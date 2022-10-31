Read full article on original website
Related
Justice Thomas rejects lawyer’s rationale for using race in admissions for diversity: 'Don't put much stock'
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday dismissed an argument from a lawyer defending race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions and said that he doesn't give much weight to the idea that diversity automatically creates better outcomes. During arguments involving admissions policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC),...
Supreme Court advancing ‘White supremacy’ if it rules against Harvard affirmative action policy: MSNBC guest
On MSNBC, Demand Justice co-founder Christopher Kang said SCOTUS will be advancing "White supremacy" if it rules against Harvard's affirmative action policy.
Majority of Americans support banning the consideration of race during college admissions: Poll
A new poll released by the Washington Post shows that 63% of American adults surveyed support banning the consideration of race during college admissions. The poll, conducted by The Washington Post and George Mason University, asked adults about racial diversity programs on American college campuses. When asked, "Would you support...
Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Members of the Supreme Court's conservative majority are questioning the continued use of affirmative action in higher education in lengthy arguments Monday in which the justices are wrestling with difficult questions of race. The justices scheduled at least an hour and forty minutes of...
Edward Blum on His Long Quest to End Race-Conscious College Admissions
On Oct. 31, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear two cases that could fundamentally reshape higher education across America. In both, the same man is pushing to end race-conscious admission policies—a goal he’s been working for years to achieve. The lawsuits, which challenge the legality of admissions policies...
Supreme Court Gives Icy Reception to Affirmative Action in Major College Cases
After almost five hours of oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Monday, conservative justices seemed ready to take an ax to the consideration of race in college admissions in America. The supermajority—powered by three appointees of Donald Trump—expressed icy skepticism about whether affirmative action is needed at all as they dug into cases centering on Harvard College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Students For Fair Admissions, the group that filed both lawsuits and lost in lower courts before appealing to the Supreme Court, claims the consideration of race in the admissions process amounts to unlawful racial discrimination. But banning the use of race consideration will mean enrollment by people of color will drastically lessen, according to the Washington Post, and the Supreme Court has previously held race can be a factor as long as it is not an inappropriately predominant one in determining admission. Colleges—backed by plenty of social science evidence—argue diversity is a boon to their campuses. But a court that seems to relish trumpeting in conservative grievance did not appear to be swayed.
Colleges brace themselves for SCOTUS loss on race-conscious admissions
American colleges have had the Supreme Court’s blessing for more than four decades to factor race into their admissions processes — and now they’re preparing for a future without it. Students for Fair Admissions, led by longtime affirmative action opponent Edward Blum, is challenging race-conscious admissions practices...
Supreme Court to hear arguments in landmark cases that could end affirmative action in university admissions
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear two cases Monday that could mean the end of decades of race-based affirmative action at universities. The cases regard allegations that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill discriminate against Asian Americans — and in the UNC case, Whites as well — as they consider race in admissions. Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) sued each university, one public and one private, and will advocate for the Supreme Court to end affirmative action in college applications.
How a Supreme Court rejection of affirmative action would affect Minnesota college admissions
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s decision that consideration of race in college admissions is unconstitutional would upend the way colleges in Minnesota and across the country consider applicants. The justices on Monday heard arguments in two cases that challenged the consideration of race to foster diversity in the...
With the fate of affirmative action in the hands of the Supreme Court, these graduates are fighting to save it
CNN — For nearly 60 years, institutions of higher education have been able to give limited preference to people of color and women with admissions. The practice, advocates say, has afforded marginalized people a fair chance to attend colleges and universities that may have otherwise overlooked them. It has also been a tool to prevent discrimination at institutions, many of which historically only admitted White students.
Ketanji Brown Jackson grills lawyer in case seeking to end affirmative action
Newest member of US supreme court seems to reject idea that affirmative action in university admissions is unconstitutional
straightarrownews.com
It’s time to dispel the myth that affirmative action helps minorities
Some legal observers believe the Supreme Court may overturn affirmative action policies currently in place at America’s universities. The justices are hearing challenges to admissions practices at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette has a personal connection to affirmative action and was once supportive of it. He no longer feels that way, and says it’s time to dispel the myth that affirmative action actually helps minorities.
A Remarkable Moment at Oral Argument in the UNC Affirmative Action Case
JUSTICE KAVANAUGH: How are applicants from Middle Eastern countries classified from Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Egypt and the like?. MR. PARK: My understanding is that just like other situations where they might not fit within the particular boxes on the common application, that we rely on self-reporting and we would ask—you know, they can volunteer their particular country of origin.
Where America’s 25 Richest Billionaires Went to College
Is going to a prestigious university the key to getting rich? All 25 of the richest Americans attended at least some college, and most graduated. To determine where America’s richest people went to college, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed net worth statistics from Forbes‘ real time billionaire’s ranking, a snapshot of wealth in October 2022. Alma […]
MSNBC
Supreme Court’s affirmative action cases are a crash course in gaslighting
In the several decades that Republicans have tried to federally outlaw race-conscious school admissions policies that help diversify college campuses, their arguments haven’t gotten any stronger. But times have changed, and Republicans see new opportunity in a Supreme Court that’s chock-full of like-minded conservatives eager to roll back efforts...
Experts Expect K-12 Ripple Effects as Supreme Court Considers Race in Admissions
Our year-end campaign starts now! Please make a tax-exempt donation to The 74. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Monday in a pair of closely watched cases that could determine whether universities can continue to consider race in student admissions. While it is focused on higher education, the...
Military leaders: Affirmative action is a national security imperative
Of the many issues raised by the contentious affirmative action cases that will be heard by the Supreme Court on Oct. 31, national security would not seem to be among them. Yet that is precisely what a distinguished group of former military leaders argue in an extraordinary friend-of-the-court brief supporting the affirmative action programs of Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
The End of Affirmative Action Would Be a Disaster
In 1961, at the height of the civil-rights era, President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order designed to improve access to opportunity for Black Americans. Government contractors were compelled to “take affirmative action to ensure that applicants are employed, and employees are treated during employment, without regard to their race, creed, color, or national origin.” Six decades on, Americans remain divided over affirmative action. Some believe we do not have enough of it; others believe we have too much of it. And now the debate is about to get even more contentious.
Despite ban, Supreme Court affirmative action decision could impact California
(The Center Square) – In the coming months, the Supreme Court is expected to deliver a final ruling in two cases that consider the legality of considering race as a factor in college admissions – a ruling that experts say could impact California’s private colleges and universities.
Asian Americans optimistic Supreme Court will end race-based college admissions
Asian-American groups are eager to see the end of race-based admissions policies at colleges that are limiting their ability to attend the school of their choice.
Comments / 0