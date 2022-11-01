Read full article on original website
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — An overturned 18-wheeler shut down westbound Interstate 20 early Thursday morning in Arlington. The crash was reported around 3 a.m. The westbound lanes were closed at New York Avenue, near Texas 360, until shortly after 6 a.m. The exit ramps from 360 to I-20 were also...
fox4news.com
Motorcyclist dragged by Dallas hit-and-run driver
DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who dragged a motorcyclist for about a block early Thursday morning. Police said someone in a Cadillac car hit the motorcycle on Cedar Springs Road, southeast of Dallas Love Field, around 1 a.m. The motorcyclist fell off the bike and...
fox4news.com
3 hit while crossing street near Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD elementary school
SAGINAW, Texas - A mother and two children were hurt after being hit by an SUV near an elementary school in north Fort Worth. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday just as students were arriving at Comanche Springs Elementary School. The school is in the Eagle Mountain Saginaw Independent School District.
dallasexpress.com
Vagrants Might Be Living in Dallas Storm Drains
A video recently shared online shows a man climbing out of a storm drain in North Dallas’ Jan Mar neighborhood. A few weeks ago, a Jan Mar homeowner was awakened around 3:30 a.m. by her Ring doorbell, alerting her to movement outside her front door. She looked outside and saw a man crawling out of a storm drain on Forest Lane near North Central Expressway.
Video: Plano home burglar leaves immediately after realizing he's being recorded
A man is now jailed in Collin County after starring in a widely viewed video tweeted by Plano police. Plano PD circulated a home security video showing a man breaking into a home
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Garland (Garland, TX)
According to the Garland Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Garland on Tuesday,. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 30 near the President George Bush Turnpike at around 5 a.m.
One person struck and killed by traffic on I-20 in Fort Worth
One person has died after being struck by traffic on I-20 in south Fort Worth last night. Police got the 911 calls just before 10 p.m. and rolled to west-bound I-20 just before I-35.
Rockwall County police chase ends in Dallas with baby rescued, man arrested
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase that began in Rockwall County ended in Dallas after a suspect ran inside a building carrying a baby in a car seat.It all began east of Dallas about 2 p.m. and involved a dark-colored Dodge Charger.The chase went down I-30 into Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff where a white SUV pulled up behind the vehicle being chased.The Dodge Charger stopped, and the driver got out and pulled a baby in a car seat from the car and put it the white SUV.That car then sped off with cops in pursuit.The chase went into west Dallas where the suspect got out of the white SUV, grabbed the baby in a car seat and ran into a building at 3737 Goldman Street.Chopper 11 showed at least one suspect being brought out by police and the baby safe.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
King facing additional charges in I-40 shooting
A Dallas, Texas man charged in the July 2021 shooting of two men on Interstate-40 is now facing additional felony charges of maiming and attempted robbery in the first degree. Lee B. King, 27, was initially facing a felony charge of maiming and two counts of shooting to kill. He appeared in Sequoyah County District Court on Oct. 31 before District Judge Jeffrey Payton and is scheduled to appear before him again on Nov. 28, according to court records.
fox4news.com
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
Dallas Gas Station Clerks Come to Blows With Shoplifter, Immediately Regret It
This is what not to do if you happen to be a clerk at a convenience store and you catch someone shoplifting. Don’t get me wrong, I totally understand getting pissed off when someone steals from you. But, it’s not worth getting your ass kicked. Just call the cops and let them do their thing.
Motorcyclist killed while waiting in traffic in Cedar Hill
A killer is on the run in Cedar Hill where a motorcyclist was gunned down at a stop sign Wednesday. Police report the victim was stopped at the intersection of Bear Creek Road and South Duncanville Road.
McKinney homeowner's camera captures someone placing candy into bowl on front porch
MCKINNEY, Texas — A man dressed in all black walked onto a homeowner's porch on Halloween night and put candy into a bowl, based on video obtained by the McKinney Police Department. McKinney Police shared the video Tuesday afternoon, which shows a man dressed in all black with gloves...
fox4news.com
Fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers shuts down I-30 at PGBT
GARLAND, Texas - At least one person died in a fiery crash before dawn in far east Dallas County. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 30 near the President George Bush Turnpike. Garland police said an 18-wheeler had pulled over on the shoulder and a...
KCBD
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from deadly hospital shooting
DALLAS (KTVT) - On Wednesday, Dallas police released video of the deadly chaos and violence that erupted inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center last month. A gunman shot and killed two health care workers. Authorities call it capital murder. Suspect Nestor Hernandez, seen in surveillance video, entered the labor and delivery...
What Happens to Beautiful Southfork Ranch from “Dallas” Now That It’s been Sold?
It's one of the most iconic homes in Texas. Southfork Ranch outside of Dallas, TX, was the setting for the hugely popular '80s television series "Dallas." But now folks are worried that the ranch could be in trouble after it's come into new ownership. I've never seen a single episode...
fox4news.com
21-year-old woman killed in Carrollton road rage shooting, suspect arrested
CARROLLTON, Texas - Carrollton police say they have made an arrest in a road rage shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman on Saturday. 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago, from Venezuela, was shot and killed at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Country Square Drive. According to police, Iturriago was in the backseat of a...
enchantingtexas.com
17 Best Things to do in Granbury, Texas
Planning a trip to the northern part of the Lone Star State and looking for the best things to do in Granbury, Texas?. Nestled in the scenic Brazos River Valley, Granbury is a charming small town with a rich history. Founded in 1866, Granbury was named after Confederate General Hiram...
Baylor Hospital emergency room worker attacked with knife
A man wielding a knife threatened a worker in the emergency room of Baylor Scott and White’s downtown hospital, Monday according to sources and confirmed by the hospital.
fwtx.com
City Tells Miniature Train Operator to Put Caboose in Gear
The city of Fort Worth has put the operator of the venerable Forest Park miniature train on notice to get its caboose in gear. The city has notified Forest Park Rides Inc. that it is in default of its contract with the city. The contract allows 60 days to address contractual breaches. If Forest Park Rides, based in Haltom City, doesn’t return the “beloved amenity of the city,” as Council member Elizabeth Beck described it, to operational, the city can terminate the contract immediately.
