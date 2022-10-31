Read full article on original website
Toy News Round Up 11/2/22
A little round up of stuff that’s popped over the last couple days. McFarlane DC Multiverse Deadman Teaser (inside) — TVC Nikto (Skiff Guard) — TVC Kithaba (Skiff Guard) — STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FIRST ORDER STORMTROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) — STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES WOOKIEE (HOLIDAY EDITION)
DC Multiverse Flashpoint Aquaman Build A Wave Revealed
McFarlane Toys have shared out a new shot of Flashpoint Aquaman. He will be part of a Target exclusive Build A wave which will release slowly through 2023, similar to the Batman Beyond and Crime Syndicate runs. No word yet on other figures or the Build A Figure yet, but he will be going up next week so stay tuned.
Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. – Premium Scale Godzilla Statue by Mondo
On sale today from Mondo is the new Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. – Premium Scale Godzilla Statue. The statue is based on Godzilla’s appearance i nthe 2003 movie Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. The statue stands at 16″ tall on a diorama display base. It includes 2 Mothra Larva, a swap closed lower jaw, swap out lower jaw chomping on Mothra’s keg, a heat ray attack portrait, and an interchangeable tail with an attacking Mothra Larva.
Star Wars The Black Series Admiral Ackbar ROTJ 40th Exclusive
It’s a Trap! This one popped yesterday while we were offline a bit, but Hasbro Pulse now has a Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary retro card packaging version of Admiral Ackbar. A clean white and bone getup with his Mon Calamari rusty red head and arms gives a classic Black Series release his due. This is exclusive to Pulse, retailing for $27.99 and due to ship December 1st 2022 (faints again). Read on for deets and hit the link to snag yours.
McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Hush Batman
Now fix the black and gray and release it as a single!. I'm kinda impressed actually. Looks excellent. Nice. Can’t wait to see more pics of this. Everyone is making Hush figures. Can we PLEASE get Poison Ivy from somebody?. Quote:. Originally Posted by IzzyTipsy. Everyone is making Hush...
SWBS Vel Sartha and TVC Aldhani Cassian Pre-Orders are Live
Pre-Orders are now live for the two figures revealed yesterday via StarWars.com’s Bring Home The Galaxy promotions. The Black Series gets Vel Sartha at $24.99 with a Summer 2023 release, and Vintage Collection gets Cassian Andor in his Aldhani disguise at $16.99 with a Summer 2023 release as well. Check our sponsors below to snag your copies!
I Am Groot – Hot Toys Groot Figures
Pre-orders are live for the new Groot 1/1 Scale Figure from Hot Toys. The figure is based on the I Am Groot shorts on Disney+. The figure stands a little over 10″ tall. It includes three interchangeable portraits, multiple swap out hands, removable “Hercules” style leafy accessories, removable “Poodle” style leafy accessories, cucumbers for his eyes, and a drawing. The Deluxe Version adds a translucent articulated Iuwa figure, and removable pajamas.
Star Wars – Imperial Probe Droid Statue by Sideshow
Sideshow Collectibles has opened up pre-orders for their new Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – Imperial Probe Droid Premium Format Figure. The statue is cast in Polystone, and stands at 27″ tall on a themed display base. It features light up functions on the eyes, rotating legs, and can play the transmission sounds from the movie. It’s priced at $875. Look for it to be released between June and September of 2023. Check out the pre-order link, photos, and full details after the jump.
New DC Direct Statues – Batman Cowan B&W, 2 Jokers, Batgirl
DC Direct – Batman Black & White – Batman by Denys Cowan (Resin) McFarlane Toys – DC Direct – DC Designer Series – The Joker & Batman by Greg Capullo (Resin) McFarlane Toys – DC Direct – The Joker: Purple Craze – The Joker by Bruce Timm (Resin)
Amazon Coupons for Toys and Action Figures – Week of 10/31/22
Little late this week, but the deals are still trucking along! Amazon.com is dropping coupons and discounts for action figures and toys like crazy recently, with new items being randomly put on discount and given coupons throughout each day. While we highly suggest keeping an eye on things if you are looking for something specific, we will try to round up what we find here as well each day, updating throughout the week. Be aware some of these items have both a default discount AND a coupon available, pushing their prices down significantly. And they may come and go in an instant.
Masters of the Universe x Fall Guys Collector 4 Pack
In addition to the Shogun Masters dropping tomorrow, MattelCreations also has a MOTU x Fall Guys 4 pack up for order right now. Featuring He-Man, Skeletor, Teela and Battle Cat, all four are done up in the artistic style of the Fall Guys video game. The set comes in a collector package with a retail of $50 USD. Ship date is on or before September 2023. Read on for pics and details, then hit the link below to snag your set!
Super7 has just posted up the new Wave 9 of TMNT Ultimates! Each will come with a wide array of accessories and alt parts. Retail is $55 USD with the exception of Wingnut and Screwloose being $75 USD. Ship dates are an estimated Fall 2023. Read on for pics and details, hit our sponsors below to snag your copy!
