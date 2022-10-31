Read full article on original website
Rochester Chipotle to Reopen Tomorrow with New Drive-Thru Option
Over the past few months (maybe almost a year now?) people have been wondering what the heck is going on at our Rochester, MN Chipotle locations. Mainly because the hours got all wonky and there was nowhere online that had the correct hours. Then the South Broadway location closed. But good news, that location is reopening tomorrow (on the 4th) and with something new and exciting!
10 Best Spots for Tasty Comfort Food in Rochester
We all need it every once in a while: comfort food. Ahhhh... Most of the time it's on days that just didn't go your way, you're exhausted, and you need a little pick me up and comfort food is just the thing. So I wanted to create a list of the best spots for comfort food in Rochester, Minnesota.
First Christmas Market of the Season is Next Week in Rochester
It's the beginning of November, Halloween just wrapped up and people are already in the holiday mood! I'm a big fan of the holidays but this is too early for me. But believe it or not, coming up next week is the first Christmas market of the season in Rochester, MN.
New Restaurant Opening In Town About 20 Minutes From Rochester
Some big changes are happening in Southeast Minnesota for a few small towns not far from Rochester, Minnesota. Sadly, one business is closing by the end of 2022. It's not all sad news though because when that door closes for a final time, a new business will be getting closer to opening.
The Rochester Corner That Takes You on a Time-Warp
Who knew that, just by walking around this corner in southwest Rochester, you could be transported back in time?!?. Let me say first that I'm somewhat addicted to Google Maps. I've always loved maps, even when I was a kid, but the interactivity Google has brought about is really amazing. I use the Google Maps app all the time on my phone.
KAAL-TV
Rochester family goes above and beyond with Halloween decorations, helps local food bank
(ABC 6 News) – It’s been nearly a decade since the Boyer family started to put up their path of inflatables. Today, there are more than 140 inflatables (and counting,) along with 25 animatronics. Homeowner Mike Boyer guesses it takes about 120 – 130 hours to put everything...
Festival of Trees is Back in Rochester at New Location
Have you ever been inside a winter wonderland? One of Rochester, Minnesota's favorites is coming back at the end of November, and Santa is coming too. Festival of Trees is Back in Rochester, Minnesota at New Location in 2022. Have you ever been inside a winter wonderland? One of Rochester's...
Rochester Coffee Shop Brings Holiday Drinks + Cups Back Tomorrow
A coffee shop in Rochester, Minnesota is wasting no time kicking off the holiday season now that it's November. It's a popular coffee shop in town but also across the country. Starbucks Holiday Drinks, Food, and Cups Back November 3rd. Yep, Starbucks' annual holiday drinks, food, and cups are coming...
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
We Now Know What Location In Minnesota Is Illegal for Photos
Our family rarely has professional photos done. There is a reason for that and I'll explain it below. But, I did pony up some cash for a professional photographer a few years ago to take pictures of my kids. Honestly, they are some of my favorite photos but I just learned that we broke the law at one of the locations where the photos were taken at in Rochester, Minnesota. Yes, my kids (and I) broke the law!
Donation Paves Way for New Pastoral Center in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An anonymous donation has paved the way for construction of a new pastoral center in Rochester. Bishop of the Winona-Rochester Diocese Robert Barron announced the donation Thursday. The announcement means the Diocese will move the Bishop's office to Rochester. Citing Rochester’s population and that 65% of...
Record-Setting High and Cold Temperatures Possible Right Now in Minnesota
If you enjoy the extremes of Minnesota weather, the current weather we're experiencing is right up your alley. It seems like just about EVERY state in the country makes that same joke about how if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes and it'll change. Maybe we exaggerated a little bit, but here in Minnesota, it really IS true. Or kinda true. At least right now, anyway.
4 Steps to Get Free World Series Doritos Locos Taco
It used to be Baseball, hotdogs, apple pie, and ... what was it? A fancy beret? Anyway, swap out hotdogs and throw in tacos because "everyone" gets a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell thanks to the World Series and a stolen base!. You Had Me At Free Taco...
Fatal Fire in Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Fire Marshal was dispatched to Zumbrota today to investigate a fatal fire. The Zumbrota Police Department says the fire was reported at 1:12 PM at 630 West 5th Street where a smoke detector was sounding an alarm and a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the home. Zumbrota Police Chief Patrick Callahan says Zumbrota firefighters found the house engulfed in smoke when they arrived at the scene.
Popular Singing Doctor in Rochester Is Back With New Song
Way back in 2017, we started hearing a voice in Southeast Minnesota that was not just amazing...it was phenomenal. The person behind the voice soon became known as the popular Dr. Elvis who was working at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Five years later, he's singing for all of us again!
KEYC
Paul Stewart: Waseca’s most addictive voice
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - His voice is addictive, no matter what genre he is singing. Kelsey and Lisa recently caught up with Paul Stewart of Waseca. For Stewart, it’s all about using his “gift” to help people in his community feel good and to give them a good time. To listen to Paul’s music or to check out his performance schedule, you can search for Paul Stewart’s professional page on Facebook.
Update Planned Thursday in Rochester Suspicious Death Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department plan to provide an update Thursday afternoon on a suspicious death investigation that began this past summer. Authorities responded to a farm east of Rochester after a man mowing grass discovered the body of 28-year-old Tia...
Rochester Has New Bike & Pedestrian Friendly Transportation Plan
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council voted 6-1 last night to adopt a long-range plan for adding bike, pedestrian, and wheelchair-friendly features to the city's transportation systems,. A public hearing on the "Active Transportation Plan" was held two weeks ago, but the City Council held off on...
Student Seen Pointing BB Gun in Rochester School Parking Lot
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A student at Rochester Century High School is facing discipline after they were seen pointing a BB gun out of a car in the school’s parking lot Tuesday. A statement from Rochester Public Schools indicates Century leadership was informed of the incident by students. Officials...
Jason Aldean Announces Summer 2023 Show In Minnesota
'Tis the season for concert announcements! Fresh off his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour, Jason Aldean has announced a special one-night show in Minnesota, giving us all something to look forward to next year. This is the latest in what feels like a big wave of concert announcements lately. On...
