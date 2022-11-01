ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Daily

Unhoused Normanites plea for systemic changes in Section 8 housing process

Becky Tyler was a stay-at-home mom. Alfredo Tandarne spent game days in Norman as a custodian in the Sooners’ stadium. Walisa Sanders was retired. Tyler, Tandarne and Sanders now experience homelessness and need help as they seek housing. Sanders said that people with Section 8 vouchers, an assistance program...
NORMAN, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new OKANA Resort in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning for a new hotel and resort that will be built near the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. The OKANA Resort will feature an 11-story, 404-room hotel, a water park, a family entertainment center, a conference center, a spa, a golf simulator, retail outlets and dining. The $400 million resort also will include a First Americans retail gallery and amphitheater.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Hospital opens doors in Purcell to take on patients, provide care

PURCELL, Okla. — A brand-new hospital opened its doors in Purcell, ready to take patients and provide care. Officials said the new building isn’t only exciting for the community but necessary to provide healthcare for rural communities. It is the big red building right off Interstate 35 whenever...
PURCELL, OK
405magazine.com

Max Flavor in Mid-Del

10 Mid-Del restaurants you need to try now. To a larger than necessary degree, traffic patterns determine where we eat most of the time. Destination restaurants for special events are the most common exception, but most people tend to eat at restaurants within a couple miles of home and work, or along a route between. That cuts us off from delicious food in other parts of the 405. We’d like to take some time to highlight several great choices in areas of the city you might not visit often, or that might be near you but just outside your normal driving routes, in hopes of broadening your horizons of deliciousness. We begin with 10 Mid-Del Restaurants to Try Now.
DEL CITY, OK
KOCO

Timeline: Severe storms with risk of tornadoes, hail coming into Oklahoma

Severe storms with the risk of tornadoes and hail are heading into Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says you won't see severe storms until the overnight hours, with the first window coming from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday across western Oklahoma. The risk Friday will come in fast, and severe storms are likely near the Oklahoma City metro by lunch.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

Nearby towns to Oklahoma City offer new adventures

While Oklahoma City serves as the center of the state, both as the state capital and by physical location, towns near the city offer their own types of adventure. To the north, the state’s original capital city of Guthrie is a historic gem. Guthrie is known nationwide for its preservation of late 19th and early 20th -
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
piedmontnewsonline.com

“It would be better for me to step aside”

In what he described as a difficult decision, Kurt Mayabb submitted a letter of resignation as the mayor of Piedmont Monday morning. Mayabb’s resignation comes less than one week after the October council meeting. He described himself as exhausted following his resignation. Monday evening, Mayabb provided a statement to The Piedmont Gazette.
PIEDMONT, OK

