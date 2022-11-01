Bengals vs. Browns live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game online without cable

The 2022 NFL trade deadline might not have had the same intrigue for those in MLB and NBA. But for the history of the league, this year's deadline was a thriller. There were a record 10 trades made on deadline day, not to mention several of the major names changing hands leading up to the final day to make swaps, including deals for Christian McCaffrey, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. The fun didn't stop on Nov. 1, as several major names were flipped to contenders in a league that is experiencing a remarkable amount of parity halfway through the year.

1 DAY AGO