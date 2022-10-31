ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Chipotle to Reopen Tomorrow with New Drive-Thru Option

Over the past few months (maybe almost a year now?) people have been wondering what the heck is going on at our Rochester, MN Chipotle locations. Mainly because the hours got all wonky and there was nowhere online that had the correct hours. Then the South Broadway location closed. But good news, that location is reopening tomorrow (on the 4th) and with something new and exciting!
10 Best Spots for Tasty Comfort Food in Rochester

We all need it every once in a while: comfort food. Ahhhh... Most of the time it's on days that just didn't go your way, you're exhausted, and you need a little pick me up and comfort food is just the thing. So I wanted to create a list of the best spots for comfort food in Rochester, Minnesota.
The Rochester Corner That Takes You on a Time-Warp

Who knew that, just by walking around this corner in southwest Rochester, you could be transported back in time?!?. Let me say first that I'm somewhat addicted to Google Maps. I've always loved maps, even when I was a kid, but the interactivity Google has brought about is really amazing. I use the Google Maps app all the time on my phone.
We Now Know What Location In Minnesota Is Illegal for Photos

Our family rarely has professional photos done. There is a reason for that and I'll explain it below. But, I did pony up some cash for a professional photographer a few years ago to take pictures of my kids. Honestly, they are some of my favorite photos but I just learned that we broke the law at one of the locations where the photos were taken at in Rochester, Minnesota. Yes, my kids (and I) broke the law!
Donation Paves Way for New Pastoral Center in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An anonymous donation has paved the way for construction of a new pastoral center in Rochester. Bishop of the Winona-Rochester Diocese Robert Barron announced the donation Thursday. The announcement means the Diocese will move the Bishop's office to Rochester. Citing Rochester’s population and that 65% of...
Record-Setting High and Cold Temperatures Possible Right Now in Minnesota

If you enjoy the extremes of Minnesota weather, the current weather we're experiencing is right up your alley. It seems like just about EVERY state in the country makes that same joke about how if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes and it'll change. Maybe we exaggerated a little bit, but here in Minnesota, it really IS true. Or kinda true. At least right now, anyway.
Fatal Fire in Zumbrota

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Fire Marshal was dispatched to Zumbrota today to investigate a fatal fire. The Zumbrota Police Department says the fire was reported at 1:12 PM at 630 West 5th Street where a smoke detector was sounding an alarm and a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the home. Zumbrota Police Chief Patrick Callahan says Zumbrota firefighters found the house engulfed in smoke when they arrived at the scene.
Paul Stewart: Waseca’s most addictive voice

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - His voice is addictive, no matter what genre he is singing. Kelsey and Lisa recently caught up with Paul Stewart of Waseca. For Stewart, it’s all about using his “gift” to help people in his community feel good and to give them a good time. To listen to Paul’s music or to check out his performance schedule, you can search for Paul Stewart’s professional page on Facebook.
Jason Aldean Announces Summer 2023 Show In Minnesota

'Tis the season for concert announcements! Fresh off his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour, Jason Aldean has announced a special one-night show in Minnesota, giving us all something to look forward to next year. This is the latest in what feels like a big wave of concert announcements lately. On...
