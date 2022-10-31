Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
A Michigan judge tried to block an abortion rights measure. His ex-wife says he helped her get an abortion in college.
PLYMOUTH, Mich. — When Brian Zahra learned that he had impregnated his 20-year-old girlfriend in May 1983, he grabbed the Yellow Pages, found an abortion clinic in the Detroit suburbs and made an appointment, the woman told NBC News in an interview last month. They were of the same...
Bay News 9
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
WASHINGTON (AP) — After weeks of reassuring talk about America's economy and inflation, President Joe Biden turned Wednesday night to a darker, more urgent message, warning in the final days of midterm election voting that democracy itself is under threat from former President Donald Trump's election-denying lies and the violence he said they inspire.
Bay News 9
New studies give insight into impact of Roe v. Wade being overturned
Three newly released studies give a closer look at the impact of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which ended the constitutional right to an abortion. New research shows that fewer women in Texas are terminating their pregnancies at clinical facilities, but that some women are sidestepping the state’s new abortion ban by obtaining abortion pills through the mail.
Bay News 9
Warning of threats, Biden says 'we can't take democracy for granted any longer'
With just six days to go until the midterm elections, President Joe Biden spoke bluntly about threats to democracy, and decried political violence and intimidation. He cited former President Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” — the repeated lie, told over and over, that the 2020 presidential election had been “stolen” — for the rise in political violence, including the assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.
Bay News 9
Biden on California rescue mission as House Democrats falter
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — In an urgent plea as his party faces the potential loss of House and Senate control, President Joe Biden asked voters Thursday to go to the polls to support Democratic candidates, warning that a Republican Congress would reshape America by cutting back on health care and threatening abortion rights and retirement security.
Bay News 9
As Biden decries political violence, officials warn of 'heightened threat' to midterms
In a speech Wednesday evening, President Joe Biden issued a stark warning about political violence – invoking both the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and the recent attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "In this moment, we have to confront those lies...
Bay News 9
Democrat Morgan McGarvey touts bipartisan record in Congress bid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As a Democrat in Kentucky’s overwhelmingly Republican state Senate, Morgan McGarvey knows what it is like to be in the minority party. Still, in 10 years in the legislature, McGarvey has authored 18 bills that become law — a record of getting things done that he touts as he campaigns for Congress.
Bay News 9
Decision 2022: Overview of the race for Congressional districts 13, 15
Spectrum Bay News 9’s Holly Gregory sat down with political analysts April Schiff (Republican) and Sean Shaw (Democrat) to dicuss the state of the race for Congressional Districts 13 and 15. Schiff is the president and co-founder of “Strategic Solutions of Florida”, a political consulting firm. She possesses over...
Indigenous people might be heading to the polls in greater numbers
The Indigenous peoples of the Americas are the keepers of the new world’s history — in fact, their annals predate the very construct of the “new world.” And yet, they have been conspicuously absent from political life in the United States. With a history marred by brutality, genocide, ethnic cleansing, dispossession and exclusion,...
Bay News 9
As clocks fall back, permanent daylight saving bill remains stalled in Congress
In March, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill that would have done away with biannual clock changes by making daylight saving time permanent. Despite initial enthusiasm from some House members, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and as Americans prepare to wind their clocks back this weekend, the legislation is stuck in the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Bay News 9
As midterms loom, Democrats, Republicans vie for Latino voters
With the midterm elections just days away, Spectrum News is taking a look at one final topic shaping this political season – and that is Latino voters, the fastest-growing racial and ethnic electoral bloc whose support might swing races in key battleground states like Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania. What...
Bay News 9
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week. In a statement, Pelosi wrote that “Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home."
