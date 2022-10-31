Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has a gigantic test in front of his team this weekend in Athens, Georgia. No. 1 Tennessee will head south to Athens to take on No. 3 Georgia in the biggest game of the season so far. The winner will have a clear-cut path to the SEC Championship game and the 2022 College Football Playoffs, while the loser will likely be on the outside looking in, with still a chance down the road.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO