Mary Kae Frantz
Mary Kae Frantz, daughter of Joe and Margaret (Gray) Williamson was born December 21, 1936 in Osceola, IA. She went home to be with the Lord on October 29, 2022 at Serenity Assisted Living in Marshfield, WI at 85 years of age. She found out three months ago she had Stage IV lung cancer. She never smoked.
Election Day is Nov. 8
With early and absentee voting underway, those waiting to vote have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. The polls will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and voters will decide on local and state officials, plus a proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution.
Nov. 3 police reports
----- Cody Long, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 28 at 117 Mateer Drive for assault with bodily injury. Jesus Vargas-Morales, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 30 in the 1800 block of Daisy Lane for public intoxication and interference with official acts. Vargas-Morales was released on Oct. 30 on bond. -----
