Belfry, KY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A look at area Class 1A post-season matchups

Pikeville (7-2) vs. Lynn Camp (2-8) Coaches: Chris McNamee (Pikeville); Mark Huddleston (Lynn Camp) Players to Watch: QB Isaac Duty, WB Tayvian Boykins (Pikeville); QB Peyton Wilson, WR Ethan Chafin (Lynn Camp) Last week’s results: Pikeville, DNP; McCreary County 48, Lynn Camp 8. Betsy Layne (5-5) at Paris (7-3)
PIKEVILLE, KY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville, JC finish 1,2 in final Super 7 poll

The Pikeville Panthers, looking to defend their Class 1A state championship starting this weekend, claimed the No. 1 spot in the final Mountain Top Sports Super 7 football poll released on Tuesday. Pikeville’s only losses came to undefeated Corbin (Class 4A) and Covington Catholic (Class 5A). The Panthers beat an...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Campbell County grad turns Paintsville volleyball into region power

One look from the sidelines Monday showed how much the growth of the volleyball program has meant to the Paintsville Tigers community. The stands were mostly filled as the Tigers took on the Notre Dame Pandas in the first round of the state volleyball tournament. Dawn Sparks-Kinner is a huge reason for putting Paintsville volleyball on the map.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Kentucky thrashes Pikeville in lone exhibition game

Four Kentucky Wildcats scored in double figures in a 93-45 win over Pikeville at Memorial Coliseum, the Cats' only exhibition game before facing Radford on Monday. Ajae Petty led the way with 15 points, while Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each had 14, followed by Maddie Scherr with 13.
LEXINGTON, KY
Fmr. Ky. high school coach indicted on criminal charges

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A former Breathitt County High School baseball coach is facing criminal charges. A grand jury indicted Alex Hamilton on several charges on Tuesday. According to court documents, Hamilton, who is listed on KHSAA’s website as the head baseball coach at Breathitt County High School, faces...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Cabell Midland High School student dies in I-64 accident

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell Midland student died Thursday in an accident on Interstate 64, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. The sheriff says the incident involved the student being hit by a vehicle on the interstate near the 23-mile marker. The accident was reported before 2:30 p.m.
Company relocating HQ to Industrial Park

SALYERSVILLE – After years of waiting and building infrastructure to the Magoffin County’s industrial park, located off the Mountain Parkway at the Gifford Road exit, Magoffin County Judge/Executive Matthew Wireman announced this week that a business has committed to relocating its headquarters to Salyersville, with a $1.4 million investment creating 25 full-time jobs.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Man found in well after tragic accident

Gun Creek – The body of a Magoffin County man and active community member from the Royalton area was discovered in a well, along with his dog, after crews searched for him for hours when he didn’t return from hunting on Monday, October 31. Deputy Coroner Brian Parker...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Warm November start in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — November started a few degrees above normal highs in Huntington and Charleston, but things have yet to truly heat up. The area will begin to see a southerly flow of warmer air starting Thursday which will allow temperatures to hop up into the 70s. By the weekend temperatures will be as much as […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Land acquisition company to relocate headquarters within Eastern Kentucky

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — Leaders from Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Co., which provides Right of Way land acquisition and project management services, announced it would relocate the company’s headquarters to Salyersville alongside the recent Mountain Parkway expansion, with a $1.4 million investment creating 25 full-time jobs. The company...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
Cabell Midland student struck by vehicle, killed on I-64 after running from school property

ONA, W.Va. — A Cabell Midland High School student died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 64 not far from the school. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle told MetroNews the student, believed to be 17, was involved in some kind of altercation at the school and his mother came to pick him up at around 2 p.m. Zerkle said before the vehicle left school property, the student jumped out and ran toward the interstate where he was struck by a Jeep.
ONA, WV
Perry County pastor rebuilds after historic flooding

ARY, Ky. — Time and time again we are seeing examples of how the faith community is helping Kentuckians rebuild after July‘s historic flash flooding. The mountains and valleys of eastern Kentucky offer postcard views and to live among them is a calling as strong as Brian Miller’s faith.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Big factor in Logan Schools takeover: questions surrounding virtual schools program

When the state Board of Education voted to take over the Logan County School system, members were reacting to a wide range of problems uncovered by a recent review. But a few financial irregularities stood out to state board members as they asked questions about the review. And one grabbed their attention even more than others: a one-bid contract from a local religious school to provide virtual education for young public school students.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Numerous school districts close due to illness

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Magoffin County and Powell County students will return to the classroom on Nov. 9. Wayne County schools will be closed for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday, but the district will be utilizing...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing

Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
KENTUCKY STATE
Doucet and Miller meet in court

Embattled mayoral candidate Fred Miller met his challenger in court last week when the judge held the first hearing in the lawsuit brought by Larry Doucet to disqualify Miller’s candidacy. Doucet’s suit alleges that Miller, as a convicted felon, is ineligible to hold public office. Miller was convicted of...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
Kentucky man hit by SUV taken to hospital with serious injuries

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man suffered serious injuries Monday night after being hit by an SUV on County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School, Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said. Billey L. Finney, 45, of London, Kentucky, was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment, troopers say. Investigators...
LONDON, KY

