Nation Ford (4-6) at Spartanburg (6-4) The Vikings locked up the 2 seed last Friday with a thrilling 42-41 win over Dorman. Freshman running back Keke Kelly was outstanding in the win for Spartanburg, finishing with over 150 total yards in the win. The Vikings will open the playoffs at home against Nation Ford, who is the number three seed Region 3.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO