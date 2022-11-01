Child Inside Stolen Vehicle In DC Located Safely, Police Say

Police in Washington, DC were able to quickly track down a child who was inside a vehicle that got stolen on Monday night, officials said.

An alert was issued by the Metropolitan Police Department shortly before 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 regarding a stolen 2014 green Kia Seoul with a Virginia license plate that was stolen from the 1700 block of Columbia Road in Northwest DC.

At the time the Kia was stolen, there was a 5-year-old child inside the vehicle, according to police.

The potentially scary situation unfolded quickly, and at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday night, officials announced that the child had been located and is safe.

No update on the stolen vehicle was provided by police in DC.