This 76ers-Warriors Trade Features Joel Embiid
It’s time to get crazy. To be specific, it’s time to overreact to early season results in the NBA. We’re officially in that sweet spot – the sample size is large enough that we can pretend it matters. Some teams are exceeding expectations. Others are falling...
This Jazz-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant
It’s nice when something exceeds your expectations. Sometimes, NBA teams exceed our expectations as well. Suppose someone drags you to a movie. It doesn’t look like your thing – you’re willing to go, but you don’t expect to like it. Next thing you know, you’re holding back tears in a dark theatre. The movie exceeded your expectations.
This Heat-Lakers Trade Features Kyle Lowry
Age catches up to all of us. On the other hand, it comes for some of us a little more aggressively than others. NBA players age differently, too. Some people age gracefully. People routinely mistake them for being younger than they are. They’ll still age – we all will.
Why the Bogdanovic extension was a brilliant move for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons made a somewhat surprising move, giving Bojan Bogdanovic a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season. Troy Weaver said they were going to try and entice Bojan Bogdanovic to stay after trading with the Utah Jazz to acquire the veteran sharpshooter, but I wasn’t expecting this to happen so quickly.
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend, makes MSU debut vs. GVSU
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders got his first action in a Michigan State uniform on Tuesday night...
TJ Hockenson has harsh quote about Lions after trade
T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
Former Ohio State Commit Has Flipped To Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan's rivalry isn't just limited to the field or court, but the recruiting trail too. On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored a huge commitment at the Buckeyes' expense, landing four-star combo guard George Washington III after he initially was slated to play for OSU. Per Jonathan Givony of...
Conditions on trade for T.J. Hockenson revealed
The Minnesota Vikings traded for Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday before the trade deadline. In the trade, the Vikings received Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. When the trade was...
Detroit Lions host 2 players for free-agent tryouts
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted defensive back Troy Pride and wide receiver/cornerback Rico Gafford for tryouts, per Tuesday’s transaction wire. Detroit was busy on Tuesday. The Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson and picks to the Minnesota Vikings for draft compensation. They also returned safety Brady Breeze to their practice squad and kicked the tires on Pride and Gafford. It makes sense for them to explore all the options at defensive back, firing secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant to open the week after getting gashed by Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers reacts to Chase Claypool trade on 'Pat McAfee Show': 'Not surprised' Packers were in on deal
Silence is golden. Sometimes, it's painful. The Packers were, once again, deafeningly quiet prior to the 2022 NFL trade deadline, despite having their sights set on a player that was moved. That's not great news for Aaron Rodgers, who needs just a bit more wide receiver help this year. Chase...
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
Kevin Durant Gets Brutally Honest About Steve Nash Firing
The Brooklyn Nets didn’t wait very long to make a big move this NBA offseason as head coach Steve Nash and the organization mutually agreed to part ways on Tuesday. The decision came the day after the Nets had won their second game of the season, defeating the Indiana Pacers on Halloween Monday night.
This Raptors-Timberwolves Trade Features Rudy Gobert
Everyone makes mistakes at times. The trick is to be willing to admit it – and correct it. NBA teams should avoid doing the same. Sometimes, that’s easier said than done. It’s still vital. If you make a mistake and refuse to admit it, you’re likely to compound that mistake. Now, it’s a bigger mistake!
3 Major NBA Trade Ideas We’d Like To See
Every NBA season is unpredictable. On the other hand, some are more turbulent than others. Plenty of factors go into determining how much player movement occurs in a year. One of them is the NBA draft. If a strong class is on the horizon, you can expect more movement. Rebuilding...
5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit
Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
This Knicks-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby
In today’s NBA, wings are all the rage. Many of the league’s best players are wings. To be specific, two-way playmaking wings are possibly the most popular star archetype in the NBA. Perhaps that’s owed to LeBron James – after all, the NBA is a copycat league....
saturdaytradition.com
George Washington III, 4-star SG via class of 2023, reveals B1G commitment
George Washington III has committed to a different B1G program after previously pledging to Ohio State. This time around, Washington is committed to Juwan Howard’s Michigan program. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony shared the news that the 6-foot-3 guard has committed to the Wolverines. Washington is considered an elite shooter and...
Lions 2022 Trade Deadline Rumors, Tracker
Track all of the rumors and news regarding the Lions and the NFL trade deadline here.
