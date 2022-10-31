Read full article on original website
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A look at area Class 1A post-season matchups
Pikeville (7-2) vs. Lynn Camp (2-8) Coaches: Chris McNamee (Pikeville); Mark Huddleston (Lynn Camp) Players to Watch: QB Isaac Duty, WB Tayvian Boykins (Pikeville); QB Peyton Wilson, WR Ethan Chafin (Lynn Camp) Last week’s results: Pikeville, DNP; McCreary County 48, Lynn Camp 8. Betsy Layne (5-5) at Paris (7-3)
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville, JC finish 1,2 in final Super 7 poll
The Pikeville Panthers, looking to defend their Class 1A state championship starting this weekend, claimed the No. 1 spot in the final Mountain Top Sports Super 7 football poll released on Tuesday. Pikeville’s only losses came to undefeated Corbin (Class 4A) and Covington Catholic (Class 5A). The Panthers beat an...
linknky.com
Campbell County grad turns Paintsville volleyball into region power
One look from the sidelines Monday showed how much the growth of the volleyball program has meant to the Paintsville Tigers community. The stands were mostly filled as the Tigers took on the Notre Dame Pandas in the first round of the state volleyball tournament. Dawn Sparks-Kinner is a huge reason for putting Paintsville volleyball on the map.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky thrashes Pikeville in lone exhibition game
Four Kentucky Wildcats scored in double figures in a 93-45 win over Pikeville at Memorial Coliseum, the Cats' only exhibition game before facing Radford on Monday. Ajae Petty led the way with 15 points, while Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each had 14, followed by Maddie Scherr with 13.
WKYT 27
Fmr. Ky. high school coach indicted on criminal charges
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A former Breathitt County High School baseball coach is facing criminal charges. A grand jury indicted Alex Hamilton on several charges on Tuesday. According to court documents, Hamilton, who is listed on KHSAA’s website as the head baseball coach at Breathitt County High School, faces...
WSAZ
Cabell Midland High School student dies in I-64 accident
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell Midland student died Thursday in an accident on Interstate 64, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. The sheriff says the incident involved the student being hit by a vehicle on the interstate near the 23-mile marker. The accident was reported before 2:30 p.m.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Company relocating HQ to Industrial Park
SALYERSVILLE – After years of waiting and building infrastructure to the Magoffin County’s industrial park, located off the Mountain Parkway at the Gifford Road exit, Magoffin County Judge/Executive Matthew Wireman announced this week that a business has committed to relocating its headquarters to Salyersville, with a $1.4 million investment creating 25 full-time jobs.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Man found in well after tragic accident
Gun Creek – The body of a Magoffin County man and active community member from the Royalton area was discovered in a well, along with his dog, after crews searched for him for hours when he didn’t return from hunting on Monday, October 31. Deputy Coroner Brian Parker...
Warm November start in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — November started a few degrees above normal highs in Huntington and Charleston, but things have yet to truly heat up. The area will begin to see a southerly flow of warmer air starting Thursday which will allow temperatures to hop up into the 70s. By the weekend temperatures will be as much as […]
lanereport.com
Land acquisition company to relocate headquarters within Eastern Kentucky
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — Leaders from Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Co., which provides Right of Way land acquisition and project management services, announced it would relocate the company’s headquarters to Salyersville alongside the recent Mountain Parkway expansion, with a $1.4 million investment creating 25 full-time jobs. The company...
wymt.com
One East Kentucky awarded $270,000 grant for downtown revitalization in six EKY communities
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Six Eastern Kentucky communities will soon receive facelifts, thanks to some grant funding from a power company. Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant to One East Kentucky (OEK) for downtown revitalization plans in Hazard, Jenkins, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, Whitesburg and Martin County. The grant...
Metro News
Cabell Midland student struck by vehicle, killed on I-64 after running from school property
ONA, W.Va. — A Cabell Midland High School student died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 64 not far from the school. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle told MetroNews the student, believed to be 17, was involved in some kind of altercation at the school and his mother came to pick him up at around 2 p.m. Zerkle said before the vehicle left school property, the student jumped out and ran toward the interstate where he was struck by a Jeep.
The Duchess Riverboat stopping in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Duchess Riverboat is coming to the Tri-State in the month of November. The Duchess’ voyage began in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, and it will conclude in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 6. On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Duchess will stop in Huntington. The boat will […]
spectrumnews1.com
Perry County pastor rebuilds after historic flooding
ARY, Ky. — Time and time again we are seeing examples of how the faith community is helping Kentuckians rebuild after July‘s historic flash flooding. The mountains and valleys of eastern Kentucky offer postcard views and to live among them is a calling as strong as Brian Miller’s faith.
Metro News
Big factor in Logan Schools takeover: questions surrounding virtual schools program
When the state Board of Education voted to take over the Logan County School system, members were reacting to a wide range of problems uncovered by a recent review. But a few financial irregularities stood out to state board members as they asked questions about the review. And one grabbed their attention even more than others: a one-bid contract from a local religious school to provide virtual education for young public school students.
wymt.com
Numerous school districts close due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Magoffin County and Powell County students will return to the classroom on Nov. 9. Wayne County schools will be closed for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday, but the district will be utilizing...
Pedestrian hit near Chesapeake High School
A 45-year-old pedestrian was struck Monday night near Chesapeake High School in Lawrence County, Ohio.
lakercountry.com
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing
Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
cartercountytimes.com
Doucet and Miller meet in court
Embattled mayoral candidate Fred Miller met his challenger in court last week when the judge held the first hearing in the lawsuit brought by Larry Doucet to disqualify Miller’s candidacy. Doucet’s suit alleges that Miller, as a convicted felon, is ineligible to hold public office. Miller was convicted of...
wymt.com
Kentucky man hit by SUV taken to hospital with serious injuries
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man suffered serious injuries Monday night after being hit by an SUV on County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School, Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said. Billey L. Finney, 45, of London, Kentucky, was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment, troopers say. Investigators...
