ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Atletico Madrid out of Europe after defeat to Porto

Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto to a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid which meant they finished top of their Champions League group and condemned Atletico to an early European exit. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but they leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as...
ESPN

The battle for Bellingham: Liverpool close in as Real Madrid lurk

The battle for Jude Bellingham is hotting up, with Liverpool in pole position -- ESPN's Insider Notebook has the latest. Jump to: Real Madrid ready for battle | Barcelona plan more spending | Shakhtar set for MLS fundraising drive | Alonso's new deal | Prem clubs to help financially struggling fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy