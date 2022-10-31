With early and absentee voting underway, those waiting to vote have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. The polls will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and voters will decide on local and state officials, plus a proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution.

CLARKE COUNTY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO