Read full article on original website
Related
Amazing Grand Junction Home For Sale Near the Colorado National Monument
How about a new house for Christmas? Hey, if you have been really good this year it could not hurt to ask Santa for a home next to the Colorado National Monument with an incredible view. Maybe you have the means to make it happen all by yourself. Well, this...
This Is What They Built On Orchard Mesa In Grand Junction
For the last few months, you've probably encountered construction when eastbound on Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. What are they building?. Ongoing construction has affected traffic right next to the new auto parts store on the southeast corner of 27 Road and Highway 50. This construction had nothing to do with the new business.
Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?
Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
See 12 of the Oldest Homes for Sale in Grand Junction Colorado
Grand Junction is crafty. Properties of historical significance are scattered all over town. Some of these places like Stranges Grocery are well-known, while others are unmarked and sometimes forgotten. We are lucky that many of the original homes that are still standing in the historic district are well-marked, and well-cared...
Authorities Locate Body of Missing Elk Hunter in Western Colorado
The body of a missing elk hunter has been found in a remote stretch of Colorado wilderness. Calvin Prochnow, 69, of Grand Junction, Colorado was reported missing in the afternoon of Sunday, October 30 after being separated from his hunting partner. His body was discovered by a passing helicopter on Tuesday, November 1 after an extensive three-day search.
KKTV
Body found in western Colorado wilderness, likely to be missing hunter
MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing hunter ended tragically Tuesday with the discovery of his body in the remote western Colorado wilderness. For more than two days, search teams scoured 1,300 acres around Black Canyon of the Gunnison looking for Grand Junction resident Calvin Prochnow. Prochnow, 70, had been elk hunting with a friend over the weekend and failed to return late Sunday afternoon. Loved ones then reported him missing.
Colorado Shares 26 Amazing Ways to Upgrade Hot Chocolate
Should hot chocolate be made with water or milk? Would you drink a cup of hot milk by itself? People did and may yet. They added honey. Was great for sore throat. However you love to warm up, we're talking about ways to upgrade that cup of chocolaty goodness beyond a few tiny marshmallows.
Colorado Officials Investigating After Poacher Kills Bighorn Sheep Near Highway
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is currently conducting an investigation after a poacher kills a desert bighorn sheep close to a local highway. According to a press release, authorities say the desert bighorn sheep was discovered near Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction. The wildlife officers responded Monday (October 31st) when a rock climber reported the animal had been shot and left off Highway 141 between mile markers 147 and 148. Officers found a mature desert bighorn. It was determined the animal had been shot at least 24 hours earlier. The responding officers also recovered a rifle bullet from behind the front shoulder of the ram.
KJCT8
Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 70-year-old Grand Junction man has been missing since Sunday night, October 30th in rural Montrose County. Calvin Prochnow and a friend were hunting in the area of Green Mountain, north of The Black Canyon of the Gunnison. The two men went on their own. When Prochnow failed to show up late Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Montrose County Sheriff’s office started their search.
Don’t Miss These November Events In Grand Junction
If your social calendar needs spritzed up, November is the time to do it in Grand Junction. The holiday season is arriving full speed ahead, and aside from all of the traditional things you have going on during the holidays, Grand Junction's event calendar is packed to the gills with great stuff.
Where Would You End Up If You Dug Straight Down From Grand Junction?
Not that there's any reason to leave Colorado, but if you could dig to the other side of the world, just where would that be?. As children, the sky is the limit for imagination, but once you reach adulthood, those far-off questions you used to ponder fade away. Revisiting An...
KJCT8
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Search and rescue crews found a body on Tuesday believed to be a missing Grand Junction man who was hunting in Montrose County. According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, the body, first spotted on Tuesday, was able to be recovered Wednesday morning in a remote and rugged area adjacent to the Black Canyon.
Wildlife officers investigate Mesa County poaching case involving bighorn ram
Colorado wildlife officers are investigating a poaching case involving a desert bighorn ram in Mesa County.
Body found amid search for missing Grand Junction hunter
Montrose County search crews discovered a body during a search for a missing Grand Junction hunter near Black Canyon National Park.
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
soprissun.com
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
nbc11news.com
Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system is on track to bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Wednesday night until 6 AM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Bookcliffs, the Flat Tops, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected, especially above 8,000 feet. The heavy blowing snow with 40 mph winds can reduce visibility, making travel difficult through the mountains.
This is Where You Recycle Wine Cork In Grand Junction Colorado
You just finished a delicious glass of wine. You already know where to recycle the bottle. What about the cork? Did you know there's a place in Grand Junction, Colorado that recycles wine corks?. This company has operated in Western Colorado for some time. Less than a year ago they...
Travel Back in Time at These Great Montrose Colorado Museums
If you’re a fan of the paranormal TV show "Ghost Adventures" – yeah, I love me some Zak - or just a longtime west slope resident, you probably know about the Museum of the Mountain West, or don’t. Zak and the boys investigated the museum back in 2018 and found some spooky evidence. It makes going to the Museum of the Mountain West even more fun knowing you could run into a spirit of a Wild West Gunslinger.
Strange Things We in Grand Junction Colorado Believed as Children
Do you remember when you were four years old and a complete sucker? You believed everything people told you. What did we believe as children in Grand Junction, Colorado?. I asked on Facebook, "What is the strangest thing you believed as a child?" Check out the gallery below. You'll find a handful of doozies.
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0