Daily Californian
Cal fends off Chico State in exhibition opener
The Bears are back: Cal faced Chico State in an exhibition game to inaugurate a new hoops season Wednesday. The importance of the Chico State game lied less in its result and more in what would be brought to light by the team’s performance — and there was a lot yet to be uncovered from a Cal team that lost its top three scorers from last year’s campaign.
Daily Californian
Triple distance, triple stakes: Cal men’s swimming gears up for Stanford
When outcomes are determined by time and the season is long enough to face an opponent twice, there can be some creativity when it comes to meets. Not every matchup needs to have the same format, and specific meets can test an athlete’s abilities in a way they usually aren’t.
Daily Californian
Close but no cigar: Cal scarcely loses to Washington, ties with Oregon State
Ghosts, vampires and monsters weren’t the only scary things that came to haunt Berkeley this Halloweekend — Cal men’s soccer also had to face No. 1 Washington to determine its postseason plans. Unfortunately for the Bears, the result they needed on Thursday to secure a future in the playoffs slipped out of their fingers after the Huskies scored a late winner in the last nine seconds of the match. A couple days later, on Sunday, the blue and gold faced Oregon State, where they were able to come back in the latter half of the game to finish the weekend off with a draw.
Daily Californian
Writing is hard
The writer’s block is real, y’all. A large part of the process to meet my two articles per week quota is just sitting in front of my computer, a blank doc open, being absolutely stumped on what to write. It’s not that I don’t have ideas; I have dozens of topics I jot down on my notes app when they pop up in my brain. I just can’t seem to make it happen, but then I do. I write my articles and make the edits, and the whole process repeats the next week.
Daily Californian
Five must-know buses for Berkeley students
Between the pain of driving in Berkeley and the wonderful, free Clipper card bestowed to every student, riding buses is my main form of transportation. But even now, in my last year on campus, I’m still learning about new routes. I’ve compiled a list of what I think are the most helpful buses to get around Berkeley so that you can avoid the confusion that has cost me so many occasions of running late or getting lost.
Daily Californian
DeCal class will curate upcoming exhibit at Hearst Museum
A UC Berkeley DeCal course aiming to decolonize campus’s relationship with the Philippines is allowing students to curate an exhibit at the Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology. The course, which is titled “UC Berkeley, The Philippines and Filipinx America,” covers UC Berkeley’s relationship with the Philippines in terms...
Daily Californian
A taste of home: Casa Latina Bakery
Originally from Los Angeles, it comes as no surprise that I’ve had my fair share of authentic Latin American food. It’s practically unavoidable to not see street vendors selling carne asada tacos when you’re in the area — they’re everywhere. When I got to Berkeley,...
Daily Californian
MUNA ignites The Fillmore with festive fire, queer freedom
Twirling under the glow of pink and orange lesbian lighting, MUNA had the audience of The Fillmore wrapped around its fingers the night of Oct. 23. Effortlessly enthralling, the band opened with the euphoric “What I Want,” lighting the show’s spark. As pink strobes gave way to dusky red and black, it tumbled straight into “Number One Fan” without pausing for breath, setting the fluorescent show’s quick pace. “I’m your number one fan!” audience members chanted as MUNA jumped and spun onstage, now the subject of its own infatuated lyrics.
Daily Californian
State finds ADU limit in Berkeley Hills illegal
The state of California is pushing back on Berkeley City Council’s attempts to limit construction of accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, in the Berkeley Hills, alleging that the council’s actions violate state law. The city of Berkeley defines ADUs as smaller independent units with provisions for sleeping, cooking...
Daily Californian
'Deeply offensive and despicable': Berkeley Law, Zionist students condemn ‘Berkeley Bans Jews’ trucks near campus
Berkeley Law has recently ramped up security in the wake of “Berkeley Bans Jews” billboard trucks that have driven by campus to protest the decision of nine student groups — of which there are more than 100 — to ban Zionist speakers. Accuracy in Media, or...
Daily Californian
Midterm Elections 2022: Ready, Set, Vote!
Midterm elections are an often overlooked part of our democracy, with lower voter turnout and less media fanfare. While presidential elections tend to steal the spotlight, engaging with the plethora of local, state and national issues and races on the 2022 ballot is crucial to affect change. This year, Berkeley voters will have a chance to weigh in on protecting access to abortion, California’s next governor, local officials and housing policies, Congressional representatives and more.
Daily Californian
‘A second chance’: Largest affordable housing development in Berkeley history opens
Community members, government officials and financial contributors came together to celebrate the grand opening of Berkeley Way Apartments and the Hope Center — the largest affordable housing development for low-income and unhoused people in Berkeley’s history — on a sunny afternoon last Thursday. Against a backdrop of...
Daily Californian
Proposition 1 on midterm ballot to secure right to abortion
A proposed state constitutional amendment regarding abortion rights will be on Californians’ ballots this November. As election day draws closer, students on campus and activist organizations alike weighed in on the implications of the proposition. If passed, Proposition 1 will recognize that the state cannot deny or interfere with...
Daily Californian
'Pinky' of Pinky and Red’s restaurant crowdfunds following cancer diagnosis
The founder and executive chef of Pinky and Red’s restaurant, Bernadine “Pinky” Sewell, was diagnosed with stage 3C colon cancer in August 2020 and is asking for financial support to help pay for treatment and bills. Pinky and Red’s was first established in UC Berkeley’s Martin Luther...
Daily Californian
Man charged with assault following attack on 2 UC Berkeley students
A man named Lucas Glassy was arrested Oct. 21 for allegedly attacking two UC Berkeley students, according to the The Berkeley Scanner. Glassy was charged with two counts of felony assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to Alameda County District Attorney documents. Check back for updates.
Daily Californian
Climate justice requires mental health action
As UC Berkeley students, we are often faced with many stressors and obstacles that we have to deal with on an everyday basis. Arguably the most prominent threat to this planet today is climate change, defined as temperature and weather fluctuations that occur over time. Particularly, climate change effects may be exacerbated due to the burning of fossil fuels and increasing greenhouse gas, or GHG, emissions in the atmosphere. Within the past four decades, the occurrence of extreme weather events, or EWE, have increased twofold around the world.
Daily Californian
Reasons why you should vote in local elections
All too often, people discount voting in local elections. However, the belief that taking the time to vote is only worth it during the presidential election season couldn’t be further from the truth. Whether this is the first year you can legally vote or you’re already a seasoned voter,...
Daily Californian
‘A reminder to all of us’: Vigil held for William Evans, truck accident victim
A vigil was held Tuesday for William Evans, who was killed by a truck driver while crossing Bancroft Way at Shattuck Avenue in his wheelchair. Evans was 72 at the time of his death. The vigil, which was held at the site of the accident, was organized in a joint effort by Walk Bike Berkeley, Senior & Disability Action, the Traffic Violence Rapid Response Team and Telegraph for People, or TFP.
Daily Californian
Berkeley Law Practicum works to reduce veteran deportation, improve healthcare access
Berkeley Law’s Veterans Law Practicum, or VLP, dedicates itself to achieving better healthcare for exiled veterans while preventing veteran deportations and reducing convictions stemming from mental health conditions. The VLP is a course that focuses on social injustice within the U.S military. The program, led by campus law lecturer...
Daily Californian
‘Pedestrians are constituents’: City group advocates for election of leaders who will prioritize pedestrians
A group in Berkeley is advocating for the election of leaders who will fight traffic violence with urgency in light of multiple recent motor-pedestrian collisions. The group, called The Pedestrian Party, posted a call to action on their official website to vote into office those who will prioritize combating pedestrian harm and vote out those who put automobiles first.
