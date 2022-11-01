ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Secretary of Defense Austin visits Fort Bragg to thank 18th Airborne for service abroad

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oH6lg_0itlncW600

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III visited Fort Bragg on Tuesday to welcome soldiers back home from their deployment to Europe.

The soldiers of the 18th Airborne Division had been deployed to support NATO allies in the work on the war in Ukraine. The division returned to Fort Bragg last Tuesday.

Soldiers said they were honored that the Secretary came to express his respect and appreciation for their service.

"Soldiers typically don't get the opportunity to meet with somebody as high as the Secretary of Defense, so it's very meaningful that we actually get the opportunity and our families get the opportunity to have the discussion," said Maj. Nicolle Collins.

Austin spent the day speaking with soldiers and with their families. At one point, Austin hosted a roundtable with military spouses. He also received unit briefings during his visit.

Austin was once in the 18th Airborne at Fort Bragg himself. He served his last tour in 2006. He was also a commander in the 82nd Airborne during his Army career that spanned more than 40 years.

Despite the challenges of being away from their families, soldiers told ABC11 that they had a positive experience abroad.

"It was nice to work with our NATO Allies," said Staff Sgt. Thomas Tran. "We have a lot of NATO allies that I've never worked with before, so it was nice to learn the way that they function, the way that they operate day to day."

Sgt. Erin Conway, of the 18th Field and Artillery Brigade, added: "I'm very grateful for the public support and the American people's support, of course as all soldiers are. I'm very proud to be a part of the United States Army, and I'm very proud to be a part of something so historic,"

As part of the visit, Austin is also giving 10 selected individuals special coins for their achievements in the service.

Austin was sworn in as the 28th Secretary of Defense on Jan. 22, 2021. He is the first African American to serve in the position.

Fort Bragg soldiers prepare to move out of unsafe barracks

Fort Bragg could be renamed to Fort Liberty in push to remove Confederate names from Army bases

Fort Bragg name change to Fort Liberty likely to cost more than $6M, new report finds

The history behind the naming of Fort Bragg as Pentagon considers renaming base

Fort Bragg is named after Warrenton native, Braxton Bragg, who was a general in the Confederate Army.

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

All soldiers are finally out of unlivable Fort Bragg barracks

After a process that took almost two months longer than officials initially anticipated, all soldiers have been moved out of the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to a Friday statement from the 18th Airborne Corps. Nearly 1,200 soldiers on the base have been relocated either...
FORT BRAGG, NC
MilitaryTimes

White House nixed 4-star promotion for Army officer: report

An Army general’s promotion to the four-star rank was rejected by the White House after he came under scrutiny for the slow response time securing the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, effectively moving the officer into retirement, according to a news report. The Washington Post first reported that the...
TEXAS STATE
MilitaryTimes

Lloyd Austin to visit 18th Airborne Corps troops returning from Europe

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is scheduled to meet today with soldiers from the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps who returned home yesterday to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, after a nine-month deployment to Europe. The corps deployed 300 service members to Germany in February to reinforce NATO’s eastern member states...
FORT BRAGG, NC
Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
24/7 Wall St.

How Much US Military Are Paid at Every Pay Grade

Many Americans who choose to enlist in the U.S. armed forces do so for patriotic reasons. But the military is also a good opportunity for many young adults to learn marketable technical skills, obtain a higher education, or simply find order and discipline in their lives. A degree of financial security is also a perk, […]
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War

The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
The Independent

US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Special forces soldier turned MMA fighter Tim Kennedy slams Navy for investigating instructors who blasted SEAL recruits with tear gas - warns soft training will get troops 'killed' and woke culture is making military 'soft'

A Green Beret sniper turned MMA fighter blasted the US Navy for launching a probe on instructors who used tear gas on SEAL recruits. Tim Kennedy, 43, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and active service member, told DailyMail.com tear gas training was normal and necessary in the military as he said the general public sensationalized reports of the incident at San Clemente Island in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
defensenews.com

Coming soon: The official rollout of the secretive B-21

WASHINGTON — Mark your calendar. The U.S. Air Force’s next stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be revealed to the public in California on Dec. 2. Northrop Grumman, the company building the B-21, announced the date in a tweet Thursday. The rollout will take place at Northrop Grumman’s...
PALMDALE, CA
TheDailyBeast

At Least 15 Former U.S. Generals and Admirals Are Now Working for Saudi Arabia

A lengthy Washington Post investigation has found that since 2015, at least 500 retired United States military members, including generals and admirals, have accepted plum jobs for foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other nations known for abuses of human rights and political repression. Mostly working as civilian contractors, some of them are being paid seven figures to help these countries strengthen their militaries. Since 2016, according to the Post, 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have turned to working for Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry. American intelligence agencies believe the country’s leader Mohammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 death of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Among the other paid American advisers in Saudi Arabia are former Marine General James L. Jones, who was a national security adviser to President Barack Obama, and former Army General Keith Alexander, a former National Security Agency leader for Obama and George W. Bush.Read it at The Washington Post
americanmilitarynews.com

US military getting weaker; Navy ‘weak’, Air Force even worse says Heritage study

A new strength assessment by the Heritage Foundation sees the U.S. military is growing weaker and weaker as it continues to face an “aggressive” set of threats and challenges around the world. On Tuesday, the Heritage Foundation released its annual U.S. Military Strength assessment. The conservative think tank...
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
75K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy