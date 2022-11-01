ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones

On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

The Cowboys Have Made A Decision On The Trade Deadline

Earlier this Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked about catching a train when asked about the trade deadline. "I'm standing by the track, and when the train comes by, I'm ready to hit that caboose and not let it get by me," Jones said. Well, it appears the train...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

REPORT – Potential Steelers Trade Target Could Be Released Following The Nov 1 Trade Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate help for a cornerback. Levi Wallace hasn’t exactly fulfilled expectations from the two-year, $8 million deal that he signed in the off-season. Ahkello Witherspoon has regressed a ton after signing an extension in the off-season as well. Pro Football Focus has him with a 45.4 grade so far this season, certainly not what you want.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys are getting significant help even after quiet deadline

Unsurprisingly, the NFL trade deadline came and went without a big move from the Dallas Cowboys on Monday or Tuesday. While many fans expected a move for a wide receiver to help out an offense that showed its ceiling last Sunday, the front office will move on with what they have.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Bills: Brandon Beane sneaks by huge move, adds key piece to defense

Brandon Beane is back at it again. The Buffalo Bills’ general manager was able to secure a few big pieces right as the trade deadline expired. While the splash decision was the trade for Nyheim Hines, Beane had some more magic up his sleeve. Specifically, Beane picked up yet...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

NFL trade deadline inadvertently helps the Titans

The NFL trade deadline chaos has inadvertently helped the Tennessee Titans in a surprising way. Hours before the deadline, the Denver Broncos agreed to send Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster trade that landed them a 2023 first round pick. Chubb heading to...
NASHVILLE, TN
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy QB Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at quarterback in fantasy football

The NFL season continues to fly by, and this week’s six-team bye (Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, 49ers) is sure to cause problems for fantasy owners. Fortunately, no top-tier signal-callers are idle, but we will be without at least one low-end QB1. Our Week 9 fantasy QB rankings are here to help guide your start 'em, sit 'em decisions at fantasy's highest-scoring position.
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Eagles vs. Texans in Week 9

The Eagles haven't lost through eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season. They will look to continue their undefeated streak on the road in Week 9. Philadelphia is traveling to Houston on the short week to play against the Texans. It will be the sixth time in franchise history that these two teams have met; the Eagles have yet to lose against the Texans, with a perfect 5-0 record.
HOUSTON, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 9 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Welcome to the first of two six-team bye weeks this season. The Giants, Cowboys, 49ers, Broncos, Browns, and Steelers are off, so it's no surprise that the Week 9 rankings are a bit thinner than usual. As such, a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections is absolutely crucial. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 9 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Significant Injury News

The Philadelphia Eagles had an unfortunate roster move to announce this Wednesday. Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been placed on injured reserve. Davis suffered an ankle injury last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He took a medical cart from the sideline to the locker room. Since the Eagles have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
atozsports.com

Titans send a strong, interesting message with a quiet trade deadline

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that the Tennessee Titans did not make a trade on Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Is it disappointing? Certainly. But surprising? Hardly. While the Titans cleared a place on their 53-man roster by waiving DB Ugo Amadi on Monday,...
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL DFS picks Week 9: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

As the fantasy football season surges toward Week 9, many owners in seasonal redraft leagues have given up hope (thanks for nothing, Derek Carr, James Robinson, and Courtland Sutton!). Six teams on bye and countless injuries don't help! However, daily fantasy football allows us the Zen-like ability to start fresh with new lineups every week. And as long as you find cheap DFS sleepers and under-the-radar value plays, you could become a weekly winner on DraftKings and FanDuel.

