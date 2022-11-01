ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-20 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — An overturned 18-wheeler shut down westbound Interstate 20 early Thursday morning in Arlington. The crash was reported around 3 a.m. The westbound lanes were closed at New York Avenue, near Texas 360, until shortly after 6 a.m. The exit ramps from 360 to I-20 were also...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Motorcyclist dragged by Dallas hit-and-run driver

DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who dragged a motorcyclist for about a block early Thursday morning. Police said someone in a Cadillac car hit the motorcycle on Cedar Springs Road, southeast of Dallas Love Field, around 1 a.m. The motorcyclist fell off the bike and...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Vagrants Might Be Living in Dallas Storm Drains

A video recently shared online shows a man climbing out of a storm drain in North Dallas’ Jan Mar neighborhood. A few weeks ago, a Jan Mar homeowner was awakened around 3:30 a.m. by her Ring doorbell, alerting her to movement outside her front door. She looked outside and saw a man crawling out of a storm drain on Forest Lane near North Central Expressway.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Rockwall County police chase ends in Dallas with baby rescued, man arrested

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase that began in Rockwall County ended in Dallas after a suspect ran inside a building carrying a baby in a car seat.It all began east of Dallas about 2 p.m. and involved a dark-colored Dodge Charger.The chase went down I-30 into Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff where a white SUV pulled up behind the vehicle being chased.The Dodge Charger stopped, and the driver got out and pulled a baby in a car seat from the car and put it the white SUV.That car then sped off with cops in pursuit.The chase went into west Dallas where the suspect got out of the white SUV, grabbed the baby in a car seat and ran into a building at 3737 Goldman Street.Chopper 11 showed at least one suspect being brought out by police and the baby safe.
DALLAS, TX
sequoyahcountytimes.com

King facing additional charges in I-40 shooting

A Dallas, Texas man charged in the July 2021 shooting of two men on Interstate-40 is now facing additional felony charges of maiming and attempted robbery in the first degree. Lee B. King, 27, was initially facing a felony charge of maiming and two counts of shooting to kill. He appeared in Sequoyah County District Court on Oct. 31 before District Judge Jeffrey Payton and is scheduled to appear before him again on Nov. 28, according to court records.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers shuts down I-30 at PGBT

GARLAND, Texas - At least one person died in a fiery crash before dawn in far east Dallas County. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 30 near the President George Bush Turnpike. Garland police said an 18-wheeler had pulled over on the shoulder and a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KCBD

GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from deadly hospital shooting

DALLAS (KTVT) - On Wednesday, Dallas police released video of the deadly chaos and violence that erupted inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center last month. A gunman shot and killed two health care workers. Authorities call it capital murder. Suspect Nestor Hernandez, seen in surveillance video, entered the labor and delivery...
DALLAS, TX
enchantingtexas.com

17 Best Things to do in Granbury, Texas

Planning a trip to the northern part of the Lone Star State and looking for the best things to do in Granbury, Texas?. Nestled in the scenic Brazos River Valley, Granbury is a charming small town with a rich history. Founded in 1866, Granbury was named after Confederate General Hiram...
GRANBURY, TX
fwtx.com

City Tells Miniature Train Operator to Put Caboose in Gear

The city of Fort Worth has put the operator of the venerable Forest Park miniature train on notice to get its caboose in gear. The city has notified Forest Park Rides Inc. that it is in default of its contract with the city. The contract allows 60 days to address contractual breaches. If Forest Park Rides, based in Haltom City, doesn’t return the “beloved amenity of the city,” as Council member Elizabeth Beck described it, to operational, the city can terminate the contract immediately.
FORT WORTH, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy