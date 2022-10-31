Read full article on original website
Robbery on Chico State bike path leaves some students concerned
CHICO, Calif. - Some students are concerned about their commute to and from campus after a Chico State student said he was robbed on a bike path nearby. The trail runs along the sports fields from West Sacramento to Warner Street in Chico. The student's girlfriend Isabella Requiro spoke with...
Food distribution event scheduled in Oroville for Wednesday
OROVILLE, Calif. – The Community Action Agency (CAA) will distribute food to the public at a County Food Action Agency Expansion Program Distribution event on Wednesday. It will be held at the Oro-Naz Church at 2238 Monte Vista Ave. in Oroville. The giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies of food run out, the CAA said in a news release.
Chico State students worried for safety after an intruder got into a dorm
CHICO, Calif. - Some Chico State students are questioning their dorm’s safety after an intruder got in on Sunday night. "I was scared, I didn't know what he was capable of,” said freshman Lucy Miller. “I just didn't know why he was in here." Miller came face...
Chico woman's neighborhood mailbox is broken into for the third time
CHICO, Calif. - Mail theft is a federal crime, but that doesn't always stop criminals from rummaging through your personal belongings and stealing your property. One Chico woman has had the unfortunate circumstance of having her neighborhood mailbox broken into three times this year. Christina Campbell lives on Rio Lindo...
Chico mural vandalized with hate symbols
CHICO, Calif. - Someone vandalized a mural by artist Shane Grammer with hate symbols. Swastikas, nazi symbols and even fire damage are visible on the mural. The mural calls attention to Native American girls and boys disappearing into sex trafficking. The vandalism happened in October and some of it is...
Home in Gridley caught fire in lightning storm
GRIDLEY, Calif. - 9:46 P.M UPDATE - An abandoned, double-wide mobile home was badly damaged by a fire that started during a lightning storm. The fire started on Gilstrap Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Officials say a nearby barn was damaged on the exterior by the flames. A row of nine...
City of Chico to begin collecting leaf piles in mid-November
CHICO, Calif. - The annual leaf collection program in Chico will begin on Nov. 15, according to the City of Chico. The final route will begin on Jan. 1. After that, residents will not be able to leave the leaves in the street. People are asked to keep leaf piles...
Chico police comb East Chico neighborhood after early-morning burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A burglary suspect got away Thursday; morning after an early-morning break-in at an East Chico neighborhood. Chico police said just after 3 a.m. Thursday a person reported someone was inside their home in the 300 block of St. Augustine Drive in Little Chico Creek subdivision off Bruce Road.
Bidwell Park struggles with increased use, dry conditions
The city of Chico winds around the third-largest municipal park in the country — Bidwell Park. Step off the sidewalk and enter the park, and the city seems to disappear. You’re under a tree canopy, on a street or trail lined with oaks, ferns and sycamores. Park lovers...
Chico, November 02 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Paradise Recovery and Rebuilding: Camp Fire anniversary events, Town Council Meeting on Monday
PARADISE, Calif. - Action News Now continues to provide the latest updates on recovery and rebuilding in the Town of Paradise. Town Council Meeting on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. This meeting is now scheduled on Monday due to the Camp Fire anniversary and election. Where: 5555 Skyway. Online on...
Camp Fire survivor receives 1st settlement paycheck
REDDING, Calif. - Nearly four years after the Camp Fire, victims are still waiting for their settlement money. The Camp Fire ripped through the ridge four years ago destroying 19,000 homes and businesses and killing 85 people. Now four years later, victims are still waiting for their settlement. Action News...
All public roads in Paradise to be paved by 2025
PARADISE, Calif. - The Town of Paradise has released a map of when public roads will be paved. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Town of Paradise said all public roads will be paved by 2025. It said after completing coordination with utility companies for undergrounding and repairs, it...
Nevada City Victorian Christmas 2022
Iconic Christmas destination in Northern California. Nevada City, Calif.- Victorian Christmas, the old-fashioned celebration held each year in this colorful California Gold Rush town, evokes holiday memories of a bygone era. During the event, Nevada City’s landmark historic district is closed to motorized traffic and transformed back in time. Christmas...
Photos: SF Giants great Buster Posey sells Northern California hunting ranch for $3.9 million
Recently retired San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey has sold his 106-acre hunting ranch in Oroville for $3.9 million. The sprawling property encompasses a lake and two creeks for fishing and hunting and includes a main house, a barn, a workshop and a caretaker’s house. Posey, 35, grew up...
MISSING: Tammy Pitkin of Tehama County
TEAHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The search is on for missing Red Bluff woman Tammy Pitkin, 54, a well-known realtor in Tehama County. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26th but has not been seen by family since October 14th. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon (roughly 285 miles from Red Bluff) on October 17th.
Tehama, Glenn county burn permit suspensions to be lifted next week
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Tehama and Glenn counties will be lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit Chief Bob Farias will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture and residential...
Chico Police investigating vandalism at local synagogue
CHICO, Calif. - 9:47 P.M. UPDATE - Chico Police are investigating reports of vandalism that took place at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Chico on Wednesday at approximately 4:45 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered that an unidentified suspect burned a sign in front of the synagogue...
More than 50 arrested in Chico over Halloween weekend
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say they arrested more than 50 people over the long Halloween weekend. From Friday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 1 a.m., officers made six felony arrests, 24 misdemeanor arrests, 10 DUI arrests and 13 arrests for minors in possession of alcohol and open containers.
Man injured in Highway 99 crash in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man was injured in a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Chico Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 just before East Avenue. The CHP said the driver of a Chevrolet SUV became drowsy before hitting the...
