Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Gisele Bundchen Divorce: ‘It’s a Very Amicable Situation’

By Kaitlin Simpson
 3 days ago

Speaking his mind. Tom Brady is breaking his silence amid his divorce from Gisele Bündchen .

“I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work, and they deal with at home,” the NFL star, 45, said during the SiriusXM podcast “ Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray " on Monday, October 31. “Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation, and I'm really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

He continued: “So that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad.”

When the Buccaneers player was asked if it was challenging compartmentalizing , Brady went on to explain “That’s what being a professional is.”

“I've dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years, and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion reflected. “I think the interesting thing for a football player, or an athlete in general, is ... I always say we're not actors. Even though we're on TV, you know, that is our real self out there. We're trying to do our best.”

Brady continued to reflect on how the public has gotten to know him over the years and how he put his “authentic self” out there to compete with his teammates every day and give it his all.

“We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do,” the California native shared. “I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well. And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way. So I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I'm gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I'm here.”

The supermodel, 42, and the quarterback confirmed the news of their divorce on Friday, October 28. The pair had been married for 13 years. Brady’s comments on the “Let’s Go!” podcast were his first time speaking out since he announced his divorce last week.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote via Instagram at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Prior to the model and athlete announcing their split, Us Weekly confirmed the duo hired divorce lawyers and were living separately .

Bündchen reportedly described their marriage as “irretrievably broken” in court documents obtained by TMZ. A judge declared the former couple legally single . The docs also noted that the former spouses completed a “Parent Education and Family Stabilization Course” prior to their split. The twosome share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Bündchen is also the stepmother of Jack, 15, whom Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan .

