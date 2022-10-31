Remembering Robert Litvak; Flu Season Is Off to a Nasty Start–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Oct. 31, 2022

Read full article on original website
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekend
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot server
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca Raton
click orlando
🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool
If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
Underwater Florida Property Selling For A Whopping $43 Million
It's going to be an extra $3.5 million to 'clean up' the four acres.
Weekend things to do: Saturday of the Dead, tequila in Boca Raton, date night under a blanket in Lake Worth Beach
Throwing one of South Florida’s signature outdoor parties on a Saturday night feels like a no-brainer — but it is heart and soul that matter more to Jim Hammond, who pulls the strings behind Fort Lauderdale’s famed Día de los Muertos festivities. And his soul is conflicted. The 2022 edition of Hammond’s nationally acclaimed Florida Day of the Dead, with its family-friendly parade and block ...
thecoastalstar.com
Along the Coast: Developer charged in investment scheme
Work has stopped on the Estates at Ocean Delray, at 1900 S. Ocean Blvd., with the developer in bankruptcy proceedings and now facing federal charges. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. New Jersey developer National Realty Investment Advisors brought sleek modernism to the Old Florida feel of the county pocket next to...
These Florida cities rank high in best US cities to retire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida livin' isn't too bad — and we're not the only ones who think so. U.S. News just dropped its 2022-2023 list of best places to retire across the nation and several cities in the Tampa Bay area made the top half of the list.
thewestsidegazette.com
BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM
Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
thecoastalstar.com
Along the Coast: Insurance rates spike: Now what?
Residents blown away by new bills fear Ian will only multiply toll. Early estimates predict Hurricane Ian will become Florida’s costliest storm ever, but even before it made landfall eye-popping jumps in insurance costs were already arriving in mailboxes and phone apps all over southeastern Palm Beach County. “After...
Miami New Times
"Heartbroken": Weston Jewish Leaders React to Recent Anti-Semitic Incidents
On the morning of Oct. 5, during the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur, residents of a community in the City of Weston awoke to disturbing anti-Semitic and racial slurs graffitied across their neighborhood. Scrawled across sidewalks and public bathroom walls in the manicured community in Broward County's westernmost city were large...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boca Raton, FL
The sunny Boca Raton in Palm Beach County is one of Florida’s must-visit cities, famous for its golf courses, historic houses, parks, and miles of scenic coastline. There are plenty of things to do, places to see, and even fun festivals to attend on this side of Florida. However,...
MacKenzie Scott donates $5.1M to Urban League of Palm Beach County
The Urban League of Palm Beach County is celebrating a transformative donation from one of the richest women in the world.
Click10.com
South Florida groomer accused of beating dogs in his care ‘on a daily basis’
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a South Florida dog groomer after they said he was seen in multiple videos abusing dogs in his care. Plinio Roberto de Camargo Jr., 47, who owns American Dog Pet Grooming, located west of Boca Raton, was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of animal cruelty.
Deerfield News
DIRTY IN DEERFIELD-BUBBAKOOS BURRITO SHUT DOWN BY HEALTH INSPECTOR RODENT ACTIVITY
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Sorry to have to report this one as I have eaten there and enjoyed it a few times. That said Bubbakoos Burrito was shut down by State of Florida inspectors for rodent activity and flies. Below is the recent report from the DBPR which inspects restaurants for health violations.
The drone show will go on: Colorful skies are forecast for Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach – Look up in the sky! It’s a bird; it’s a plane; nope, sorry Superman; it’s a drone show. The skies above Fisher Family Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., will be awash with myriad shapes, designs, colors and words on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
luxury-houses.net
A Lakefront Chateau in Boca Raton Set on A Special Expansive Lot with Endless Long Lake Views Listed for $3.3 Million
9179 Redonda Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9179 Redonda Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a custom lakefront Chateau in the prestigious Sanctuary section of The Oaks set on a special expansive lot with endless long lake views. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9179 Redonda Drive, please contact Brian Bahn (Phone: 561-213-4227) & Lisa Hindin (Phone: 561-843-1146) at Lang Realty/BR for full support and perfect service.
cw34.com
Congresswoman, local leaders react to display of antisemitic messages in Florida
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — On Monday, local politicians and faith leaders gathered in Palm Beach County to condemn the recent antisemitic messages across Florida. “We cannot allow hate to go unchecked and continue to fester,” said Congressman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. On Sunday, Broward County Sheriff’s Office said...
WPBF News 25
Celebrate LagoonFest 2022 Saturday, Nov. 5 in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — LagoonFest 2022 takes place Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach. Lake Worth Lagoon is a 20-mile-long urban estuary that touches 13 cities from North Palm Beach to West Palm Beach to Boynton Beach.
cw34.com
THRIFTY THURSDAY: Finding quality furniture without breaking the bank
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA (WPEC) — You know the old adage: 'one man’s trash is another man’s treasure!' That’s part of the inspiration for a series of reports we’re bringing you this month: Thrifty Thursdays!. South Florida's second-hand stores are full of surprises!. Only 16...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach is a city in Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida. Lake Worth is located on its western shore, a part of the Intracoastal Waterway. The city was developed in 1894 upon the arrival of Henry M. Flagler’s Florida East Coast Railway. Flagler created a winter resort...
Virus killing lawns spreading across Palm Beach County
A grass-killing virus is spreading throughout communities and experts said it’s the worst Palm Beach County has seen in years.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West
Famous for its weather, the largest subtropical wilderness in the United States and its own archipelago, Sunshine State is beautiful all year round and the road trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West will take you through you all of the highlights Florida has to offer. The 200-mile road trip...
