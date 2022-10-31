ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccook, IL

cwbchicago.com

Lakeview man threatened to skin Republican gubernatorial candidate alive, prosecutors say: ‘I literally made it so he and his entire family is on lockdown. I love it.’

Outraged by campaign ads for Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, a Chicago man left a threatening voicemail at the politician’s office and then bragged to his friends on Snapchat about what he had done, prosecutors said Wednesday. Scott Lennox, 21, of the 3300 block of North Lake Shore Drive,...
CHICAGO, IL
kbsi23.com

1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
oakpark.com

Helpless in Oak Park

Last Tuesday afternoon, my wife and I parked our only car in front of Old Navy behind Lake and Harlem. Much to our puzzlement, our car could not be found when we returned 10 minutes later. It had been “stolen” — illegally towed some 5 miles away to Melrose Park and held for ransom. We immediately contacted the responsible party whose representative was unrelenting and stated that the only way to retrieve our car was to come to their auto prison and pay a fee of $218.50. We felt utterly helpless.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County Forest Preserve asks people to vote for property tax increase

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County voters have some big decisions when it comes to the Illinois gubernatorial race, congressional races – and now, trees.There is a referendum on the ballot in Cook County asking property owners to pay more for the county's forest preserves. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, this is the first time in almost 80 years the Cook County Forest Preserve District is asking voters for more money.Some voters have gotten mailers asking for a "yes" vote to restore and improve forest preserve land. There are roughly 70,000 acres of such land."This has been a...
COOK COUNTY, IL
villageoflisle.org

Lisle Police to Dispose of More than 50 Unclaimed Bicycles

The Lisle Police Department has more than 50 unclaimed bicycles in storage that the department will dispose of. These bicycles have been held for 6-months or longer, and any associated police reports with them have been closed with no owners coming forward to claim them. Any citizen missing a bicycle...
LISLE, IL
WGN News

Police: Bank robbed in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
JOLIET, IL
nadignewspapers.com

City drops Six Corners Chamber as service provider for SSA due to management issue, but Ald. Gardiner, chamber claim politics at play; management restriction left out of 2022 contract after being in 2021 service agreement

The city Department of Planning and Development has removed the Six Corners Chamber of Commerce as service provider for the Six Corners Special Service Area, whose $260,000 budget is funded through a tax primarily on commercial properties. In a statement, the department claims that the decision was made because of...
CHICAGO, IL
skokie.org

Skokie Police Department Installs ALPR Cameras

The Skokie Police Department will soon install 12 automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in strategic areas around the community to solve and reduce crime. The cameras will be used to help prevent and investigate crime by providing objective evidence, including license plate numbers and vehicle characteristics. To proactively prevent...
SKOKIE, IL
WGNtv.com

‘Always smiling’: Tips wanted after suburban woman shot, killed in car

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — No one is in custody after a suburban woman was shot and killed in Bolingbrook last month. On Oct. 6, just before 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to a park in the 800 block of Poplar Lane for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Once on the scene, police located a 32-year-old woman, later identified as Cristina Lahoz, of Harwood Heights, in the driver’s seat.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park’s 7-Eleven to be included in gas station hour ordinance

In a surprising twist, the representatives of Oak Park’s two 7-Eleven convenience stores asked to have their shops included in the ordinance that prohibits gas stations from operating overnight. The request was made during an Oct. 25 public hearing for the controversial ordinance which the board adopted Sept. 19. Gas stations have filed a lawsuit against the village for enacting it, but their arguments were subverted by 7-Eleven leadership.
OAK PARK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Suspects displayed gun, robbed Skokie bank: FBI

SKOKIE, Ill. - The FBI is searching for two suspects wanted for robbing a bank in Skokie Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:07 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located at 9553 Skokie Blvd. The two suspects verbally demanded funds and displayed a gun.
SKOKIE, IL
wjol.com

Entrance Ramp Now Open Following Rollover Crash

A roll over crash has Route 30 ramp to northbound I-55 was closed. A crash occurred at 4:30 a.m. Several emergency vehicles are on the scene. Witnesses report a motorist was trying to make a left turn from Route 30 onto the ramp to I-55 northbound. That car flipped over and another may be in the field. Joliet police were on the scene, it reopened at about 6:30 a.m.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in shooting in Joliet that left homes sprayed with gunfire

JOLIET, Illinois - A man was murdered in Joliet on Sunday, and the shooter left shell casings and homes sprayed with gunfire. Joliet police said that at 12:20, officers responded to Columbia and Henderson and found a crashed SUV. Inside was a man, 27, who was dead. He had been...
JOLIET, IL

