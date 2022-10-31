Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
Red Devils, Raiders and Crusaders begin postseason play this week
As week one of the high school football playoffs are set to begin on Friday night, we take a look at the Clinton Red Devils, Laurens Academy Crusaders, and Laurens Raiders' first-round matchups. Clinton is a No. 1 seed in 3A after winning Region 4-3A with a perfect 10-0 record,...
golaurens.com
Presbyterian College athletics announces partnership with Game One
The Presbyterian College Blue Hose athletics department announces a multi-year agreement to partner with Game One, an approved team dealer for adidas. This partnership further extends an agreement with adidas which began in 2015 to outfit the Blue Hose athletic programs. “PC Athletics is very pleased and appreciative to be...
FOX Carolina
Longtime Upstate coach, nonprofit founder passes away
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - John Worley, a longtime high school athletics coach and the founder of a nonprofit horse ranch, passed away on Monday at 65 years old. Worley, who was a coach for nearly four decades, retired from Liberty High School where he taught physical education and coached baseball, softball and football.
Spartanburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Woodmont’s Murdock steps down as head football coach
Woodmont head football coach Jeff Murdock has stepped down after three seasons leading the Wildcats.
spartanburgsportsradio.com
4A/5A Round 1 Preview
Nation Ford (4-6) at Spartanburg (6-4) The Vikings locked up the 2 seed last Friday with a thrilling 42-41 win over Dorman. Freshman running back Keke Kelly was outstanding in the win for Spartanburg, finishing with over 150 total yards in the win. The Vikings will open the playoffs at home against Nation Ford, who is the number three seed Region 3.
golaurens.com
CLNTA partnering with Laurens County Humane Society at USTA Southern Fall Tennis Fest
The Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association is partnering with the Laurens County Humane Society for a fundraiser during the USTA Southern Fall Tennis Fest on Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Humane Society’s adoption center, located at 793 Poplar St. in Clinton. The adoption center will...
FOX Carolina
Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees...
10,000 sandwiches made in honor of Duke’s founder in Greenville
In honor of one of Duke's Mayonnaise founders, 10,000 sandwiches were made Thursday morning in Greenville.
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
gsabizwire.com
Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC has been fully leased.
Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the 6,000 SF retail/office building at 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC has been fully leased. Creative Home Furnishings, a home furniture store, leased 4,200 SF of retail space and was represented by Bobby Hines of Spencer/Hines Properties. Zach Hines and Cameron Smith of Spencer/Hines Properties represented the landlord.
wach.com
'We're going to meet him again': Family & friends mourn the loss of Benedict College Alum
COLUMBIA, SC — A tragedy rocked two school communities in the Midlands. A Benedict College graduate was also a Richland One teacher and coach who died in a crash over the weekend. Family and friends are talking about their memories of Cin'Que Wilson,. “At this time my family is...
WYFF4.com
Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina
GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
WYFF4.com
First responders 'Light 'Em Up' to show support for South Carolina trooper hit by car
GREENVILLE, S.C. — First responder agencies from across the Upstate joined together to honor a South Carolina trooperwho was hit by a car during a traffic stop last month. The "Light 'Em Up" event honored South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Devin Kugler. Kugler has been at Greenville Memorial Hospital...
Man arrested, accused of stealing 28 golf carts in South Carolina
An Upstate man is accused of stealing 28 golf carts.
gsabizwire.com
Converse University Announces New 2022 – 2023 Board of Trustees
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Converse University is pleased to welcome three new members to its esteemed Board of Trustees:. ● Chris Cannon, Executive Chairman of Cannon Roofing. ● Paul J. Coté of Spartanburg, SC, President/CEO at Coté Color Corporation. ● Stinson Woodward Ferguson '07; Of Counsel at The Anthony...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing endangered man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing endangered man last seen on Wednesday night. Deputies say Travis Briggs was last seen on Salem Church Road at around 7:45 p.m. on November 2 wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt and headphones.
Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag
The Confederate flag flying alongside I-85 in Spartanburg County was taken down Wednesday.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare to host job fair in Cherokee Co.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a job fair Wednesday in Cherokee County.
FOX Carolina
Driver dies week after crash on I-85 in Spartanburg County
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died on Thursday, more than a week after a crash on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County. Troopers said a tractor-trailer ran off the roadway near the 83 mile marker on Oct. 26 and struck a concrete wall. The collision caused the rear trailer...
