ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Ex-NFL star surprises Tennessee waitress with $1,000 tip on $14 tab

By Gregory Raucoules, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QP0V7_0itmDVds00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A waitress in Tennessee got quite the surprise on Saturday when she received a massive tip courtesy of former NFL star Chad Johnson.

The six-time NFL Pro Bowl selection visited an IHOP in Knoxville Saturday morning before attending Tennessee’s 44-6 victory over Kentucky at Neyland Stadium . A receipt posted by Johnson showed he left a $1,000.00 tip on his tab of $14.29 of food at 9:35 a.m.

“It’s my first time in the ‘ville, going to the game tonight but I don’t know the Rocky Top song,” he wrote on the receipt.

Ohio poll: See where U.S. Senate, governor’s race stand on Oct. 31

The retired wide receiver tweeted previously that he would be traveling to Knoxville for his daughter Cha’iel’s official visit with the University of Tennessee Track & Field team. A senior at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, she already boasts two state titles in the 800-meter dash.

He was seen on the sidelines of Saturday’s game wearing a jersey of Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker and talking with Tennessee players. Johnson has been a vocal supporter of Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt since watching the junior catch two touchdowns against LSU while on another recruiting trip with his daughter.

The two met on the field pregame and Hyatt said the interaction was, “like a dream come true,” when speaking to media after the game.

“Atmosphere at Neyland is crazy,” Johnson wrote of his experience at the game.

Columbus Urban League announces $6.5 million donation

He is well known as a prolific tipper at restaurants, often tweeting out four-figure tips along with “Proverbs 11:25,” the King James Bible verse that states, “he that watereth shall be watered also himself.”

Johnson played 10 seasons in the NFL from 2001 to 2011. He retired as the holder of 10 Cincinnati Bengals franchise records and currently ranks 32nd in NFL history for most career receiving yards.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Chubb, Brissett roll in Browns’ rout of Bengals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) – Despite having played in one Super Bowl in his first three seasons, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has never beaten the Cleveland Browns. Monday night was no different. Nick Chubb rushed for 101 yard and two scores, Jacoby Brissett added a TD run along with 278 yards passing and the Browns […]
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Adam Zimmer, Bengals analyst, ex-Vikings co-DC, dies at 38

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, an NFL assistant for 17 years and the son of previous Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. He was 38. Corri Zimmer White, his younger sister, confirmed the death on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Adam Zimmer died on Monday, she said. No cause was given. “The […]
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Buckeyes No. 2 in first College Football Playoff rankings

ABOVE: OSU head coach Ryan Day’s Tuesday press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed and the Buckeyes are in the coveted top-four places to start. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) was ranked No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff poll alongside […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Mother takes stand in Wagner murder trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – Prosecutors interrogated the mother of a man on trial for murder Tuesday, who also admitted some involvement in the deaths of eight people in Pike County. Angela Wagner — who pled guilty to 14 charges not including murder — took questions on the stand regarding her son, George Wagner IV, and […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lucasville man arrested for rape of eight-year-old

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man and charged him with two counts of rape of an eight-year-old. John Smith, 40, has been charged with two counts of rape in addition to one count of a violation of a protection order and was served a warrant for failure to […]
LUCASVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winning numbers as Powerball jackpot tops $1.20 billion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.20 billion, making it the second-largest prize in the game’s history. The winning numbers from Wednesday are 02, 11, 22, 35, and 60. The Powerball is 23 and the Power Play is 2X. The cash option for Wednesday’s jackpot could net the winning ticket (or […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID woman’s body found in vacant North Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a vacant home in North Linden earlier this week. Columbus police said the body of Jessica Sue Sykes, 36, was found with a gunshot wound in a home on the 2500 block of Howey Road Monday at approximately 12:24 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville man sentenced to five consecutive life sentences

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old Westerville man was sentenced Tuesday to five consecutive life sentences and 80 years in prison for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. A jury found Muata Fisher, 50, guilty after four days of testimony from 11 witnesses, according to Delaware County prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How 14 Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to Columbus police. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Parsons Avenue just before 3:15 p.m. and found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. The victim told police he was standing near […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy