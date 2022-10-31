ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

PIX11

New Jersey attorney general warns of unsolicited voting messages

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin is urging Garden State residents to double-check any unsolicited messages they may receive about their polling places or other related information ahead of the midterm elections on Nov. 8. “If you receive unsolicited outreach about your polling place this election season, check to make sure […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
fox29.com

Delaware: What to expect on election night

DOVER, Del. - Voters in President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware did most of their civic duty during the September primary. That tends to be where the competition in this true blue state happens. And it was no run-of-the-mill primary. Newcomer Lydia York knocked off incumbent Auditor Kathy...
DELAWARE STATE
fox29.com

Oprah delivers November surprise, endorses Fetterman over Oz

HARRISBURG - TV icon Oprah Winfrey on Thursday endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania's hotly contested Senate race and rejected Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom she had helped launch to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest. Until...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Lifelong Democratic official in NJ switches to Republican

Former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat, announced live on the air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former assemblyman, Atlantic County freeholder, Pleasantville councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters battalion fire chief and Atlantic City director of emergency management. Foley was also...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Stop pumping sand to ‘replenish’ N.J. beaches | Letters

New Jersey has developed a comprehensive strategy for dealing with climate change, spelling out extensive methods to improve our resiliency. Yet, when it comes to addressing the most vulnerable area — the Atlantic coast — the only “bright idea” offered is to pump more sand ever higher on our beaches.
thesandpaper.net

Republican Establishment Challenged by Outsider in Tuckerton Council Race

There are mostly uncontested municipal elections in the southern part of Ocean County this fall. In Eagleswood, only one candidate, incumbent Republican and current mayor Michael J. Pasternak, is on the ballot for the one seat up for grabs on the township committee. Likewise in Little Egg Harbor, there is...
TUCKERTON, NJ
thecentersquare.com

Report: New Jersey prepared for moderate recession

(The Center Square) – New Jersey is better positioned financially to weather the impact of a moderate recession than many other states in the Northeast, according to a recent report. The report by Moody's Analytics shows New Jersey is among a majority of states that have cash balances large...
NEW JERSEY STATE

