A perfectly food-centric St. Louis fall date

We're fall-ing for St. Louis in autumn, so we've curated a date tailor-made for enjoying the changing colors in nature – and eating some of the best burgers and ice cream you'll find in the city. Whether you're going on a date with your partner, your friend or if you're just in the mood to treat yourself, this one's for you.
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Nov. 4-6

Enjoy all that autumn festival season has to offer in St. Louis, from Eckert's Hard-Pressed Cider Fest to the Fall Fire Festival in University City to Schlafly's Full Moon Festival. Saturday. "Eckert's Farm announces its inaugural Hard-Pressed Cider Fest on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. The festival will...
The Cheese Shack food truck has served up gourmet grilled cheese around St. Louis since 2012

In the fall of 2011, Dan McKean and Tina Butler waited for over two hours at a Food Truck Friday to get a taste of Guerilla Street Food. Just as they finally neared the front of the line, Guerilla Street food shut their window; they were sold out. Though disappointed, this moment changed the couple's lives – that winter, McKean bought a truck and built it into the home of The Cheese Shack, a food truck selling gourmet grilled cheeses that's still going strong 10 years later.
Salve Osteria and The Gin Room announce brunch and cereal-themed cocktail pop-up

Get ready for a nostalgia hit: The Gin Room and Salve Osteria will host a brunch sandwich pop-up with breakfast cereal-themed cocktail pairings on Sunday, Nov. 13. The pop-up is a passion project by chefs Pat Skiersch, Matt Wynn and the Salve kitchen team. Menu options include housemade roast beef;...
Two notable food-centric documentaries will show at the 31st Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival

Food and film will always be intertwined. In its 31st year, the St. Louis International Film Festival has a long history of highlighting the best in both narrative films and documentaries centered around food traditions, chefs and food culture. This year is no different: 2022’s festival will run from Nov. 3 to Nov. 13 and offer 256 films, including more than 100 documentary and narrative features and 21 short film programs from a wide array of storytellers from 42 countries.
