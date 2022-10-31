Read full article on original website
Peers called on to kill public order bill targeting climate activists
Civil rights campaigners and environmentalists have called on peers to kill a public order bill targeting radical climate protesters, as it comes before the House of Lords for its second reading. The bill will make “locking on” – where protesters cuff themselves to a target – a criminal offence, among other measures.
What’s hot for 2023? A Peek into the future of bill payment
The following is a guest post by Jill Bohlken, Director of Enterprise Sales, PayNearMe. Widespread adoption of mobile payments continued to impact consumer behavior this year, shaping how people handle money – including how they pay their bills. Consumers increasingly use mobile-first payment types to purchase goods and services...
LatAm unicorn Nubank to launch its own cryptocurrency in 2023
LatAm’s biggest digital banking startup, Nubank, recently announced the launch of its first cryptocurrency, Nucoin. With the focus on increasing the engagement of the fintech’s user community, the new product will expand the company’s internal rewards program. Nucoin will be accessible to the bank’s more than 70...
How biometrics will make passwords extinct
As rigid, password-based systems lead to more security breaches, they are quickly replaced by real-time biometrics leading to a passwordless future. That transition cannot happen fast enough as identity crimes are rising, Mitek’s vice president of product management Chris Briggs said. Briggs has more than two decades of experience...
The Credit Suisse Twitter frenzy highlights finance’s trust gap
In the early hours of Friday, Sept. 30, Alasdair Macleod, Head of Research at Gold Money, tweeted:. In a “leaked” memo released around the same time, CEO Ulrich Körner asked employees not to confuse stock performance with liquidity. While Macleod may not have been the first, many...
Mexican fintech Solvento raises $5 million to expand innovation in transport industry
Solvento, a Mexican fintech focused on financing small and large transport companies and a pioneer in this sector in Mexico, recently announced a $5 million seed investment. U.S. fund Ironspring Ventures led the round, in which Quona Capital, Proeza Ventures, Dynamo Ventures, Zenda Capital, Susa Ventures, 9yards Capital, and Supply Chain Collective participated.
Podcast 391: Martin Chorzempa of the Peterson Institute for International Economics
The rise of Chinese fintech in the 2010s is one of the most exciting and intriguing stories in all of fintech. This has been followed in this decade by a government crackdown on fintech and technology more broadly. But everyone should understand the innovations that led China to become the most advanced country in the world when it comes to fintech.
Fintech Franq raises $12 million in Series A extension
Franq Open Banking has raised $12 million in a Series A round extension led by Quona Capital. Franq is a Brazil-based fintech that connects customers and businesses to financial products through personal bankers. Quona is a venture capital focused on impact fintechs, with a current portfolio of 47 startups in...
LatAm fintech’s foray into digital assets heralds ‘institutionalization of crypto’
If people’s interest in digital assets has waned in the face of rising rates, Latin American fintech companies appear to go in the opposite direction. After releasing crypto trading services this year, the Brazilian digital bank Nubank is doubling its bets in emerging technology. The neobank will develop its token –NuCoin– to power up a loyalty and rewards program for its 70 million clients.
Plaid sheds light on fintech’s trajectory in the face of economic challenges
The global economy has faced many challenges over the past few years, and this looks set to continue. However, with skyrocketing valuations and booming figures in 2021, fintech seemed like it weathered a lot of the storm. Assessing the behavior of consumers as they have been thrust into digital adoption...
Western Union Brazil adding digital wallet: How many wallets can LatAm’s largest economy take?
Drawn by the rapidly expanding digital ecosystem, global players have increasingly focused on Latin America’s most populous economies as markets with high growth potential. The fast digitization of Brazil, in particular, has led both fintech and traditional foreign companies to devise expansion strategies to serve the underbanked. Most recently,...
Often overlooked, Spanish fintech could be on the rise
In the declining European economy, teetering on the edge of recession, some say fintech could be the answer to its woes. However, performance varies wildly between the countries, and Spain possibly isn’t the first place that comes to mind regarding Europe fintech. Despite holding one of the largest economies...
Tory-linked lobbying firm agreed to help swing DRC election, leak suggests
Exclusive: CT Group, co-owned by Lynton Crosby, planned secretive African campaign on behalf of Canadian mining giant
Wall Street opens lower as Fed presses on against inflation
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields are again bumping up against multiyear highs a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over. The S&P 500 fell 1% in the early going, as did the Nasdaq composite. The Dow was off 0.6%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 4.20%. Mortgage rates have more than doubled this year. Across the Atlantic, the Bank of England made its biggest interest rate increase in three decades. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed slighlty lower.
BNPL adoption and potential for fraud exploded during downturn
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The drive to find no-interest credit options during an economic downtown greatly accelerated Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) adoption in the U.S. in 2022, according to data shared by Experian at Money 20/20 last week. The session titled Zero interest. Zero Hassle. Zero Fraud: The...
Rishi Sunak junks Liz Truss's plan to move British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after ex-PM ordered review as she mulled copying Donald Trump
Rishi Sunak has junked his predecessor Liz Truss's plan to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Downing Street confirmed today. No10 revealed the new Prime Minister had 'no plans' to pursue a controversial relocation of the British consulate in the Middle East country. 'It has...
EPA touts largest-ever investment in monitoring air pollution
The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday said that it would be able to fund 132 projects for monitoring air pollution in 37 states after recent legislation passed congress. The funds, from both the Democrats’ COVID-19 Stimulus Package and their climate, tax and health care bill, will cover the grants.
German utility giant Uniper posts record 40 billion euro loss as Russia's gas shutoff 'scars' its results
Uniper said it has been buying natural gas at significantly higher prices to replace lost supply from Russia after Moscow choked off flows to Germany.
