will come in fast, and severe storms are likely near the Oklahoma City metro by lunch.
OKC VeloCity
Nearby towns to Oklahoma City offer new adventures
While Oklahoma City serves as the center of the state, both as the state capital and by physical location, towns near the city offer their own types of adventure. To the north, the state’s original capital city of Guthrie is a historic gem. Guthrie is known nationwide for its preservation of late 19th and early 20th -
New training bus to help end human trafficking
A new bus could be coming to a town near you to help promote safety on public transit.
Oklahoma Lottery says $2M winning ticket bought in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Check those tickets! The Oklahoma Lottery said it’s looking for a $2-million winner in the state. The winning ticket was drawn Monday night, and purchased at a Homeland grocery store in Oklahoma City. No tickets sold matched all six Powerball numbers in Monday night’s...
KOCO
Truth Test: KOCO 5 looks into latest ads in race for Oklahoma governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 looked into the latest ads in the race for Oklahoma governor. An ad from The Oklahoma Project targeted Gov. Kevin Stitt over claims of corruption. KOCO 5 believes parts of it are misleading to voters. State Auditor Cindy Byrd described the alleged actions of...
piedmontnewsonline.com
“It would be better for me to step aside”
In what he described as a difficult decision, Kurt Mayabb submitted a letter of resignation as the mayor of Piedmont Monday morning. Mayabb’s resignation comes less than one week after the October council meeting. He described himself as exhausted following his resignation. Monday evening, Mayabb provided a statement to The Piedmont Gazette.
kosu.org
In race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma's growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
