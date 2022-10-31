ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20+ Chapman Faculty Make Top 2% List

More than 20 Chapman University faculty members have made the prestigious worldwide top 2% of scientists database compiled by Stanford University. “This database shows the caliber of Chapman’s faculty and reinforces our trajectory toward becoming a top-tier institution that emphasizes high-level research and the best quality of education for our students,” said Chapman President Daniele C. Struppa.
OC high school coffee cart serves up drinks, education

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A mobile coffee cart at Ocean View High School in Huntington Beach not only serves up hot drinks, it serves up lessons for the students who run it. The Ocean Brew coffee cart is run by a group of students in the school’s IDEAS program,...
Chapman Hosts ‘Shark Tank’-Style Panther Cage Match

Panther Cage Match – a “Shark Tank”-style competition – was held Oct. 28 at Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics for the first time in three years. Organizers got 26 pitch applications, which were narrowed to six finalists. The six teams or...
The Kindness of Color: The Story of Two Families

Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences recently welcomed author Janice Munemitsu, whose family was imprisoned in a Japanese American internment camp, and Sylvia Mendez, a plaintiff in the Mendez et al. v. Westminster school desegregation case, as part of Wilkinson’s Engaging the World initiative, Leading the Conversation on Ethnic Studies. The discussion explored the obstacles faced by the Mendez and Munemitsu families, and the exchange of kindnesses that helped them endure racism and hardships exacerbated by World War II. In her book, The Kindness of Color: The Story of Two Families and Mendez et al v. Westminster, the 1947 Desegregation of California Public Schools, Munemitsu examines this story of allyship, in hopes that her book “inspires us to cultivate increasing kindness toward one another.”
Orange, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Orange, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pasadena High School football team will have a game with El Modena High School on November 03, 2022, 19:00:00. 2022 CIF-SS Div. 3 Football Playoffs (First Round)
California Mural Honoring Latinas Defaced With “White Power” Graffiti

This week, a Costa Mesa public mural celebrating influential Latinas from Orange County was defaced by white supremacist graffiti. Created in 2020 by Alicia Rojas, the 74-foot-long mural featured panels bearing portraits of eight poderosas, or strong women, on a painted background of lush foliage. The panels were relocated to Heritage Park in Santa Ana last year, but were replaced by the women’s names and poetry verses in English and Spanish.
Life? or Theater?: A Compilation of Artwork by Charlotte Salomon

Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and the Rodgers Center for Holocaust Education welcomed scholar Monica Bohm-Duchen to speak about Life? or Theater?: a compilation of artwork by Charlotte Salomon, a talented Berlin-born artist who, at the age of twenty-six and five months pregnant, was murdered at the Auschwitz death camp in World War II.
Why Irvine, California is a Favorite with International Travelers

A small, big city with a diverse diaspora that attracts travelers from far and near, Irvine, California in Orange County exudes the perfect blend of a suburban and urban vibe. Beyond housing major technology startups, Irvine is also home to the prestigious University of California Irvine, which attracts prospective international students looking to tour the campus or enroll for a program. Natural beauty is abounding in Irvine. It affords a scenic coastline dotted with nearby beaches, acres of parks and protected habitats and one-of-a-kind attractions. Coupled with perfect weather 350 days in a year, Irvine has something for everyone, and international visitors can expect a multifaceted experience while on a holiday in Irvine.
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park

Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
Whimsical Rock House in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach, California – The “Rock House” is a piece of whimsical real estate art on a desirable beachfront lot in Laguna Beach. The unique home was designed by Brion Jeannette Architecture. It is an exquisite landmark inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi. The 3,000-square-foot 3 bedroom...
Five ramen spots in Orange County to check out

The powerful duo creamy broth and chewy noodles is a comfort meal that encapsulates a warm hug on days when you need it the most. Ramen is a traditional Japanese dish loved by many served in a flavorful broth with thick or thin noodles adorned in toppings, such as a slice of pork, a soft-boiled egg and scallions.
Part Ghost Kitchen, Part Food Hall, a Futuristic Dining Destination Opens in Orange County

Local Kitchens, a food hall with nine locations in the Bay Area, opened its first Southern California branch in Huntington Beach last Thursday, October 27. The seven brands inside the newest outlet at 7151 Warner Avenue include Los Angeles restaurants Chicas Tacos and Hanchic; Bay Area imports SAJJ Mediterranean and Sushirrito; and Southern California brands Baby’s Badass Burgers, Backyard Bowls, and Locali.
In-N-Out announces 75th Anniversary festival at Pomona Raceway

Beloved California burger chain In-N-Out is gearing up to celebrate its 75th birthday with a massive public “shindig.” The “75th Anniversary Festival” was announced by In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder in a video posted to the company’s website on Tuesday. The celebration takes place at the Pomona Raceway on Oct. 22, 2023, almost one year away […]
8 OC Restaurants and Bars to Cozy Up in This Fall

From Romantic Dining Spots to Moody Speakeasies, These Orange County Restaurants and Bars are Worth Visiting This Fall. As soon as the temperature begins to drop (at least a few degrees) in SoCal, we’re ready to celebrate all things quintessentially comforting. Break out the sweaters and boots for a night out on the town because the crisp autumn air signaled alfresco dining to move indoors (or at least next to a heater). It’s time to get cozy and snuggle up at our eight favorite restaurants and bars in Orange County this season.
