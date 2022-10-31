Read full article on original website
N.J. Democrats call for Republicans to disavow extremism, citing two ‘highly troubling incidents’
New Jersey’s Democratic Party on Thursday denounced what it described as two recent “highly troubling incidents” of “extreme, radical” messaging in the state and called on Republicans to disavow the instances, just days before the midterm elections. The Democratic State Committee issued a statement decrying...
When voting, choose wisely. This incumbent deserves re-election (Opinion)
Voting matters. Too many people are disgusted by the clear fraud and abuse that takes place every year when Americans go to the polls. Many fraud deniers simply ignore the fact that we need to focus on election integrity and audit many of the clerk offices around the state. I'm...
New Jersey attorney general warns of unsolicited voting messages
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin is urging Garden State residents to double-check any unsolicited messages they may receive about their polling places or other related information ahead of the midterm elections on Nov. 8. “If you receive unsolicited outreach about your polling place this election season, check to make sure […]
Crazy take on mid-terms by former NJ Gov. Christie Whitman
Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, who has separated herself from the Republican Party over frustrations with Donald Trump, has become increasingly frustrated by the party that she once embraced. That frustration boiled over when she appeared at an Axios News Shaper event on Wednesday. Whitman labeled the current...
Delaware: What to expect on election night
DOVER, Del. - Voters in President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware did most of their civic duty during the September primary. That tends to be where the competition in this true blue state happens. And it was no run-of-the-mill primary. Newcomer Lydia York knocked off incumbent Auditor Kathy...
Election day is coming up — out-vote the fraud, New Jersey (Opinion)
Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day. In New Jersey, you don't have to wait until Tuesday. Early voting in person has already started and many of us vote by mail. It's obvious that there are issues with a voting system when even though you're only legally allowed to vote once, with no ID check at the polls, it's impossible for election officials to guarantee there is no fraud.
Race to watch: Beyond the party flip, who better represents N.J.’s 2nd Congressional District?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. The more things change, the more they stay the same. Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who was first elected as a Democrat before publically switching parties in 2019, is seeking re-election in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District.
Gov. Murphy scolds GOP for ‘racial’ focus on crime, which he says is down in NJ
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy said violent crime and shootings are down meaningfully in New Jersey this year, in a television interview just hours before two Newark police officers were wounded by a gunman in the city’s South Ward. Murphy, appearing on MSNBC, was asked about crime being...
Man in ‘Where is Nancy?’ T-shirt, posing with skeleton, is N.J. school board candidate
A candidate running for a school board seat in Hunterdon County, pictured in a photo on social media, said he wore a T-shirt on Saturday saying “Where is Nancy?” for a Halloween party that had a theme of “scary costumes.”. Tom Gregor, who is running unopposed for...
NJ candidate has the best political commercial ever (Opinion)
This is the time of year when we're inundated with scathing political commercials. Each candidate hires people to point out the mistakes of their opponent for 30 to 60 seconds as dramatically as possible, then tags their endorsement at the end because they are required to do so by law.
Can Republicans grab multiple N.J. congressional seats on Election Day? Here’s where it may happen.
Just as New Jersey Democrats captured four of the state’s six Republican-held House seats when Donald Trump was president, Republicans hope to flip the script during Joe Biden’s tenure. Granted, the new congressional lines drawn by the state’s independent redistricting commission give Democrats an advantage in nine of...
Why are N.J. lawmakers taking slow drag on casino smoking ban? | Editorial
Listen to the end-of-campaign, get-out-the-vote motivational slogans and you’ll hear, “Democracy is on the ballot,” “Abortion is on the ballot,” “Crime is on the ballot,” “The economy is on the ballot,” etc., etc. Woe to anyone who walks into a polling...
Maybe NJ should let residents grow their own pot, Gov. Murphy suggests
In New Jersey, it's legal to purchase marijuana from a dispensary and to possess it — but not to grow it at home. A caller to "Ask Governor Murphy" noted that marijuana is legal to possess — but not to grow at home. [ more › ]
Oprah delivers November surprise, endorses Fetterman over Oz
HARRISBURG - TV icon Oprah Winfrey on Thursday endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania's hotly contested Senate race and rejected Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom she had helped launch to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest. Until...
Only One City In New Jersey Has This Law, It Should Be Statewide
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
Lifelong Democratic official in NJ switches to Republican
Former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat, announced live on the air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former assemblyman, Atlantic County freeholder, Pleasantville councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters battalion fire chief and Atlantic City director of emergency management. Foley was also...
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
Stop pumping sand to ‘replenish’ N.J. beaches | Letters
New Jersey has developed a comprehensive strategy for dealing with climate change, spelling out extensive methods to improve our resiliency. Yet, when it comes to addressing the most vulnerable area — the Atlantic coast — the only “bright idea” offered is to pump more sand ever higher on our beaches.
Republican Establishment Challenged by Outsider in Tuckerton Council Race
There are mostly uncontested municipal elections in the southern part of Ocean County this fall. In Eagleswood, only one candidate, incumbent Republican and current mayor Michael J. Pasternak, is on the ballot for the one seat up for grabs on the township committee. Likewise in Little Egg Harbor, there is...
Report: New Jersey prepared for moderate recession
(The Center Square) – New Jersey is better positioned financially to weather the impact of a moderate recession than many other states in the Northeast, according to a recent report. The report by Moody's Analytics shows New Jersey is among a majority of states that have cash balances large...
