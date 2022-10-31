Read full article on original website
feastmagazine.com
Sando Shack now open in Tower Grove South, serving Japanese-inspired sandwiches, snacks and more
Japanese-style sandwiches have arrived in South City. Sando Shack opened the doors to its first brick-and-mortar storefront on Nov. 1 in Tower Grove South, cooking up Japanese sandos, sides and more. The restaurant is the next iteration of the brand, previously established with a food truck that rolled out last year.
feastmagazine.com
A perfectly food-centric St. Louis fall date
We're fall-ing for St. Louis in autumn, so we've curated a date tailor-made for enjoying the changing colors in nature – and eating some of the best burgers and ice cream you'll find in the city. Whether you're going on a date with your partner, your friend or if you're just in the mood to treat yourself, this one's for you.
feastmagazine.com
Ray and Leah Yeh are baking up hard-to-find Taiwanese treats at The Foundry Bakery in Maryland Heights
At The Foundry Bakery in Maryland Heights, Missouri, husband-and-wife duo Ray and Leah Yeh have prepared their own take on Taiwanese-centric breads, buns and pastries, alongside a colorful array of beverages and desserts, since setting up shop in 2018. Ray Yeh grew up in Taiwan and spent his formative years...
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Nov. 4-6
Enjoy all that autumn festival season has to offer in St. Louis, from Eckert's Hard-Pressed Cider Fest to the Fall Fire Festival in University City to Schlafly's Full Moon Festival. Saturday. "Eckert's Farm announces its inaugural Hard-Pressed Cider Fest on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. The festival will...
feastmagazine.com
4 St. Louis corner stores and bodegas you should visit
Big or small, St. Louis is full of corner stores, and these four – like so many others in the city – are fundamental to the spirit of a neighborhood. Who knows what you'll find at the market up the block?
feastmagazine.com
The Cheese Shack food truck has served up gourmet grilled cheese around St. Louis since 2012
In the fall of 2011, Dan McKean and Tina Butler waited for over two hours at a Food Truck Friday to get a taste of Guerilla Street Food. Just as they finally neared the front of the line, Guerilla Street food shut their window; they were sold out. Though disappointed, this moment changed the couple's lives – that winter, McKean bought a truck and built it into the home of The Cheese Shack, a food truck selling gourmet grilled cheeses that's still going strong 10 years later.
feastmagazine.com
Local radio legend opens Saturn Lounge, a listening lounge for slow sipping in St. Louis
Longtime KDHX radio host Doug Morgan opened the doors to The Saturn Lounge on Cherokee Street’s Antique Row this summer. The listening lounge offers cocktails, wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages in a cozy atmosphere. “The listening lounge concept has been knocking around in my head for almost a decade,...
feastmagazine.com
Salve Osteria and The Gin Room announce brunch and cereal-themed cocktail pop-up
Get ready for a nostalgia hit: The Gin Room and Salve Osteria will host a brunch sandwich pop-up with breakfast cereal-themed cocktail pairings on Sunday, Nov. 13. The pop-up is a passion project by chefs Pat Skiersch, Matt Wynn and the Salve kitchen team. Menu options include housemade roast beef;...
feastmagazine.com
Two notable food-centric documentaries will show at the 31st Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival
Food and film will always be intertwined. In its 31st year, the St. Louis International Film Festival has a long history of highlighting the best in both narrative films and documentaries centered around food traditions, chefs and food culture. This year is no different: 2022’s festival will run from Nov. 3 to Nov. 13 and offer 256 films, including more than 100 documentary and narrative features and 21 short film programs from a wide array of storytellers from 42 countries.
