Clinton, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

golaurens.com

Red Devils, Raiders and Crusaders begin postseason play this week

As week one of the high school football playoffs are set to begin on Friday night, we take a look at the Clinton Red Devils, Laurens Academy Crusaders, and Laurens Raiders' first-round matchups. Clinton is a No. 1 seed in 3A after winning Region 4-3A with a perfect 10-0 record,...
LAURENS, SC
golaurens.com

Presbyterian College athletics announces partnership with Game One

The Presbyterian College Blue Hose athletics department announces a multi-year agreement to partner with Game One, an approved team dealer for adidas. This partnership further extends an agreement with adidas which began in 2015 to outfit the Blue Hose athletic programs. “PC Athletics is very pleased and appreciative to be...
FOX Carolina

Longtime Upstate coach, nonprofit founder passes away

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - John Worley, a longtime high school athletics coach and the founder of a nonprofit horse ranch, passed away on Monday at 65 years old. Worley, who was a coach for nearly four decades, retired from Liberty High School where he taught physical education and coached baseball, softball and football.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
High School Football PRO

Spartanburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SPARTANBURG, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

4A/5A Round 1 Preview

Nation Ford (4-6) at Spartanburg (6-4) The Vikings locked up the 2 seed last Friday with a thrilling 42-41 win over Dorman. Freshman running back Keke Kelly was outstanding in the win for Spartanburg, finishing with over 150 total yards in the win. The Vikings will open the playoffs at home against Nation Ford, who is the number three seed Region 3.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC has been fully leased.

Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the 6,000 SF retail/office building at 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC has been fully leased. Creative Home Furnishings, a home furniture store, leased 4,200 SF of retail space and was represented by Bobby Hines of Spencer/Hines Properties. Zach Hines and Cameron Smith of Spencer/Hines Properties represented the landlord.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
GREER, SC
gsabizwire.com

Converse University Announces New 2022 – 2023 Board of Trustees

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Converse University is pleased to welcome three new members to its esteemed Board of Trustees:. ● Chris Cannon, Executive Chairman of Cannon Roofing. ● Paul J. Coté of Spartanburg, SC, President/CEO at Coté Color Corporation. ● Stinson Woodward Ferguson '07; Of Counsel at The Anthony...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing endangered man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing endangered man last seen on Wednesday night. Deputies say Travis Briggs was last seen on Salem Church Road at around 7:45 p.m. on November 2 wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt and headphones.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

