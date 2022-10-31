Read full article on original website
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
skidmoreathletics.com
Thoroughbreds topple Hobart 2-0 and advance to semifinals
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. - The Skidmore College men's soccer team moved on to the Liberty League Semifinals for the second consecutive season with a 2-0 victory over Hobart College under the Tuesday evening lights of Wachenheim Field. Skidmore (9-3-5) will travel to second-seeded Vassar on Friday at 2:30 p.m. for...
skidmoreathletics.com
PREVIEW: Women’s Soccer vs. Clarkson (Liberty League Quarterfinal)
#3 Skidmore College Thoroughbreds (10-2-3, 5-1-3 Liberty League) vs. #6 Clarkson University Golden Knights (9-5-3, 4-3-2 Liberty League) Tuesday, Nov. 1; 2:30 p.m.; Wachenheim Field; Saratoga Springs, N.Y. GAME COVERAGE:. MATCHUP:. This is Skidmore's first home playoff game since 2013. Skidmore comes in as the three seed with wins in...
skidmoreathletics.com
Skidmore skates past Wentworth 5-1
EVERETT, Mass. – Thomas Finck had three points on two goals and an assist to lead the Skidmore College men's hockey in a 5-1 road victory over Wentworth on Tuesday. Freddie Ilias, Matt Rutigliano, and Ryan Waltman all scored for the Thoroughbreds, who have won two straight and improve to 2-1 in the young season.
skidmoreathletics.com
Brewers end Thoroughbred season, 2-0
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y.— The Skidmore College field hockey team lost to Vassar 2-0 in a Liberty League quarterfinal match-up. The Thoroughbreds end the season at 13-9, while the Brewers advance to a semifinal game at Rochester with a 13-5 record. Vassar scored at 11:49 of the first quarter and at...
Syracuse struggles, squeezes past Southern New Hampshire in exhibition (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse played its final exhibition game of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Division II Southern New Hampshire was the opponent. The game went about how you might have expected it to go in the first half: SU led by 20 midway through the first 20 minutes. Then Syracuse sort of flattened out.
6 Time CMA Nominee Adds Upstate NY Concert To Winter Tour
One Country artist is set to make a huge splash at next week's CMA Awards and you can see what the buzz is all about this winter. As our 2022 Concert year comes to a close, the 2023 schedule is starting to come together nicely. We already have some big shows on the books including a Luke Combs stadium tour that will stop at Gillette Stadium andOld Dominion will be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Friday, April 14th.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
wellsvillesun.com
Club 57 closes in Hornell
Landmark restaurant on Seneca Street shuts down abruptly. After a few months of great specials and a visit from former Buffalo Bills player Glenn Parker for a signing, the popular Hornell restaurant has closed. A Facebook post on Monday simply said “We are very sorry to announce that Club 57...
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Winning $20K Lottery Ticket Sold at CNY Wegmans, 2 Mega Millions Winners at Same Store
6-14-18-25-27 The winning ticket was purchased at the Wegmans in Onondaga County located on Oswego Road in Liverpool. It is worth $20,611.50. There were two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York for the Tuesday, November 1 drawing, and both came from the same store in Long Island. The...
Onondaga County voters have say picking 4 for NY’s top trial court. But will any serve here?
Syracuse, NY — Four seats are open this election for state Supreme Court in the Central New York district. These coveted, 14-year posts are to the state’s highest trial court, which typically hears complex civil litigation. But it’s unclear if any of the four elected judges on the...
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: 5 acres Cabin with Private Lake in Campbell NY, see the slideshow
Imagine life on a 32 acre private lake for $54,999. Situated in the Tanglewood Lake Community is this secluded cabin ready to be made your own! Relax and enjoy the large deck off this unfinished cabin surrounded by trees. The 570 sq. ft. unfinished cabin has recently updated foundation pillars. This is a perfect weekend getaway or seasonal retreat that could be used as a year-round residence. An ideal location for the outdoor enthusiast featuring access to the 32 acre private lake for kayaking, fishing, and boating with non-combustion engines.
Juror bolts courtroom during murder verdict, but longtime Syracuse abuser guilty anyway
Syracuse, NY — A juror bolted from the courtroom instead of confirming her guilty verdict Tuesday afternoon in the stabbing death of a longtime domestic abuse victim. But the jury came back Wednesday morning for a redo, with the same juror now agreeing that her verdict was, in fact, guilty.
UPDATE: Missing Greece boy found safe
He was last seen in a black Reebok sweatshirt with white lettering, black pants, brown boots, and a black skull cap, officers said.
'Hold on' — Dirty Kitchen's cookin' at Fort Hill in Canandaigua
Writing the song took Frank Solivan about 15 minutes before a rehearsal with his bluegrass band Dirty Kitchen. Living the song, growing into it, took some years of living — a hard personal year followed by a couple hard years for everyone. a hard personal year followed by a couple hard years for everyone.
Man airlifted to Syracuse in critical condition after car smashes into tree
Watertown, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was airlifted to Syracuse after the car he was driving crashed into a tree Monday night near Watertown. Around 6:45 p.m., Christopher J. Long, of Fort Drum, was traveling north on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, when he missed a turn and went off the road, according to a news release Tuesday from the State Police.
Two suburban sites are the early voting hotspots in Syracuse area
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In three days of early voting, more than 10,000 Onondaga County residents have cast ballots in the 2022 general election, with the heaviest turnout in the suburban towns of DeWitt and Clay. Six days of early voting remain before Election Day, Nov. 8. Thus far, Democrats have...
Power outage restored to 2,500 residents affected in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—A power outage has hit parts of the Town and City of Ithaca Monday afternoon, with full restoration not expected for several hours. NYSEG currently lists 2,501 customers without power, including 2,293 in the city of Ithaca and 208 in the Town of Ithaca. There are no reported outages in Tompkins County outside of those two municipalities so far.
newyorkupstate.com
Gas prices in NY state jump 14 cents in a week as national average stabilizes
Gas prices jumped up 14 cents in New York state over the past week while average fuel prices have stabilized nationally. Average gas prices in New York are $3.815 per gallon of regular gasoline as of Monday morning, according to AAA. That’s up 14 cents from a week ago and the highest in six weeks.
Irondequoit Town Board votes to censure Patrina Freeman
Freeman, the first Black woman elected to the board, has also said she intends to sue the the town of Irondequoit for a million dollars due to discrimination and hostile work environment.
