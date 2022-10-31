Read full article on original website
Related
Putting One-Time Passwords Out to Pasture
The one-time password — OTP for short — was an ingenious cybersecurity stopgap that worked for a while. But fraud never sleeps, and they’ve cracked the OTP code. It’s taken on such an important role in identity verification that fraud fighters must now evolve again with innovation to the next barrier to trip up fraudsters. Entersekt Chief Strategy Officer Dewald Nolte and John Ainsworth, president and CEO of credit union service organization (CUSO) Bonifii, joined PYMNTS’ Karen Webster to discuss what the next moves will be.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Ars Technica
Massive pandemic relief fraud has Congress eyeing digital IDs
When the US government began offering financial aid to Americans struggling to cope with a pandemic-fueled economic collapse in 2020, the Department of Treasury and the Federal Bureau of Investigation urged Americans to be ever more vigilant about their personal information. COVID-19 scams seemed to be everywhere, and for government agencies, it became difficult to ensure that all the money it was sending out actually made it to the citizens most in need of aid—and not into the hands of bad actors.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Why Identification Verification Is So Important And How To Implement It
The data we store and use online has become compromised in recent years, with record-breaking data breaches becoming a more common story than we should feel comfortable with. More than 5 billion records were leaked and compromised in 2020 alone, which does not bode well for your privacy and security.
makeuseof.com
How to Keep Your Personal Data Off the Internet
There is good reason why you might want to erase yourself from the internet. Nowadays, companies hold all sorts of data on you, from your phone number to your home address to your email, date of birth, and gender. It can even extend beyond that to data on your relatives, past education, employment history, IP information, and shopping habits.
Preventing Identity Fraud Comes Down to Effective Use of Data
Preventing Identity Fraud Comes Down to Effective Use of Data. Identity fraud has been growing in recent years and had a notable increase in 2021. Identity theft alone accounted for $56 billion in losses that year, up 79% from 2020, and the number of these thefts reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) grew 22% since 2020. Consumers logged nearly 1.7 million reports of identity theft with the FTC, making it the most frequent complaint, comprising 29% of the total reports received.
ZDNet
The new Turing test: Are you human?
"I propose to consider the question, 'Can machines think?'" — Alan Turing, Computing Machinery and Intelligence, 1950. Buried in the controversy this summer about Google's LaMDA language model, which an engineer claimed was sentient, is a hint about a big change that's come over artificial intelligence since Alan Turing defined the idea of the "Turing Test" in an essay in 1950.
cryptobriefing.com
Riddle&Code Establishes a New Path of Digitalization for Industrial Companies Onboarding Any Machine Onto Web3
Riddle&Code, one of Austria’s fastest-growing startups, has established a new path of digitalization for industrial companies with its evolved purpose – onboarding industries to Web3. For many industrial companies it is challenging to transition into the new standards and find their way in the Web3 universe, often delaying entry into new potential business models. With this new technology from Riddle&Code, it is possible to tokenize industrial machines, create new crowdfunding opportunities, and provide trusted data.
Are Consumers Really as Cash-Strapped as Retailers Think?
While everyone’s talking about whether or not economies will slide into a recession, or whether it’s happened already, consumers may not treat a slowdown with the sense of urgency many prognosticators expect. As many as 77 percent of retail executives believe consumers are somewhat to very concerned about a recession, while only 57 percent feel the same way, according to a study from First Insight and WWD, which is owned by Sourcing Journal parent Penske Media Corporation. The study said many of the 1,400 U.S. consumer respondents share concerns, but aren’t worrying their life away about the current financial situation. While 18...
Invisible Payments Are the Driving Force That Transforms and Connects Ecosystems
Consumers all over the world are conducting more of their routine activities using digital methods, whether that’s booking trips, buying food, gassing up the car, shopping for any number of retail purchases, or doing their banking. Booking.com Senior Vice President of FinTech Daniel Marovitz; ClassWallet Co-Founder/President Neil Steinhardt; and...
TechRadar
What ancient advice can teach us about AI
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is everywhere. Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant have become indispensable to millions of users. Tesla Autopilot has the potential to change driving forever. And IBM Watson took a new job providing big data solutions to corporations after its first job was in jeopardy. Those are just the...
thefastmode.com
Huawei Showcased Cutting-Edge Optical Transport Network Solutions at UBBF 2022
The 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2022) was held in Bangkok, Thailand from October 24 to 28, 2022. Huawei showcased multiple cutting-edge technologies of optical transport networks, demonstrating innovative service ideas and technical practices for global carriers. As global digital services develop, optical private line services are widely used in various...
fintechnexus.com
Western Union Brazil adding digital wallet: How many wallets can LatAm’s largest economy take?
Drawn by the rapidly expanding digital ecosystem, global players have increasingly focused on Latin America’s most populous economies as markets with high growth potential. The fast digitization of Brazil, in particular, has led both fintech and traditional foreign companies to devise expansion strategies to serve the underbanked. Most recently,...
MedCrypt nets $25M to enhance cybersecurity on medical devices
MedCrypt provides cybersecurity for devices ranging from glucose monitors to robotic surgery machines. Venture arms of J&J and Intuitive Surgical led this latest round.
ffnews.com
FYST Announces Launch of Pioneering Payments Consultancy for Cross-Border E-Commerce Businesses
FYST, a one-stop tech, payments and technology consultancy for e-commerce businesses, has announced its launch in Europe, empowering merchants with a unique mix of agile digital payments capabilities, banking, unrivalled personalised support, compliance and AML advisory services from its team of tech, payment and banking industry consultants. Designed to help...
East-West Commerce Gets Biometrics Boost and Automated Compliance
The promise of cross-border commerce is always the opportunity to tap into new markets. But no two countries, or even markets within a given country, are quite the same, especially when it comes to B2B payments. And therein lies the peril of cross-border commerce, Payoneer Chief Compliance Officer Micheal Sheehy told PYMNTS in an interview. He warned of the serious repercussions that exist for companies that run afoul of local rules and regulations.
blockchainmagazine.net
Seven Metaverse Technologies For The Year 2022
The Metaverse will transform the way we interact. The technology of the present day enhances the Metaverse experience. This article provides an overview of seven Metaverse technologies. Earlier concepts that seemed fictitious or hypothetical without blockchain technology would not exist. Who would have thought you could make millions by selling digital music or art or using smart contracts to verify, control, or carry out an agreement without human help? Having a fully operating economy in a virtual world and interacting with virtual goods may seem like science fiction, but they are becoming a reality. Who had known this a decade ago? Blockchain alters the digital environment. Internet users have several opportunities. From static Web sites to Web2 experiences, the possibilities are almost limitless.
fintechnexus.com
What’s hot for 2023? A Peek into the future of bill payment
The following is a guest post by Jill Bohlken, Director of Enterprise Sales, PayNearMe. Widespread adoption of mobile payments continued to impact consumer behavior this year, shaping how people handle money – including how they pay their bills. Consumers increasingly use mobile-first payment types to purchase goods and services...
Treez Acquires Swifter Enhancing Fintech Solutions For Cannabis Industry
Treez, an enterprise commerce technology platform for the cannabis retail and supply chain industry, has reached an agreement to acquire Swifter, a payment solutions platform tailored to meet the needs of the cannabis industry. Swifter’s suite of existing multi-location operating retail cannabis clients, along with their credentials as a Y...
Tech Times
10 Ways Technology Is Currently Transforming The Workplace
Today's workforce is more connected than ever. From virtual team collaboration to cloud-based software and mobile devices, businesses are increasing their usage of technology in the workplace to streamline processes and drive performance. That being said, the ways in which technology is currently transforming the workplace is vast and expansive....
