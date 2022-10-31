ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to appear on ManningCast for Browns vs. Bengals

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgPT2_0itmEhFV00

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Eagles C Jason Kelce will join Eli Manning and Peyton Manning on tonight’s “ManningCast” alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” on ESPN. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are the two teams set to face off tonight in a battle between AFC North foes. The Kelce brother grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, so they’re actually quite qualified to be guests for this game.

The Kelce brothers have also seen massive success with their new weekly podcast and YouTube series, “The New Heights Show.” It is actually what sparked their last-minute addition to the “ManningCast” lineup.

Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. CT with Travis and Jason set to appear in the second guest slot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
DALLAS, TX
purplePTSD.com

Adam Zimmer has Passed Away

Some very unfortunate news emerged this morning. Adam Zimmer – who used to be Minnesota’s defensive coordinator – has passed away. Mike Zimmer was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-2021. During that time, Zimmer’s son helped to coach the defense. Adam Zimmer did a great job of coaching the linebackers, allowing him to work up to being the co-defensive coordinator alongside Andre Patterson, the defensive line coach.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones

On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Kareem Hunt gets brutally honest about trade rumors

On Monday night, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt helped lead his team to a blowout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. But despite his integral role in the win, there’s a chance that the running back isn’t even on the team’s roster the following day as trade rumors heat up.
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
ClutchPoints

Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins

The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Ron Rivera This Tuesday

The NFL world is sending thoughts and prayers to Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera this Tuesday.  In a statement released just moments ago, the Commanders announced Ron's mother, Dolores, has passed away.  Dolores was surrounded by Ron and the rest of her family and the time of her ...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Has Tragically Died At 38

The NFL received heartbreaking news this Tuesday morning. Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38. Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has been around the NFL since 2006. From 2006-2009, Zimmer was an assistant linebackers coach for the Saints. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
CBS Denver

Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning.  Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy