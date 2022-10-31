Read full article on original website
vfpress.news
Melrose Police And Fire Board Win Lawsuit Filed By Fired Police Officer
Monday, October 31, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Melrose Park officials announced earlier this month that they won a lawsuit filed against the village’s fire and police board by a police officer who was fired. “The Melrose Park Board of Fire and Police Commissioners was handed a...
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview man threatened to skin Republican gubernatorial candidate alive, prosecutors say: ‘I literally made it so he and his entire family is on lockdown. I love it.’
Outraged by campaign ads for Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, a Chicago man left a threatening voicemail at the politician’s office and then bragged to his friends on Snapchat about what he had done, prosecutors said Wednesday. Scott Lennox, 21, of the 3300 block of North Lake Shore Drive,...
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
oakpark.com
Helpless in Oak Park
Last Tuesday afternoon, my wife and I parked our only car in front of Old Navy behind Lake and Harlem. Much to our puzzlement, our car could not be found when we returned 10 minutes later. It had been “stolen” — illegally towed some 5 miles away to Melrose Park and held for ransom. We immediately contacted the responsible party whose representative was unrelenting and stated that the only way to retrieve our car was to come to their auto prison and pay a fee of $218.50. We felt utterly helpless.
Suburban Chicago Trustee Who Lost His Job Due To Felony Convictions Wants Job Back
A suburban trustee who lost his job when his felony convictions became public says he wants his job back. Larry Sapp says he wants people to know the truth about his past. He also says he wants his job back. An Army veteran, Sapp says he suffered a sexual assault...
Cook County Forest Preserve asks people to vote for property tax increase
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County voters have some big decisions when it comes to the Illinois gubernatorial race, congressional races – and now, trees.There is a referendum on the ballot in Cook County asking property owners to pay more for the county's forest preserves. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, this is the first time in almost 80 years the Cook County Forest Preserve District is asking voters for more money.Some voters have gotten mailers asking for a "yes" vote to restore and improve forest preserve land. There are roughly 70,000 acres of such land."This has been a...
Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III appears in court
The man accused of opening fire during Highland Park Fourth of July parade and killing seven people is due back in court Tuesday.
2 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Campton Hills crash involving school bus, police say
Two people were killed and two more were seriously hurt in a west suburban crash involving a school bus, police said.
villageoflisle.org
Lisle Police to Dispose of More than 50 Unclaimed Bicycles
The Lisle Police Department has more than 50 unclaimed bicycles in storage that the department will dispose of. These bicycles have been held for 6-months or longer, and any associated police reports with them have been closed with no owners coming forward to claim them. Any citizen missing a bicycle...
fox32chicago.com
Tinley Park dentist sentenced to federal prison for $1.2M fraud scheme
CHICAGO - A suburban Chicago dentist has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for illegally collecting $1.2 million in medical care loans for alleged dental work that was never performed. Michael Egan, 57, of Orland Park, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a wire fraud...
Police: Bank robbed in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
nadignewspapers.com
City drops Six Corners Chamber as service provider for SSA due to management issue, but Ald. Gardiner, chamber claim politics at play; management restriction left out of 2022 contract after being in 2021 service agreement
The city Department of Planning and Development has removed the Six Corners Chamber of Commerce as service provider for the Six Corners Special Service Area, whose $260,000 budget is funded through a tax primarily on commercial properties. In a statement, the department claims that the decision was made because of...
skokie.org
Skokie Police Department Installs ALPR Cameras
The Skokie Police Department will soon install 12 automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in strategic areas around the community to solve and reduce crime. The cameras will be used to help prevent and investigate crime by providing objective evidence, including license plate numbers and vehicle characteristics. To proactively prevent...
WGNtv.com
‘Always smiling’: Tips wanted after suburban woman shot, killed in car
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — No one is in custody after a suburban woman was shot and killed in Bolingbrook last month. On Oct. 6, just before 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to a park in the 800 block of Poplar Lane for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Once on the scene, police located a 32-year-old woman, later identified as Cristina Lahoz, of Harwood Heights, in the driver’s seat.
oakpark.com
Oak Park’s 7-Eleven to be included in gas station hour ordinance
In a surprising twist, the representatives of Oak Park’s two 7-Eleven convenience stores asked to have their shops included in the ordinance that prohibits gas stations from operating overnight. The request was made during an Oct. 25 public hearing for the controversial ordinance which the board adopted Sept. 19. Gas stations have filed a lawsuit against the village for enacting it, but their arguments were subverted by 7-Eleven leadership.
Suspects displayed gun, robbed Skokie bank: FBI
SKOKIE, Ill. - The FBI is searching for two suspects wanted for robbing a bank in Skokie Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:07 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located at 9553 Skokie Blvd. The two suspects verbally demanded funds and displayed a gun.
wjol.com
Entrance Ramp Now Open Following Rollover Crash
A roll over crash has Route 30 ramp to northbound I-55 was closed. A crash occurred at 4:30 a.m. Several emergency vehicles are on the scene. Witnesses report a motorist was trying to make a left turn from Route 30 onto the ramp to I-55 northbound. That car flipped over and another may be in the field. Joliet police were on the scene, it reopened at about 6:30 a.m.
‘We Cannot Continue to Normalize This': Activists, Alderman Outraged At Garfield Park Mass Shooting
Chicago police continue to search for suspects and a motive after a mass shooting in Garfield Park on Halloween night. At least 14 people were hit by gunfire, including three children. A woman was also injured trying to escape when she was hit by an oncoming car. "It began, then...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in shooting in Joliet that left homes sprayed with gunfire
JOLIET, Illinois - A man was murdered in Joliet on Sunday, and the shooter left shell casings and homes sprayed with gunfire. Joliet police said that at 12:20, officers responded to Columbia and Henderson and found a crashed SUV. Inside was a man, 27, who was dead. He had been...
Illinois Woman Leaves Store With a Cart Full of Booze, and Pocket Full of Heroin
An Orland Park, Illinois woman walked out of a grocery store with a cart full of booze that she didn't pay for. The funny part of the story, that wasn't really why she was arrested...PATCH. I forget my wallet all the time...I will leave for a store, or work, or...
