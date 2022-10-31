Read full article on original website
Related
osceolaiowa.com
Mary Kae Frantz
Mary Kae Frantz, daughter of Joe and Margaret (Gray) Williamson was born December 21, 1936 in Osceola, IA. She went home to be with the Lord on October 29, 2022 at Serenity Assisted Living in Marshfield, WI at 85 years of age. She found out three months ago she had Stage IV lung cancer. She never smoked.
osceolaiowa.com
Allan Dolecheck
Allan Dolecheck, 60, of Kellerton, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on October 30, 2022. Visitation was held at Armstrong Funeral Home in Mount Ayr on Wednesday, November 2 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with services 10:00 am Thursday, November 3 at the funeral home. Burial was in Maple Row Cemetery in Kellerton. Memorials are to an Ag related scholarship at MACHS and the Ringgold County Fair. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.com.
osceolaiowa.com
Max Dugger
Max Kendall Dugger 81 of West Des Moines, IA died at home October 27, 2022. He was born December 16, 1940 to Kenneth & Helen (O’Neall) Dugger in Murray, IA. Max was a proud graduate of Murray High School.He attended Simpson College and he was a member of Kappa Fraternity.
osceolaiowa.com
Nov. 3 accident reports
No citations were issued following an accident on Oct. 24 at the intersection of Hwys 34 and 69. According to an Osceola police report, Gregoria Rios-Granados of Osceola in a 2007 Volkswagen Bug was traveling west on Hwy 34. Rios-Granados told the responding officer that as they entered the intersection, a black car attempted to turn left onto the 300 block of South Main turned in front of Rios-Granados, causing Rios-Granados to collide with the front passenger side fender of the other vehicle. The black car then left the scene, headed north on Hwy 69. Rios-Granados also told the responding officer that she had a green light and was in the proper lane at the time of the accident.
osceolaiowa.com
Nov. 3 police reports
----- Cody Long, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 28 at 117 Mateer Drive for assault with bodily injury. Jesus Vargas-Morales, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 30 in the 1800 block of Daisy Lane for public intoxication and interference with official acts. Vargas-Morales was released on Oct. 30 on bond. -----
osceolaiowa.com
Election Day is Nov. 8
With early and absentee voting underway, those waiting to vote have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. The polls will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and voters will decide on local and state officials, plus a proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution.
Comments / 0