Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
MLS commissioner Don Garber sees no reason Merritt Paulson should sell Portland Timbers
LOS ANGELES -- Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber said on Thursday that the league doesn't "see any reason at all" for Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson to sell the club. An independent investigation into abuse in women's soccer concluded that Paulson, as owner of NWSL club the Portland Thorns,...
ESPN
USMNT injury doubts mount before World Cup, with Dest hurt, Turner still out for Arsenal
AC Milan right back Sergino Dest is the latest injury worry for the United States ahead of the World Cup, while Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner missed his third straight match Thursday. Dest did not play in Milan's Champions League group stage finale against FC Salzburg on Wednesday because of adductor...
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
ESPN
Atletico Madrid out of Europe after defeat to Porto
Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto to a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid which meant they finished top of their Champions League group and condemned Atletico to an early European exit. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but they leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as...
ESPN
Barcelona's Gerard Pique announces sudden retirement; will play last Camp Nou game Saturday
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced that he will retire from football when the Spanish league breaks for the World Cup this month. Pique, 35, says Saturday's match against Almeria in LaLiga will be his last at Camp Nou for the Catalan club after 14 years in the first team following his return from Manchester United in 2008.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Joao Felix to Manchester United amid Atletico Madrid overhaul?
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Joao Felix to Man...
ESPN
The battle for Bellingham: Liverpool close in as Real Madrid lurk
The battle for Jude Bellingham is hotting up, with Liverpool in pole position -- ESPN's Insider Notebook has the latest. Jump to: Real Madrid ready for battle | Barcelona plan more spending | Shakhtar set for MLS fundraising drive | Alonso's new deal | Prem clubs to help financially struggling fans.
Comments / 0