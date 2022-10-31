OROVILLE, Calif. – The Community Action Agency (CAA) will distribute food to the public at a County Food Action Agency Expansion Program Distribution event on Wednesday. It will be held at the Oro-Naz Church at 2238 Monte Vista Ave. in Oroville. The giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies of food run out, the CAA said in a news release.

OROVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO