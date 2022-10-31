Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Minnesota actor brings cameras to home state to film movie starring Beau Bridges
MINNEAPOLIS -- An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota."Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on Marisa Coughlan's life. "It's certainly inspired by the relationship with my dad, my experiences creatively as a creative person and as a mom," Coughlan said.Coughlan plays Jane, a struggling actress with two kids who comes home to Minnesota to be with her ailing dad, played by Beau Bridges. In the process she reconnects with her high school sweetheart.Coughlan says the film highlights the difficulties for women in mid-life."We're...
landgrantholyland.com
Big Ten men’s basketball team preview: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Coach: Ben Johnson (second season) 2021-22 record: 13-17 (4-16) Players returning: Jamison Battle, Parker Fox, Isaiah Ihnen, Treyton Thompson. Players departed: Payton Willis, E.J. Stephens, Luke Loewe, Eric Curry, Abdoulaye Thiam, Charlie Daniels and Sean Sutherlin. Key additions: Dawson Garcia (North Carolina), Ta’Lon Cooper (Morehead State), Taurus Samuels (Dartmouth), Pharrel...
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 71-55 Exhibition Win over St. Olaf
Down five players to injury including two preseason All Big Ten honored talents, the Minnesota Gophers defeated St. Olaf 71-55 in tonight's exhibition win at Williams Arena. The Gophers were led in scoring by a trio of true freshmen (along with Ta'Lon Cooper) highlighted by 14 points from Joshua Ola-Joseph off the bench. Here are our Five Takeaways from GI.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 4-6)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Halloween is over and across the state local businesses are already getting prepared for the holidays. From holiday markets to celebrations of local art, there are plenty of activities in Minnesota this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Art...
Will big storm deliver needed rainfall or be another rain-fail for Minnesota?
The odds of a significant rainfall in Minnesota and Wisconsin are increasing, though buyer beware because the storm system expected to eject into the Upper Midwest just began reaching the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. Southern Minnesota really needs the rain. Last week's drought update shows areas of severe and extreme...
Minnesota Had Six Big Powerball Winners Halloween Night
Halloween night arrived and the Powerball jackpot had risen to a whopping $1 billion. While nobody claimed that jackpot, there were other cash winners and six of them were in Minnesota. The Minnesota winners each claimed $50,000 which means they had 4 of 5 numbers correct plus the Powerball number....
KIMT
Much needed rainfall expected across Iowa and Minnesota
A storm system and trailing cold front are moving into the region, bringing us more cloud cover today. Eventually, rain showers will develop and move into the area tonight and rain will be likely across Iowa and Minnesota on Friday, with more expected on Saturday. Rainfall amounts could top one inch for some, which would be great considering the current drought conditions. After the cold front passes, colder air will move in, and if it gets cold enough Saturday morning, some wet snow may mix in with the rain. Depending upon when that happens, a slushy accumulation on the grass may occur.
Trick-or-treating forecast | Will big storm hit Minnesota this weekend?
The sun sets at 6:02 p.m. and temps should be in the low 50s when kids are out trick-or-treating around that time Monday, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. As nice as it is for Halloween – it's the warmest Halloween since 2000 – temps will be close to 70 on Tuesday and likely into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. After that, the forecast gets more interesting as the pattern changes.
Browse Most Relatable Minnesota Merch You’ll See Today and I Love it!
"Why do you live in Minnesota?" How many times as a Minnesotan have you actually been asked that question? Too many to count is probably your answer. Right there with you. Our question back to anyone asking us that usually would be, why DON'T you live in Minnesota. We have...
mprnews.org
As RSV surges in Minnesota, journalist Jana Shortal shares her son's story
The number of kids in Minnesota with RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, tripled during the month of October. Most of the time it causes mild cold-like symptoms. Currently, more than 100 people are hospitalized in the state from RSV. KARE 11 journalist Jana Shortal needed to call in sick this week...
thriftyminnesota.com
Bachman’s Holiday Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour
One of our favorite annual traditions is coming up soon. We love to get ideas for our home at the Bachman’s annual holiday event!. We all know winter is coming. Perhaps not exactly when we want it to arrive but eventually it will be here. We all have different reasons for enjoying it, or making the best of it, but either way if we live in Minnesota, somehow we get through winter.
Frey says Alexander's Twitter outburst 'falls below the conduct' expected of his office
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he has advised Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander to stay off Twitter after he had an outburst on the platform last month.
Six Winning $50K Powerball Tickets in Minnesota on Monday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) for the next drawing Wednesday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last (Monday) night – white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13. While...
visitcookcounty.com
Our Top 8 Tips for Seeing the Northern Lights in Minnesota
For many, seeing the northern lights is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s a chance to experience the mystical, feel connected with something almost otherworldly and experience natural beauty at its utmost perfection. There is simply no comparison to seeing the northern lights with your own eyes. Despite what you may...
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time
The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
Big weekend storm system: What impacts will it bring to Minnesota?
Record warmth on Wednesday as temps on Nov. 2 (!) will blast into the 70s, and then meteorologist Sven Sundgaard goes in depth on what a significant storm system could bring to Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin this weekend. Dry conditions, fire danger, lower air quality – 0:26. Record-breaking warmth...
What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Sept-Oct. 2022?
According to the Nielsen Audio ratings, the No. 1 station in the Twin Cities market in the latest reporting period is FM 100.3 KFXN, better known as sports talk station KFAN. The ratings are based on average quarter hour share for people ages 6 and up between 6 a.m. and midnight, Monday-Sunday. Shares are based on the number of people in the metro market who are listening at a given time.
mprnews.org
Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota
Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs
Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
Comments / 0