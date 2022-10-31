ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch MNF

By FTW Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v2Oa1_0itlqDFc00

The Bengals will meet the Cleveland Browns on Halloween night on Monday Night Football from FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Bengals are coming off a 35-17 win over the Falcons to improve their record to 4-3 on the season with Joe Burrow under center. As for the Browns, they are sitting at 2-5 after losing a three-point game to the Ravens last week.

This will be a great game between the two Ohio teams, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game on Monday night.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

  • When: Monday, October 31
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2 (Mannings), ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Monday at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) vs. Cleveland Browns

Over/Under: 44.5

