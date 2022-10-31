Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Delaware pastor takes stage for Amateur Night at The Apollo
A video tribute to Al Green he nearly forgot about has helped a Delaware education professional and church pastor fulfill a quest to appear on the stage of the iconic Apollo Theater in New York City. Darryle Bass said he submitted the recording about two years ago, but it was...
Jefferson Announces Gift to Name New Facility: The Honickman Center
$50 Million Gift Will Transform the Patient Experience. , in support of its new 19-story medical building rising at. . The building will be named the Honickman Center and will serve as an integral component in. Jefferson Health's. strategy to improve healthcare delivery by blending physical and virtual care. Upon...
phillyvoice.com
Questlove, DJ Jazzy Jeff to hold pop-up concerts in Philly on Election Day
Questlove and DJ Jazzy Jeff will put on pop-up concerts at polling places in Philadelphia on Election Day as part of a national effort to encourage voter turnout for the midterm elections. The shows are port of an initiative dubbed Joy To The Polls, a nonpartisan movement that encourages young...
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia
The Philly Wine Festival, an elevated wine-tasting experience that aims to stimulate all the senses, will be hosted at The Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Attendees are invited to sample premium varietals from some of the best wineries in the world while enjoying live musical performances from some of the area’s best acts. Tickets are on sale now for both general admission and VIP sessions.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER BRIAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES PHILADELPHIA STREETS DEPARTMENT FALL LEAF DRIVE
PHILADELPHIA – Councilmember Brian O’Neill announces that the Philadelphia Streets Department’s 2022 Fall Leaf Collection and Recycling Program is officially underway. The 2022 Philly Leaf Recycling Program begins on Monday, November 7, and ends Saturday, December 17, 2022. For the duration of the program, bagged leaf drop-off...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Holy Hell, They’re Already Decorating Center City for Christmas
Stop the madness. Plus, 78 degrees in the forecast and, of course, the shutout in South Philly. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
Merion Station Architect— Rehabber of City Hall and the Academy of Music — Dies at 81
Hyman Myers, sitting in one of the circular windows of Phila.'s City Hall, a building he helped restore and preserve. Hyman Myers, noted architect whose projects included City Hall’s renovation, has passed. The former Merion Station resident was 81. Gary Miles constructed a fitting remembrance of his life in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
knightcrier.org
Grease for peace
GREASE EM! You know something’s going right in Philly sports when the light poles are shining with a fresh coat of lard. With a potential World Championship on the line, the time has come for Philadelphia City officials to begin preparations for what could be a ravenous night on Broad Street.
myphillyalive.com
Marines Birthday Celebration Nov 10 at Tankie’s Tavern Formerly Known As Cookie’s Tavern In South Philly!
On November 10, 1775, the Continential Marines were established by the Second Continental Congress. Research indicates that the birthplace of the Corps, as the first place where Marines enlisted, was Tun Tavern in Philadelphia!. In 1781, the Tun Tavern burned down. Its former structure stood at a location now occupied...
billypenn.com
Holmesburg prison survivor finds peace; Neighborhoods going homeowner → renter; Rotisserie chicken on an abandoned pier | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Holmesburg prison apology brings survivor’s daughter peace. Decades later, Philadelphia formally apologized for its part in the Holmesburg prison experiments that exposed incarcerated...
Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This Year
“If you’re going to make a big deal about a meal, you should find the best ingredients possible. And if those ingredients support real people in industries local to where you live, it’s a win-win for everyone.”
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
One of Philadelphia’s Most Wanted Violent Crooks Caught in Maine
A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Philadelphia was arrested during a traffic stop in Maine. What started as a routine traffic stop for an expired registration turned out to be a lot more, including arresting Earl Hassen, 43, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who was wanted on a murder charge. Auburn Police pulled the vehicle over at approximately 11:00 Tuesday night on Kittyhawk Avenue. During the traffic stop, they asked for identification from one of the passengers, who originally gave them a Delaware ID, which police determined was fake. When they were able to confirm Hassen's identity, they took him into custody on a homicide warrant out of Philadelphia.
Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball
Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General Store. The tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-11-22-35-60, and the red Powerball 23 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion, or $745.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5.
billypenn.com
Philly chickenman invites city to abandoned pier to…watch him eat
The chickenman blew up in Philadelphia Sunday morning. Not in the way of the Bruce Springsteen song referencing a South Philly mafia hit, but, as we do here in this third year of pandemica, on social media. A post on Twitter set off the chickenman mania. Retweeted more than 5,000...
Southeast Delco School Board votes to rescind hoodie ban after uproar
Hundreds of parents and students attended the emergency meeting at Academy Park High School, voicing concerns about safety and the issues involved with the new dress code.
DA Krasner warns any who would interfere in Philly elections: ‘Don’t’
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. In 2020, two men with guns arrived in Philadelphia with plans to interfere with the vote-counting process that was underway at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. They traveled from Virginia in a vehicle sporting stickers promoting a QAnon conspiracy theory.
Man killed crossing Broad Street in North Philadelphia
A 61-year-old man was killed Tuesday night while crossing the street in North Philadelphia, along Broad Street. The crash happened just before about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Broad and Susquehanna Avenue.
