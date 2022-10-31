In the fall of 2011, Dan McKean and Tina Butler waited for over two hours at a Food Truck Friday to get a taste of Guerilla Street Food. Just as they finally neared the front of the line, Guerilla Street food shut their window; they were sold out. Though disappointed, this moment changed the couple's lives – that winter, McKean bought a truck and built it into the home of The Cheese Shack, a food truck selling gourmet grilled cheeses that's still going strong 10 years later.

