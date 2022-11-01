ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant

It’s nice when something exceeds your expectations. Sometimes, NBA teams exceed our expectations as well. Suppose someone drags you to a movie. It doesn’t look like your thing – you’re willing to go, but you don’t expect to like it. Next thing you know, you’re holding back tears in a dark theatre. The movie exceeded your expectations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

Why the Bogdanovic extension was a brilliant move for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons made a somewhat surprising move, giving Bojan Bogdanovic a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season. Troy Weaver said they were going to try and entice Bojan Bogdanovic to stay after trading with the Utah Jazz to acquire the veteran sharpshooter, but I wasn’t expecting this to happen so quickly.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Hockenson has harsh quote about Lions after trade

T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Former Ohio State Commit Has Flipped To Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan's rivalry isn't just limited to the field or court, but the recruiting trail too. On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored a huge commitment at the Buckeyes' expense, landing four-star combo guard George Washington III after he initially was slated to play for OSU. Per Jonathan Givony of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Detroit Lions host 2 players for free-agent tryouts

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted defensive back Troy Pride and wide receiver/cornerback Rico Gafford for tryouts, per Tuesday’s transaction wire. Detroit was busy on Tuesday. The Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson and picks to the Minnesota Vikings for draft compensation. They also returned safety Brady Breeze to their practice squad and kicked the tires on Pride and Gafford. It makes sense for them to explore all the options at defensive back, firing secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant to open the week after getting gashed by Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.
DETROIT, MI
NBA Analysis Network

This Raptors-Timberwolves Trade Features Rudy Gobert

Everyone makes mistakes at times. The trick is to be willing to admit it – and correct it. NBA teams should avoid doing the same. Sometimes, that’s easier said than done. It’s still vital. If you make a mistake and refuse to admit it, you’re likely to compound that mistake. Now, it’s a bigger mistake!
NBA Analysis Network

3 Major NBA Trade Ideas We’d Like To See

Every NBA season is unpredictable. On the other hand, some are more turbulent than others. Plenty of factors go into determining how much player movement occurs in a year. One of them is the NBA draft. If a strong class is on the horizon, you can expect more movement. Rebuilding...
On3.com

5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit

Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby

In today’s NBA, wings are all the rage. Many of the league’s best players are wings. To be specific, two-way playmaking wings are possibly the most popular star archetype in the NBA. Perhaps that’s owed to LeBron James – after all, the NBA is a copycat league....
saturdaytradition.com

George Washington III, 4-star SG via class of 2023, reveals B1G commitment

George Washington III has committed to a different B1G program after previously pledging to Ohio State. This time around, Washington is committed to Juwan Howard’s Michigan program. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony shared the news that the 6-foot-3 guard has committed to the Wolverines. Washington is considered an elite shooter and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

