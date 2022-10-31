ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Delaware pastor takes stage for Amateur Night at The Apollo

A video tribute to Al Green he nearly forgot about has helped a Delaware education professional and church pastor fulfill a quest to appear on the stage of the iconic Apollo Theater in New York City. Darryle Bass said he submitted the recording about two years ago, but it was...
BEAR, DE
Marilyn Johnson

Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia

The Philly Wine Festival, an elevated wine-tasting experience that aims to stimulate all the senses, will be hosted at The Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Attendees are invited to sample premium varietals from some of the best wineries in the world while enjoying live musical performances from some of the area’s best acts. Tickets are on sale now for both general admission and VIP sessions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
knightcrier.org

Grease for peace

GREASE EM! You know something’s going right in Philly sports when the light poles are shining with a fresh coat of lard. With a potential World Championship on the line, the time has come for Philadelphia City officials to begin preparations for what could be a ravenous night on Broad Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Holmesburg prison survivor finds peace; Neighborhoods going homeowner → renter; Rotisserie chicken on an abandoned pier | Morning roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Holmesburg prison apology brings survivor’s daughter peace. Decades later, Philadelphia formally apologized for its part in the Holmesburg prison experiments that exposed incarcerated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs

From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Q106.5

One of Philadelphia’s Most Wanted Violent Crooks Caught in Maine

A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Philadelphia was arrested during a traffic stop in Maine. What started as a routine traffic stop for an expired registration turned out to be a lot more, including arresting Earl Hassen, 43, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who was wanted on a murder charge. Auburn Police pulled the vehicle over at approximately 11:00 Tuesday night on Kittyhawk Avenue. During the traffic stop, they asked for identification from one of the passengers, who originally gave them a Delaware ID, which police determined was fake. When they were able to confirm Hassen's identity, they took him into custody on a homicide warrant out of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball

Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General Store. The tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-11-22-35-60, and the red Powerball 23 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion, or $745.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

