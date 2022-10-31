Tesco has joined a slew of UK supermarkets in releasing its Christmas advert for this year.The retailer’s festive campaign aims to show shoppers how they can “celebrate in style” even as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze people’s budgets.The advert will air on Sunday night (6 November) during I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV.According to Tesco, the campaign “acknowledges that joy may be in short supply at the moment” as Britons face soaring food prices and gas and energy bills this winter.Food inflation in the UK hit a record 11.6 per cent in October,...

