No citations were issued following an accident on Oct. 24 at the intersection of Hwys 34 and 69. According to an Osceola police report, Gregoria Rios-Granados of Osceola in a 2007 Volkswagen Bug was traveling west on Hwy 34. Rios-Granados told the responding officer that as they entered the intersection, a black car attempted to turn left onto the 300 block of South Main turned in front of Rios-Granados, causing Rios-Granados to collide with the front passenger side fender of the other vehicle. The black car then left the scene, headed north on Hwy 69. Rios-Granados also told the responding officer that she had a green light and was in the proper lane at the time of the accident.

OSCEOLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO