LHS Hall of Fame Inductee Peter Heimdahl
Seven Litchfield High School graduates will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on November 11th prior to the indoor Marching Band concert. One of them is Brigadier General Peter Heimdahl from the class of 1957. Heimdahl says Litchfield was a great place to grow up and he had a...
Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Scott Jensen Visits Litchfield
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen visited Litchfield yesterday and spoke to a large crowd who packed into the GOP headquarters in downtown Litchfield just before noon. Dr. Jensen spent 10 years on the Waconia School Board – 3 years as chair – and then served one term in the Minnesota Senate.
Newsmaker – LHS Hall of Fame Inductee Pete Heimdahl
